It is difficult to imagine more heart and mind rending circumstances than we are now living through - and to imagine more terrifying evidence of globalist totalitarianism.

Where are all the self-described revolutionaries who say they stand against tyranny, but thru their actions indicate they actually support tyranny?

It is especially difficult to see those who have lived whole lifetimes in constitutional republics - and who do not have the spinal columns, hearts, or minds - to stand when standing means everything.

What is the strange malady called Trump Derangement Syndrome, and what tragic kind of totalitarian mindset does it represent?

There are those with hearts to feel, minds to think, and spinal columns to use to stand, to stand as stoic warriors against the worst demonic authoritarianism with which mankind is capable of achieving.

This will go down as the darkest age of humankind, as the age when humans forgot they had hearts with which to feel, minds with which to wage logic, and spinal columns with which to stand.

Share

Leave a comment