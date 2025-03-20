Forward:

This post is quite long and demanding due to the videos I have carefully chosen to illustrate what is discussed.

It is not meant for everyone - and will appeal most to those looking for points brought up in the media - or alternative media - they many have missed.

We live in an online - video and image dominated world today - which this post cannot help but reflect.

Most of what is discussed will be incomprehensible without watching the videos - and I am well aware that there is resistance to taking the time to do so.

I just wish to make clear that without the videos - the post is largely not worth reading.

My great hope is that we can all become well informed enough help the Trump administration be successful in Making America Great Again.

WHAT TYRANNY IS THE TRUMP REVOLUTION FIGHTING?

After the Covid 19 planned pandemic we all understand how very malleable people are in terms of being fed information - observing how eagerly people accepted the misinformation as gospel truth.

From the assassinations of the 1960’s - through the many wars of conquest - through 9/11 - up to the Biden Harris regime - and Covid 19 - the people have been purposefully sold a bill of goods.

The people - through repeated indoctrination - were successfully sold a kind of locked down thinking - one which would set the stage for the final trap to be sprung.

And when a candidate came along who challenged the locked down thinking - the people would rise up - would be easily induced to hate this candidate - and would take the side of leaders who worked against their own interests.

This is too much for the average citizen - who just wants to be left alone to live their life and to pursue money and happiness - and who shakes their head in frustration at the thought.

Why would anyone bother to go this far we ask - who would have cause to do this?

And if they wanted to do it and had a reason to go this far - how would they do this?

The answer is surprisingly simple and for the average citizen - baffling and haunting.

In instance, after instance, during the 20th century - totalitarian regimes took over whole nation states - and convinced people to do all kinds of outlandish and normally socially unacceptable acts.

These were of course illustrated by the rise of various communist and fascist regimes across the planet in the 20th century - with two world wars to fight these abusive governments.

But then the reader remembers that fascism and communism were defeated in the first two world wars.

Weren’t they?

WHAT IS CHINA??

To be brief - the strategy of China might be described as the Iron Fist in a Velvet Glove - giving out lots of favors to those who agree to be taken in by China’s totalitarian agenda.

During WW I and II - totalitarian regimes were defeated - but circumstances were created which guaranteed the rise of a different sort of totalitarian society.

After WW II - through globalization China became a huge international power.

Aligned with the globalists - China rose to become so expert at mind control, psychological warfare - and at compartmentalization - that it would soon be poised to take over the world.

The plans were for this to be done so stealthily and gradually -that by the time the world understood the trap was in place - out of sight - and would be sprung at precisely the right time.

By the time people found themselves in the 15 minute cities - and under the rule of some fully mind-controlled coordinated New World governance - it would be too late.

The trap would be sprung - and the science fiction dream of all totalitarian regimes - Prison Planet Earth - would be in place - trapping everyone.

There has been a model in place all along for this Prison Planet Earth Civilization - it has existed in plain sight - the subterfuge carried out right in front of everyone.

Readers of this stack already know how this has been accomplished.

They have encoutered the various political factions and techniques used to build this immense trap - and they have followed how these enormous and unlikely deceptions have morphed into reality.

They also know that the way the final trap is sprung is through war - and war is precisely what the Trump administration is workin hard to avoid.

All the parts of the trap are in place - all but the final elements of the trap readied - and the people - sitting ducks for the final elements of the trap to be put in place.

The element which stands as a barrier to this happening is the Trump administration and allies.

The major players of course play their cards close to the vest - they shadow box - joust and feint and parry - some are good guys and some bad guys - and unfortunately by now many people believe what they are manipulated and controlled to believe.

They may be manipulated to see those on their side as enemies - and those who are enemies as saviors.

The people will come to see the most elaborate paranoid fantasies as the truth - and will regard the truth with horror and skepticism snd disbelief.

All the while the truth was always available but was never what the people wanted it to be - thus rejected out of hand.

For most - the world will end not with a dramatic bang - but as a quiet whimper - a whimper - drowned out by the whimpers of others around them.

They will never have considered the truth - will never have had the capacity to imagine how easily lies became the truth - and how easily the truth can morph into lies.

A massive failure of the imagination - led them to become the victims of another man and woman’s imagination.

Truth will be ridiculed - buried and forgotten - but at the very least the truth will be heavily shadow banned.

Using ideology - unimaginative and uninspired plain old cultural ideologies - the misinformation which was taken for the truth - was adapted by the people - to fight against their own better interests.

But in this massive failure of the human imagination - the full scale of the spiders web - the great shape and scale of the many-headed and many-tentacled hydra would never be appreciated by most.

Too big, they said - too improbable, they said - too impossible, they said.

And finally from Politico - one of the main news organizations accused by the Trump administration - of receiving USAID funds.

But political operatives like Bannon can only be understood by those who have the imagination to comprehend what the hell he is talking about in the first place.

And understanding that the Covid 19 vaccine have permanently genetically modified the human species - is a good place to begin - to understand how an imagination is going to be necessary to live as a human in our human future.

As we can see the sympathies of the world are easily manipulated to focus on the rights of transgender advocates and to ignore the important information the future is being predicated on.

America is in the process of becoming great again - and it will be predicated on understanding what we never fully understood before.

That it is precisely those unalienable rights - those granted by our creator - those which no man or woman - or earthly force can either grant or take away - which confer upon us all the right to live in a Democracy.

There is no sure thing - and no one can assure us of being able to reinstate our once Constitutional Republic - to Make American Great Again.

But for certain - being armed with the information - and the imagination - to be capable of becoming the future we wish to see for our children - is within our grasp.

It is ironic - that among Americans whose taxes have been partially stolen by the many dead people on the social security roles - are those most worried about the government’s measures to make sure that all recipients are still alive.

Whatever the future does hold - I do recommend that the responsibility for the future be taken on by the living.

We will come to understand how the criminal elements have been able to subvert all legal enterprise with the strength of the deeply attractive - but deeply subversive - agendas of DEI, Transgender, Climate Change - and others - which have been used to fool us into losing whatever “Democracy” we ever possessed.

Conclusion :

It will be by arming ourselves with education and knowledge that we will not only survive and thrive - but find ourselves capable of wrenching back control of an out of control world.

The one thing which stands between the criminally abusive scam which has been successful in owning and in operating the world?

It is each of us individually - with our sacred unalienable rights - and our courage and willingness to stand up for our these rights - and for the nation state which is capable of defending them.

MAGA is about Making America Great Again - and should be reserved for those among us who support our political reason for being - Democracy.

America demands peace as a strategy - rejects war as a strategy - and insists on engaging in reciprocity - on our cooperative ability to come together to Make America Great Again.

Last year at this time I had great hopes this would be the case - but today it is at least somewhere near the ballpark of attainment.

May we hit many many home runs with all bases loaded.

As always - may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

