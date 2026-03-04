IS AI DESTROYING MEDICINE?

What if AI isn’t stealing physician jobs at all?



What if it’s finally giving health care professionals back the time to be true healers?

The Surprising Truth

Headlines scream: “AI Is Taking Over Doctors’ Jobs!”

Fear sells clicks.

But the reality is calmer—and far more exciting.

AI is already here. You use it daily (Google searches, Netflix recommendations, even spell-check). In medicine, it’s not a sci-fi takeover—it’s a powerful assistant already saving time and catching what humans miss.

The choice is ours: Will AI serve human flourishing, or drift aimlessly?

Tools that help people thrive will win. Those that don’t will fade.

That responsibility falls on us—to steer AI toward better care, not replacement.

The Layoff Panic Misses the Point

Yes, companies cut staff when AI handles boring, repetitive tasks. Fear hits fast.

But panic blocks the smarter path: teaming up with AI to do your job better.

Humans remain essential. We’re the final decision-makers, the empathic guides, the creative problem-solvers.

AI makes mistakes—big ones sometimes. It lacks soul, context, compassion. We provide those.

Together? Magic happens.

The Big “Why” AI Forces Us to Ask

AI isn’t just tech—it’s a mirror. It confronts us with the deepest question: Why do we do medicine at all?

Is it data-crunching? Or healing people—listening, comforting, connecting?

AI handles the grunt work, freeing us to rediscover the heart of care. Suddenly, the “why behind the why” feels urgent. What truly motivates us as healers?

If machines read scans faster and spot tiny shadows we miss, what remains uniquely human?

The hand on a shoulder during bad news.

The quiet explanation that turns fear into understanding.

The intuition born of years listening to patients’ stories.

AI handles the pixels; we heal the person.

That’s the why we chase—not efficiency alone, but meaning.

Radiology Shows the Way Forward

Look at radiology—the specialty hit hardest by early AI fears.

Ten years ago, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton said: “People should stop training radiologists now.” He predicted deep learning would outperform humans within five years.

Fast-forward to 2026: Radiology jobs are booming.

Salaries hit record highs—around $526,000–$572,000 average (Doximity 2025 report: ~$572K, up 7.5%; Medscape 2025: ~$526K). Demand surges from aging populations and more scans.

Workforce shortages persist, with projections showing 25–40% supply growth by 2055—but ongoing gaps due to rising imaging needs and post-COVID attrition.

Why? AI didn’t replace radiologists—it supercharged them.

Over 1,000 FDA-cleared AI tools now aid imaging (1,039 radiology-specific as of late 2025, ~80% of all medical AI approvals). These spot tiny cancers, flag urgent cases, draft reports, cut reading time.

Early adopters didn’t fight it—they embraced it. Radiologists + AI = faster, more accurate diagnoses. Fewer misses. Less burnout. More time for complex cases, procedures, patient talks, and research.

Result? Better care for patients. More satisfying work for doctors. Exponential progress.

The Real Promise: Synergy, Not Takeover

AI isn’t the enemy—it’s the ultimate co-pilot.

It crunches data at lightning speed.

We bring judgment, empathy, ethics.

Together: fewer errors, quicker answers, deeper insights.

This isn’t replacement. It’s elevation. Physicians free from tedium become better healers. Patients get faster, safer care. The doctor-patient bond stays central—not sidelined.Workflows evolve to keep that human connection at the heart: AI triages scans, suggests options, but the physician decides and explains—with compassion.

My Take as a Health Educator

I build online tools to help doctors pick the right AI for their practice—saving hours, sharpening skills, reclaiming personal time.

Long-term? I focus on patient education too. Empowering people to understand their care, build trust with doctors, and achieve better outcomes.

AI helps us dig deeper into our motivations. It forces the question: What kind of humans—and healers—do we want to be?

The answer isn’t fear. It’s action.

Keep humans in the driver’s seat. Use AI to amplify our best selves.

Medicine won’t just survive—it will thrive.

This is our moment. Let’s make it one of flourishing, not fear.

This isn’t about fearing AI—it’s about claiming it.

Ask the hard why: Why do we show up to medicine every day? To crunch data, or to restore hope?

Let’s build the future where AI frees us for the latter.

Humans in the loop, hearts at the center.

True human flourishing awaits—if we choose it.

