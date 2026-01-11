ONE NATION, UNDER GOD, INDIVISIBLE, WITH LIBERTY & JUSTICE FOR ALL





We have a great tradition in this place we call “The West” and that is one of setting forth upon a logical process of the exposition of causes and conditions in the form we call an essay.



It is in the essay which we call the Declaration of independence in which we have one of the greatest and most inspiring achievements of such a process.



An essay unspooled forth from the consciousness of a human being which sets forth causes and conditions with singular grace and inspiration and integrity.



We are now beginning to set forth the causes and conditions which dictate that we must break, once again, from a group of our fellow human beings.



In such a situation we owe those we break from the exposition of setting forth the causes and conditions in such a document as an essay.

We would not seek to do this alone as so many fellow beings participate in this revolution - yet it always seems to fall to one man or woman to carry out the logic with the poverty of words.



Not only do we owe those we break from, but more importantly, we owe it to the sons and daughters who will carry forth the burden of our logic.



I propose the engineering of such a document such that no one now, or in the future, will be confused or misinformed about these causes and conditions.



Such a document will require a new understanding of the original Constitutional Conventions, and will require a similar process in which the greatest minds are brought to bear on this heavy responsibility.



We set out to do this, not because it is easy, but because it is hard.



It is those of us who learn to dare to dream in the light of day who will continue to accomplish this great mission.



The West is not dead, it is simply immersed in the process of reinventing itself - a welcome transformation.



OUR CHILDREN WILL WAKE UP HOMELESS ON THE LAND THEIR FATHERS FOUGHT AND DIED FOR



“As long as banks and insurance companies are the arbiters of truth and justice and accountability, our children will wake up homeless on the very land their fathers fought and died for”



(paraphrasing Thomas Jefferson)



This quote, which I have tried to paraphrase, but have probably massacred, leaves a few things out from today’s perspective.



The following video does a good job of defining where we find ourselves as a nation and reveals the nature of the system we fight against.

Today our planet is an armed camp, compared to the less armed, armed camp which my distant cousin Thomas Jefferson lived in.



Today we fight against a whole system, complete with built-in feedback loops, perfected by banks and insurance companies, which protect it.



We fight the old, decrepit, colonialist system, one financially and emotionally and spiritually weaponized, against our deepest human sensibilities.



It is sobering to recognize that the enemy is the same as Jefferson’s - an enemy which many call the British System, but one which I would call the Colonialist System.



The Colonialist System, which feels entitled to be the overarching hierarchical system, one in which a “superior 1%” own and operate the world for the “inferior 99%”.



So ingrained has this system been for about 12,000 years that we can scarce imagine life in the alternative our American predecessors engineered.



To imagine successfully, we must be able to explain every detail of what it is we imagine, to ourselves and to others, setting forth causes and conditions in logical and in emotionally empowering format.



The alternative our American ancestors imagined was one where governments become the protector of those unalienable rights, and not the predators and usurpers of these rights.



The majesty of this alternative system, one in which we form a government of the people, by the people and for the people, so help us God.



Truly, I never imagined, I would see a time when a government of these United States ever became a true defender of these unalienable rights referred to by Jefferson in the constitution, or of this government of and by and for the people referred to by Abraham Lincoln.



That day has arrived, however, and I remain dedicated to the sacred agreement made by my founding ancestors, who disagreed about just about everything, but remained steadfast about this America.



This America is now becoming our task, falling into the inadequate hands of our present generations.



My hope is that we can agree to disagree in a similar vein to our founders, and agree to agree about the central spiritual and political tenets for which we stand.



No nation and no people ever became strong other than by virtue of their inner stoicism and spiritual strength.



I truly believe, that once fellow human beings are possessed of adequate understanding of this, that they will enthusiastically join with us in our quest.



Because this cause is, as Thomas Paine once expressed, that this is not an exclusively American cause, but a cause which has been held sacred in countless human hearts across the world, for countless centuries.



For whatever reason, for whatever causes, this time, and we ourselves, have been selected to shepherd this cause through to the necessary critical mass where it becomes the sacred blue flame of liberty, equality and fraternity which warms all human hearts.



We are far from perfect, and we are not even generally that easy to get along with, but we have one thing now upon which we can agree, one which overrides these prickly differences.



There will always be weak hearted individuals who are frightened of fulfilling this power we have as human beings to carve out our own pathways in life - and we must stand stoic and humble and steadfast against such weakness.



Those who are weak are often the loudest and most pitiful at decrying the fate they suffer as weak hearted individuals who have no idea how or why to stand for anything.



But those who are weak must not determine the course of history - as history moves forward to become our future.

It is up to us to see, that it is the strong, the light bearers, who have the capacity to bear the light forward into this adventure we live in - who must carry the day.



Those light bearers who carry that uniting force, that force which knits together this warm flame of light and liberty which touches every human heart.



That untiring force which allows us to even dare to imagine such a moment - when liberty, equality and fraternity merge with the knowledge that we are one people.



When that government of the people, by the people and for the people commands our respect and due diligence, so help us God.



One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.



We do this because it is hard, not because it is easy.



There are always those who dream at night and yet have no ability to carry those dreams into the light of day.



But, it is, as JFK once reminded us, those of us who dare to dream by the light of day, complete with all the attendant difficulties and distractions, who make the difference.



Once we dreamed exclusively at night, and, like James Joyce, woke disoriented from the nightmare of history we had created.



But today we dream in the full light of day - daring to build the architectural masterpiece of our dreams in the stark plain language of the human heart.



It is not, as our rather dour ancestors once complained - “a republic, if we can keep it” - but a republic, one so well understood, that we can explain it to others so they will understand.



For when we really truly become capable of true Socratic education, in arriving at the full comprehension of an idea, then we can experience the magic of explaining it to others.



This is the department of knowledge which we will now undertake, both coming to understand and therefore to explain.



Achieved in the good plain ordinary language in service to the elucidation of the human heart.



And it will be the essay, that humble undertaking of the logical and emotional process of the experience of being human, which will answer the call.



To set forth those causes and conditions which explain why we break from others, and that which carries forth into the future our very best exposition which testifies to our purpose in doing so.



No less a task, and no more.

ALGORITHMICALLY INCOMPRESSIBLE AND NONTRANSFERABLE

This quest is where the spiritual meets the political and philosophical and scientific.



We are quantum beings and our experiences are simply not reducible or transferable to some algorithmically compressible system of engagement.



Thus the need for constant reformatting of our logical and emotional processes in the living, breathing format of the living language of the essay.



The department of knowledge will be dedicated to the ongoing process of reformatting the essays which serve to allow us to unspool the logical and emotional and creative process of being human.



We enter into the quantum conversation where all frontiers open to the power of our questions, and to the ongoing recording of such a process in our living breathing chronicles.



The map will never be the territory, but making the maps is essential to our continued development and evolutionary progress as a part of the way in which the universe arrives at understanding itself.



We must see better, and to do this we must constantly clear the blinders from our own eyes.



Thus the humble service of the essay in both detection of and removal of these blinders.



Causes and conditions.

Being quantum never ceases but is a constant process of finding, laying out, and understanding causes and conditions.

The majestic thing about quantum understanding is, that although we are only a small part of the entire universe, we can appreciate that the system at large is massively intelligent, and comprehends and masterminds the whole.

CELEBRATE FREEDOM, APPLY DUE DILIGENCE TO KEEPING IT

