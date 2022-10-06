PART ONE
As an era of biology and computers has come into being and is being increasingly promoted, this simple video stimulates many thoughts. My concern is that many of you will not want to delve into such thoughts. I try to provide information for those without a foundation in the biological sciences but it is time consuming to digest these. For those…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.