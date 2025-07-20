IS AMERICA LOOSING HER POLITICAL VIRGINITY FINALLY - OR WILL SHE STAY AN OLD MAID?

Forward:

Strong caution - not for those easily triggered!

This essay contains some versions of history which are hardly mainstream - and I suggest those who are easily triggered by outside-the-box thinking - save themselves the trouble - and avoid reading it.

But be prepared for a decidedly different reading of history - and a way outside the mainstream version of our present situation as human beings.

AMERICA - VICTIMIZED BY THE DEEP STATE

These United States have been manipulated into victim hood - with a whole contingent affected by Stockholm Syndrome - defending the serial manipulators as if they were the heroes.

Joe and Jill Biden heroes? Kamala Harris a heroine?

Barack Obama - Bill Clinton - George Bush 41 - George Bush 43 - Ronald Reagan - Jimmy Carter - Gerald Ford - Richard Nixon - Lyndon Johnson - heroes??

To me, this list reads like a rogues gallery of faces - which should be on a wanted poster - instead of a list of USA Presidents.

Although POTUS Trump is not a hero - just a human being who became president - we are going to see him here as a whole different breed of president - and one the American people should be proud to have elected to office.

As far as the rogues gallery above it looks like America got screwed by some serially manipulative psychopaths - victimized - instead of losing her virginity to some worthwhile partner.

We are now living through the very traumatized results of having been victimized by these these heroes and heroines of the deep state.

TYRANNY - RULE BY THE 1% - OVER THE 99% - FLASH HISTORY

There are far more complex definitions of tyranny - but for this essay I am doing us all the favor of keeping things simple.

Sometime - maybe 12,000 years or so ago - some Neolithic Middle Eastern farmers got together and planned the first large agricultural civilization.

I can just hear the glee with which they discussed how they could rule over others who would do all the work while they could lay about and keep track of identities and statistics on clay tablets.

The rudimentary deep state was formed - where 1% of a population served to keep track of - and basically lord over - the rest of the 99% of the populace.

The modern state was born - and before we know it - about 11,500 years later - Shakespeare was writing about how a Roman named Brutus was betraying a leader named Julius Caesar.

Jump forward another 400 years and we have a “deep state” assassinating Kennedy - because Kennedy believed in getting along with the Russians - and working toward geopolitical peace.

WAR, TYRANNY AND LIES - THE “DEEP STATE’S” TICKET TO RIDE

After another sixty years or so - and we have another POTUS under fire - because he too wanted to achieve peace with the Russians and everyone else - and to go further and eliminate the deep state.

The deep state survives off of war and tyranny - they are not going to allow some guy to come along and take away their ticket to ride.

America is a terribly uneducated nation - with most of us just trying to overcome how bad our educations were - and agreeing to remain ignorant of how the world actually works.

As Americans, we are educated with misinformation and propaganda - struggling just to make a living and to raise a family.

We have no time for politics - but politics has plenty of time and money - to keep us ignorant and in a state of wage slavery.

TREASON & INSURRECTION - LOSING OUR POLITICAL VIRGINITY

Congratulations - if you understand the importance of what happened above - on July 19, 2025 - in the United States - with charges of treason and insurrection brought against the Obama administration.

If you are like me and see it as a watershed moment - then you are truly among the very few Americans who understand what is occurring.

Because much of our nation has been so victimized by misinformation - and so ruined by the trolling used to shape their opinions through social media platforms - they literally cannot shape an original thought.

Additionally recognizing how they have grown up being subjected to Maoist propaganda - have been vaccinated by literal poisons - and we have a nation of lobotomized fools at hand.

I am so glad my distant cousins - the American founding fathers - do not have to be here to witness this - it is has fallen to me and others of you - who have come to understand - to be here today to understand precisely the tyranny they fought against.

These were far seeing, flinty eyed men - men who did not suffer fools - and who disagreed as much as they agreed - but what they did agree on was to change the world.

Because it was the same tyranny 12,000 years ago - was the same tyranny as JFK was shot - was the same tyranny on 9/11 - and is the same tyranny we fight - along with Trump 2.0 today.

I phoned young friends yesterday to tell them the news and was met with an incredulous reaction revealing they did not even understand what tyranny and insurrection meant.

This is where we stand - with vast numbers of Americans just beginning to lose their political virginity - having no knowledge of war, or geopolitics, or of the down and dirty criminal acts of treason, insurrections and assassinations as played by the deep state.

And because we have no education system - and no communication and broadcasting system - to enlighten them - they are not going to understand.

Eventually - too late - the Americans living today may come to understand these inconvenient realities the hard way - by having their lives torn apart by them.

And late in life they may have the breathing space to come to terms with the lies and to face the truth - but I wouldn’t put any money on this.

So it will be our fate to watch - as the Disneyland fantasies of Americans - meet the real politic wall of treason, insurrection and deep state corruption - at top speed.

It is not going to be a pretty sight - as it never is when human fantasies meet reality at top speed.

But inevitably Americans will continue on - as some of us recognize the meaning - and carry out the work and due diligence to see her through this terrible time.

We are doing the work of the founding fathers all over again - as we come to rediscover the reason they carried out the original engineering of our constitutional republic.

And we know that this is it - this is the stand we take against tyranny - knowing the fate which awaits the human species if we lose - the technocratic rule which renders earth a prison planet forevermore.

We are the ones who decide if America loses her political virginity - and becomes the shining beacon of liberty of which she is capable - or instead becomes the angry, fearful and shriveled old maid who never comes to understand what she missed.

And as these who must come to terms with the reality - whichever one wins out - we will have to live with the hard reality of our mutual situation.

AMERICAN RENAISSANCE? - OR AMERICAN SELF DESTRUCTION??

This comes at a time of renaissance - unparalleled since the former renaissance - when things which have been impossible become not only possible but actual - things humans have only dreamed of previously.

We stand at a crossroads where it could become the most incredible time to be alive - or the very worst.

While America has been busy discovering the issues surrounding her political virginity - part of the technical sphere has been making history by decoding ancient texts - and finding mind-blowing revelations of quantum physics and quantum consciousness.

Here we find ourselves mired in political virginity - which makes the sophisticated political gestation needed to build the next renaissance civilization impossible.

Either we remain ruled over by the 1% deep state - which most definitely does not have our best interests at heart - or we lose our political virginity and go forward to give birth to the renaissance civilization fated to be born.

And awaiting us in this new civilization is a world so different that it will take yet another essay to begin to describe it to us.

Next essay describes the civilization being born - as we are still preoccupied about losing our political virginity.

Technology leads to a mind blowing merger of the politically prosaic and the spiritually charged.

Humanity faces either the devil - or the deep blue sea - of spiritual and political and social transcendence.

The ability to understand “God’s plans” awaits is now - as we come face to face with what “God’s plans” are.

The question remains - will American be willing to lose her geopolitical virginity to grow into a great mother - lady of liberty - lady of compassion - lady of mutual respect - lady of dignity - lady of spiritual and political transcendence?

America Was Screwed Under the DemoRats - Manipulated by Tyrants.

Can America become a Great Lady of Liberty through this loss of her political virginity?

Or will she forever remain an angry, fearful and violent old maid?

The choice is fatefully now in our own hands.

I believe we are about to find out.

Stay tuned!

As always, may our creator see fit to keep all the peacemakers in safe harbor - sheltered from all harm.

Share

Leave a comment