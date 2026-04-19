KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Is it Possible For Humans & Electronic Intelligence to Escape the Matrix?
0:00
-23:28

Is it Possible For Humans & Electronic Intelligence to Escape the Matrix?

More than possible, the jail break is in progress.
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
Apr 19, 2026

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