There are many people who understandably take a decidedly pessimistic view of the past - the present - and the future.

As we are being played massively by the 1% - the situation we are in is hardly one which inspires optimism.

And yet the only way to rise above authoritarianism is with optimism.

So we are caught in a kind of trap - wanting to feel and live optimistically - but realistically understanding the situation is dire.

The authoritarian 1% depend on us becoming resigned and depressed - accepting of our fate - while stewing inside with anger and hostility and pain.

This is how they win over us - and they have become very practiced at it over the past 12,000 or so years of their rule over the rest of us as the 99%.

The more expert their toxic serial manipulation as psychopathic narcissists - they have perfected the art and science of psychological warfare.

We believe we cannot help our mental state - and that it is simply natural - and cannot be helped that we get depressed, anxious, fearful and angry.

We grow more dependent upon others for our sense of well being and our mood - and even come to be dependent on a health system which tends to simply drug us out of our misery - a tactic which serves to make us even more miserable.

When in reality we do have an extraordinary capacity to choose our thoughts - to reshape our conscious awareness into something beautiful and optimistic - rather than depressed and pessimistic.

But taking this approach we believe puts us once again in a place where we are dependent on others for our well being - likely as not to be taken advantage of by unscrupulous con artists.

And once again this is understandable and realistic.

If we begin interacting with others who manipulate us to serve their own ends we then become further victimized.

It is not that we cannot work with others who do have our best interests at heart - but we must either do our own spiritual and psychological work on ourselves first - or seek the help of someone who truly does seem to demonstrate having our best interests at heart - and the expertise to truly be of service.

There are many ways of learning to have compassion and respect for ourselves and others - and to cultivate an attitude of gratitude, self respect and compassion - which then serves our need to become optimistic.

It is spiritual growth we need - the age old art and science of using methods like stoicism, shamanism, and Christ consciousness - to overcome these spiritual stumbling blocks of doubt, fear, anger, pain and pessimism.

My reason for optimism is that we as human beings have gone as far as we can go with this current civilizational model or system.

After approximately 12,000 years of being educated to believe this is the only way - we finally arrive at the recognition that there are other ways and that it is up to each of us to pave the way forward.

That is why I write - and that is my own commitment - to dedicate what I do to the changes which will allow us to become individuals worthy of the respect we so desperately need.

Civilizations are composed of individuals - and evil systems do not become that way by themselves - but become what they are as a result of the billions of inputs from the many billions of individuals who contribute their consciousness to the whole over time.

There is literally no way for an evil system to develop without the willing - even eager - evil input of most of the participating individuals.

And our civilization - now in collapse - can only change if we change - and that change begins with us.

If we wait for everyone else to change first - we will simply be overcome by the prevailing zeitgeist of massive pessimism and negativity.

I order to change the world we must seek out the seeds of optimism in ourselves - those parts of ourselves which are whole and compassionate and capable and strong.

Optimism works like a gathering force - a center of personal gravity - and as we cultivate more optimism we find the loving, compassionate and caring parts of ourselves become stronger.

It works like exercising our physical bodies to become stronger - as we work out the mental and emotional and spiritual qualities we become more resilient and conscious and aware.

When they say the quiet part out loud as Elon has in full view of the entire world - framed on his own social media platform called symbolically X - we’ll all is out the open.

And when the authoritarians lay the quiet part out loud it means they believe they have won - that they as the elite 1% now own we as the 99% - lock stock and barrel.

The elite put the “con” in Confidence as the quintessential con artists - or confidence men - or snake oil salesmen.

After Elon told critics to “Take a big step back and fuck yourself in face “

And then added “I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot imagine”.

ELON ANNOUNCES “PLAYTIME IS OVER”

And I the following video - for those who can see through the compulsive lies - is very telling.

That poker face demeanor - sometimes identified by psychiatrists as a “flat effect”- is a tell tale sign of an emotionally detached individual - so detached they are often convinced of their own greatness - despite all evidence to the contrary.

If we listen - really listen - something very few people actually bother to do anymore - we see the the interviewer simply gives the Musketeer a lot of rope with which to tangle himself - and his delusional thinking - up in.

To people who do really listen the musketeer can sound really intelligent - that he is not anything close - is revealed by paying close attention to his words and deeds.

What the Musketeer is closer to is that silly cheerleading political operative who - when Trump praised him so highly jumped around eagerly on the stage - fully engaged in self adulation.

And conversely that same individual who impulsively spent billions on Twitter - renaming it - like one of his own twelve children - with an esoteric letter X.

Who then proceeded to use and abuse this brainchild as his own private self-indulgent advertising agency.

The X the Musketeer created is a toxic cesspool of racism, sexism, ageism and of political bias and hatred - with no real free speech insight - just serving as a self indulgent verbal mud wrestling contest for fellow toxic narcissists.

I rejoined X myself to test out the Musketeers “free speech” platform and found nothing of free speech - just a free for all of puerile - lord of the flies - nonsense - which passes only for free and unadulterated BS.

So we are now at that place where the Musketeer is so sure of his position - and so confident of his ability as a wealthy military industrial contractor - and now political operative - that he can do whatever he likes.

The Trump Administration had now committed one of the most egregious errors in politics - and that is to commit the sin of pure bad optics.

It takes some serious obtuseness - and utter lack of judging the mood of the electorate.

An electorate which delivered a mandate for free speech - for going after the criminal deep state - and for Making America Great Again.

So the new administration embraces the worst criminals among us all - the worst of the worst of the Silicon Valley snake oil salesmen - as the new found geniuses chosen to dismantle the government.

So between being told to go “F#ck ourselves in the face” and being informed that “playtime is over” - we are told that the 1% - that 1% which has managed so far to f#ck over the entire planet and to - in their own elite playacting personas - have managed to destroy our civilizations with dispatch.

My own take on this is to tell the 1% to take a giant flying leap to that Mars they are always going on about in their lord of the flies - puerile - fantasies.

NICE BAIT AND SWITCH, GUYS!

It appears that America - who voted to save itself from the horrors of leftist, globalist insanity - now finds itself under new rule - the rule of the psychopathic technocrats.

And the man who could have become one of the greatest leaders in history - caved to his own greed and arrogance - to embrace men who can only guarantee deeper authoritarian control.

The bait and switch was provided by the preposterous tactics of the Biden-Obama-Clinton-Harris leftists - making the choice of Trump inevitable.

So where do we go from here - when so far the ongoing experiment to have a constitutional republic - one where the government is of, and by, and for the people actually works as advertised?

We would need to first of all lean on ourselves to change - to become actually educated rather than indoctrinated by the state “education”

We need to face the tendencies we have as human beings to select men who are pompous jerks as our leaders - sold to us by the myth making apparatus of the deep state system - the mainstream media - propaganda - agencies.

It is not that Elon is wrong about everything he says - but that the reasons why he is trying to elevate himself into a political juggernaut - are held as suspect.

The world is beginning to wake to the deceptions it has accepted as being part of the foundational structure of our civilizations.

Deceptions - and criminal intent - and serial manipulation by the toxic narcissist 1% is coming into question - and the political earthquakes it is causing are quite real.

In Germany we now have the appearance of a new political trend which seeks to blend ideas of both the left and the right into a workable alternative to the two sides

The things the Musketeer rages about - grooming gangs and ruling thuggery as practiced by Kier Starmer - are real - but the ways in which the serially abusive military industrial contractor and deep state operative Musketeer - uses them to toot his own horn and to shore up his own considerable bottom line - are also real.

We are in the most heated firing line of that spiritual war I - and many others - have been writing about over the last years - and although we have won a few battles - the end of the war is not yet in sight.

The good news is that the restrictive and dangerous authoritarianism of the past 12,000 years of our human civilizations is breaking down and beginning to die and fade away.

I am beginning to suspect that spiritual warfare is part of being alive on planet Earth - and spiritual engagement very likely an art and a science we must learn to be continually engaged in.

Although I do believe we will arrive at a plateau where we make different decisions about our manner of being civilized here - the battle to keep it balanced - in a healthy and evolutionary way - will be constant.

Imagine an actual civilized civilization - where human consciousness - and a willingness to question - and to seek spiritual achievement - in a hero or heroine’s journey type of manner - are the rule - rather than the exception.

Whether we embrace our evolutionary change or not - welcome the pain and doubt inherent in any change - or reject the entire enterprise - we are nevertheless evolving and changing as human beings.

We are learning to see our own roles in having chosen certain civilized realities - or the reverse - having chosen uncivilized barbarism.

And in a position to be observing that we are responsible for choosing worthy leaders who lead us toward our own excellence - or unworthy leaders who lead us to repeated civilizational collapse.

The choice is ours - and I for one am lobbying for further spiritual evolution and the welcome change which will result as human awareness - and the capacity for compassionate engagement - become the norm.

As per usual - may our creator bless all of the peacemakers - and hold them safe from harm.

