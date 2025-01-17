IS THE COUP D’ETAT BEING DEFEATED?

This is the question of the hour as we approach the fated hour of the inauguration.

There are two possibilities

One, that the incoming administration is part of the coup

Two, that they are truly bent on destroying & defeating this coup

Since this is all of a spiritual war - a military coup d’etat - and a civilizational collapse - we are in a war on many fronts and at all levels.

Clearly the levels comprise both external reality and inner conflict.

As I have written before this war is inside ourselves - as we have all been hurt by growing up in and living in such a society.

It is both inside and outside ourselves - and within our families and communities - as we contend with the ongoing psychological warfare being used against our own psyches and social connections.

And it is diabolically and tragically military - with all of the horrors of actual war.

Because the last refuge of ineffectual leaders caught in a civilizational collapse is war - war is what we should be expecting.

And this war is both civil and - with nation states being deliberately decimated by division and strife - also planetary in scope.

And with any sane international order being destroyed and defeated as well - by the engineers of the international coup d’etat - we are expecting nothing but continuing chaos.

No nation state - no community - and, it seems, no family or individual is exempt from this conflict.

This is truly either the last World War which will lead to our extinction - or the final spiritual and psychosocial battle for our very existence and further evolution.

If the battle is won by those truly on the side of humanity then evolution will rapidly expand in favorable directions.

Since the other option is the Final Solution - and therefore unthinkable - we simply cannot allow it.

And, this is all happening in virtual radio silence - as the moral majority - signatories to the status quo - fail to recognize they are even under attack.

I truly feel for all of these good burghers in the city of the Lost Angeles - who believe the major issue they have to contend with is the fact a wildfire destroyed their homes and community.

The pain they are in is all too real - but so is the larger war we are all fighting - but which they seem not to recognize is even occurring.

Slowly, but surely, even they - the ultimate defenders of the WOKE agenda - perpetrated by the leaders of the coup d’etat - are beginning to wake up.

But so far these good people of the moral and silent majority have proved we cannot trust them - as they simply fail the test of being freedom fighters against tyranny.

In ways this essay cannot contain - this contingent resembles the good burghers of former totalitarian regimes - those who through their silence and acquiescence - support tyranny.

And as of today we have the weirdest - and least WOKE - incoming US Presidential administration - ever.

And as Dr. Hunter S. Thompson once wrote:

“When the going gets weird, the weird turn professional.”

―Hunter S. Thompson,Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72



An administration the WOKE monsters are determined to prevent from taking office.

Amidst this weirdness is the following is a gag or true?

Have the dynamic duo of Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone been appointed by Trump - as ambassadors to Hollywood?

The reality of civil war - where states are pitted against states - indicates the solemn need for it.

This civil war is set to potentially reverse the damage done by the previous one - where federal power and the aggressively antihuman agendas of the gilded age began destroying America.

But the unforgivable has been done - these monsters have come for our children - for our homes and communities and institutions - and for the meaning of every word the founding fathers and Thomas Paine ever wrote or uttered - and for the desecration of every life sacrificed to defend liberty and free agency.

By now anyone reading this most likely understands who has instigated and engineered the monstrous coup d’etat so I will not drag this essay out to identify them.

If anyone desires more information on this I will provide earlier essays which do identify them.

It is critical to know our enemy and to hold our friends and allies close - but our enemies closer.

We must understand the enemy completely in order to enact defeat - and as this enemy is spiritual, cultural, philosophical, and psychological - as well as military and socioeconomic -the task is massive to contemplate or to undertake.

But as Thomas Paine - as a British immigrant during the Revolution - wrote in the 18th Century amidst the chaos of war:

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

―Thomas Paine,The American Crisis

And we find ourselves now in the largest scale war ever - the battle for the fate of human evolution itself.

This war is - as we would expect for some fearsome final battle to determine the further course of evolution - happening on many fronts - which taxes our ability to comprehend it.

For the past five years I have woken up each day to try to do battle as a keyboard warrior - the sole avenue open to me as a human being - to try to make sense of nonsense through each long day.

Since my day jobs consist of keeping body and soul together and of trying to be a great cook, a good mother, grandmother, and partner, a useful music producer - and a decent keyboard warrior - I too am stretched very thin.

The feeling of being as “too little butter spread across too much bread” - quoted from Lord of the Rings - comes to mind.

But my personal strength comes from realms I perceive - but do not understand.

My sense is that we are arriving at the end of a vast age - one determined by the universal intelligence - or God - or the Supreme Architect - and that the new world which is even now being transformed from the ashes of the old - will not resemble the barbarity of the dying age.

Although this massive change inspires some fear of change - the overwhelming undercurrent is one of certainty and of feeling it necessary to take that leap of faith.

We have arrived at the synchronicity of time and fate and civilizations - when all that is to be is - and we humans a part of it.

Humanity is winning - and is being divided into those capable of embodying this future and those who are not.

The choice to be of the side that is winning takes enormous courage - and the ability think and act as one with the power of the spirit which truly operates this place.

This is no time to hold back from taking the reins of our lives back from whatever prevented us from doing so previously.

As I have written before - the energy we call God - or the Supreme Architect - or the universal intelligence - is what determines the trajectory of this war for our future evolution.

And this spirit - or energy - or vast intelligence - is one and the same.

In ways we may well not even appreciate - we are composed of this spiritual energy.

As we go - so goes the universe - and vice versa.

There is nothing whatsoever about our nature - or physical and mental composition - which is not the universe - and the spirit of the universe.

This is the point of the spear - the diamond bladed double edged sword - and the finest line drawn - which divides humanity into those here to carry out the evolutionary journey - and those who are possessed of the will to destroy it.

Everything which has occurred to this point directs us to this conclusion.

There is no going back - only the courage and determination to break free of the old dying ages will suffice.

Being paralyzed by fear is something we cannot afford - the quiet awareness that the Supreme Architect is running this evolutionary leap is something we will have to tap into and trust.

As always, may the Supreme Commander - or God - or the universal wisdom and intelligence - hold all of the peacemakers and those who stand against tyranny wherever and whenever it occurs - free from harm.

May the stillness which abides at the center of the storm - the still point of the turning world - be our refuge.

We will be seeing the signs everywhere now - as the battles ramp up - and for the humans able to heed the call and attend to the spirit - the synchronicity of evolutionary and spiritual grace will continue.

The transformative journey will continue to be uncomfortable - if not painful - and it is our ability to endure and know that all is not only possible - but probable - that which will allow us to stand for the side of humanity.

GOD BLESS US EACH AND EVERY ONE

