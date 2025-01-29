IT IS MORNING IN THE WORLD

It is far too stormy of a dawn to call it a new dawn - but it is at least a new day for the world.

Furthermore there is a huge energy change - with real trust and hope alive once again.

One huge change is that the old establishment - which my generation has been at logger heads with for all of these years - is finally dead - or dying.

One of my own pet theories is that it was 9/11 which put the final nails in this old establishments coffin - in their deliberate attempt to con the American people and the world by sacrificing 3000 (2,997) lives in their staged funeral pyre on live TV.

Anyone who has a few brain cells and enough emotional capacity to feel rage at the very idea of 9/11 - simply knows - and this moment of simple enraged knowing is enough.

It is enough when added to the long litany of grievances most citizens can recite.

WORDS ON FIRE - CRUCIBLE OF FREEDOM

It is enough when exploded in geometrical numbers to light the passions of righteous indignation throughout the population of America and the world.

A few years ago I was listening to the voices of two women I have admired for their willingness to speak out so publicly.

Both Catherine Austin Fitts and Whitney Webb are courageous truth tellers.

While agreeing with the facts they present - I find myself strongly disagreeing with the tone they set - as there is a tinge of victim mentality to it.

After all free speech is about being willing to hold disagreement with another human being - but still being more than willing to admire them as fellow warriors.

Our founding ancestors - at the first Congressional Congress - disagreed with each other about just about everything - but still managed to pull off one of the greatest achievements in human history.

ABUSED BY TYRANNY - BUT NOT BROKEN

What was happening all those years ago as I listened carefully to the words of others who seemed to be on the right side of history was as follows.

I too had a very dark view of the chances of human survival going forward - but yet, despite the abundance of evidence to the contrary - I hadn’t given up on America or on us - as human beings.

And gradually I began to draw away from doom scrolling town criers like Fitts and Webb - in their relentless pursuit of facts - facts unleavened by compassion and joy.

I also pulled away from Chris Hedges and Richard Webb - who waged an evangelistic war of facts - true enough facts - but delivered with an undercurrent of disgust.

Unlike these tireless “THE END IS AT HAND” town criers - I had a deep and abiding faith in America and in human beings.

Despite my knowledge that the world was ending - and doom was at hand - I knew somehow - that despite appearances - this was some kind of evolutionary leap forward.

The following songs come to mind - songs which once had tremendous and widespread influence - a bit corny perhaps - but indicative of a tremendous groundswell of faith and hope.

Most of all - pop songs like this indicated a strong thread of a commitment among the public - to not only Make Earth Great Again (MEGA) - but perhaps to Make America Great Again.

Among those of us born from the terrible ashes of WW II has been a strong desire to work together to change the world.

This has been more than borne out in popular art and music and film.

We so wanted to change the world - but the problem was we were abused children - abused and hurt children - abused by a system of tyranny we barely knew existed.

Abused children who do not even understand themselves - or what they are fighting - cannot possibly win until two things happen.

Until these children understand the real nature of this abusive enemy which has hurt them.

And until they being to understand the degree to which they need to heal and move on.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat.”

Sun Tzu, The Art of War

I have written previously of the abuse cycle as applied to this dark triad system which has abused us - and will link it below for those interested.

WE ARE ARTISTS - WE DON’T LOOK BACK

But now it is new morning in America and the world - and as artists (humans) we don’t look back but surge onto become what has always been intended.

And enfolded in the wings of angels - secure in the knowledge that we all gotta serve somebody - and that this service is where we have been headed all along.

And what we serve is well beyond our understanding.

As humans we are spiritually lost to become spiritually found - broken by abusive lies to become healed by truth.

It was many years ago that I heard the voices of angels speaking through the smoke and flames of this old system being destroyed all around us - but I was a child - an abused and hurt and frightened child who did not know herself - or the enemy she was fighting.

AMERICA - LOOKING FOR LOVE IN ALL THE WRONG PLACES

All I knew back then was the hurt and anger - stricken by the pain and desiring only to escape.

Through this I came to recognize that neither was I as alone or permanently damaged as I then believed.

I did what human beings have done since they were given the brains and nervous systems which made them human.

I reached out my hands to the universal energy which created us - and slowly painfully began to recognize that I too was a child of God - down maybe - broken by the world maybe - but by no means out.

The odyssey which followed was classically American - trying to overcome the pain of trauma by running away - searching for love in all the wrong places.

But my pages turned gradually toward something deeper - something beyond the pain and train wrecks and self destruction which had become the American way.

There is something like a rock which speaks to us - despite the rack of the road upon which we are broken.

We discover - slowly and painfully - by loosing our way - this solid core of strength and purpose which makes us human.

Gradually we turn away from the anger and pain and self doubt - and discover those unalienable rights which our creator gave us - which no earthly entity may grant or take away.

It is then that we discover the rock upon which we cannot be broken - the rock which has lain at the heart and soul of it all - that still small center of truth.

Truth beyond our understanding maybe - truth never explainable through logic - but discovered through a path of both logic and feeling.

Truth we can feel - truth we are made of - truth which moves beyond our comprehension.

Truth which runs through the heart and soul of the very land - and streaming waters - and blue mountains - and brown desserts and broken heartless cities of this America.

Truth which streams through her music - and courses through the waters - and through our internal rivers - our blood streams.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=RDjBtQcZx9gAo&playnext=1&si=CJaGp8_5yn0E7pLp

For those of us who have lived this to the full - we can testify to this rock - to this vibrational entity which makes us human - and which in this lifetime - has made us American.

This being an American - makes us incorrigible and imperfect and too witty and acerbic at times - but yeah.

I am the grand daughter of a coal miner - I was the first child in my broken branch of the family tree to receive a college degree - since other long forgotten ancestral branches graduated from Cambridge - from Yale and Harvard - William and Mary.

In my own story I have lived the broken - but not extinguished - dreams of my ancestors - the one which speaks to unalienable rights and to this.

A nation born of hope and trust - the one where we have a Revolutionary Constitutional Republic - this one:

BROKEN PEOPLE LIVING IN A WORLD OF PAIN

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=RDq19hyUJ2Drc&playnext=1&si=SH7jdV794RTUb2bj

WRITTEN IN MY SOUL FROM ME TO YOU

She lit a burner on the stove

And offered me a pipe

“I thought you’d never say hello,” she said

“You look like the silent type”

Then she opened up a book of poems

And handed it to me

Written by an Italian poet

From the thirteenth century

And every one of them words rang true

And glowed like burnin’ coal

Pourin’ off of every page

Like it was written in my soul from me to you

Tangled up in blue

But the spirit moves upon the waters and through the oceans and rivers - the mountains and hollows - the deserts and swamps.

And through the dreams and visions and melodies of countless generations of immortal wanderers - and poets and dreamers and minstrels.

And shimmers - rippling through our beings - vibrating through and through - with love and compassion.

“There must be some way out of here,” said the joker to the thief

“There’s too much confusion, I can’t get no relief

Businessmen, they drink my wine, plowmen dig my earth

None of them along the line know what any of it is worth”



“No reason to get excited,” the thief, he kindly spoke

“There are many here among us who feel that life is but a joke

But you and I, we’ve been through that, and this is not our fate

So let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late”



All along the watchtower, princes kept the view

While all the women came and went, barefoot servants, too



Outside in the distance a wildcat did growl

Two riders were approaching, the wind began to howl

It has been a long difficult journey America - don’t loose sight of those unalienable rights.

“So a military force has no constant formation, water has no constant shape: the ability to gain victory by changing and adapting according to the opponent is called genius.”



- Sun Tzu, The Art of War: Complete Texts and Commentaries

Next Post - “AMERCA DOWN FOR THE COUNT - BUT BY NO MEANS OUT”

