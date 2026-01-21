Forward:

Today Trump 2.0 delivers what will be a world-changing, straight-talking, hard-hitting, dose of truth, to the fairy tale weavers at the WEF.

As trust has been broken, and as the world doubts the ability of Trump 2.0 to deliver as promised, we take stock of precisely where we are at.

Today, as this fateful January 21, 2026 draws to a close, I will wrap up the expected repercussions of such a fateful day.

One thing I can guarantee is that this POTUS is a representative, and not a miracle worker, he likes to delegate and does this very effectively.

He is going to stick to the reciprocity, state craft, and ongoing dialogue which makes the fundamental difference and will delegate other concerns to those he deems qualified.

The proverbial buck does stop with him, in conjunction with and in reciprocity with a whole host of others he has judged to be capable.

Trump understands this thing of being president is not about one man, the last thing America needs is a king, but is instead about the commander in chief who mans that Resolute Desk.

The Chief Commander who mans that resolute desk, to both protect and defend the Constitution, and the people of these United States.

A Government of the people, by the people and for the people, so help us God!

Stay tuned!

WHAT A DIFFERENCE A DAY MAKES

What has been surprising to me this morning is the degree of change I see in the WEF regulars as this day dawns.

Even though trust has been broken, I see glimmers of hope, observing the minions of the EU achieving at least a partial about face as the truth begins to dawn.

I have written off the Europeans many times over the past six years, and those who have dared to wage this weaponization of our most human sensibilities against us thru Covid-19 must be held accountable.

But the larger issue which is beginning to dawn on even the Europeans, is that perhaps this word Trump 2.0 loves, reciprocity, is indeed at play here.

As I said yesterday, the ball has been lobbed into the court of the Europeans.

I believe they are beginning to see the light.

What we may be observing here is not the complete delusion of our fellow human beings, but rather that terrible delusion which precedes full understanding and a willingness to learn.

If that is true what we are observing is a miracle, and God knows we need a whole hell of a great many miracles, just about right now.

We may be going through one of the greatest transformations in human history, and one of the greatest miracles.

I, for one, may certainly get behind this new appreciation for miracles.

We are far away from being able to overcome the fact that trust between Europe and the United States has been broken.

But, as human beings we can recognize we are not perfectible.

Is is possible that thru the understanding our own imperfectible nature we may also arrive at a mutual understanding?

By admitting this imperfectible nature, may we then allow that the reason for great governance is to allow us to agree on the most important things, and allow the rest to fall away?

IT IS NO KINGS & NO ELITES, AS THE UNALIENABLE RIGHTS OF THE INDIVIDUAL TAKE PRECEDENCE



WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM NERVOUS BREAKDOWN OVER TRUMP 2.0



It was stunning yesterday, to observe the absolute inability of the WEF Europeans to cope with the reality of change.



It seems that the stress involved in encountering reality has been too much for the coddled darlings, protected from real change by the comforting nature of fairy tales shared by the WEF.



Team America delivers a cold ice water dash, one of geopolitical reality to the WEF, as they sit stunned by the recognition.



What, globalism dead? What, Greenland would benefit with America as a partner? What, America dares to expect fair treatment from bankers? What, America says the $22 Trillion they spent on defense over NATO since 1980 is an unfair expense. What, America says NATO & European nations are sovereign entities and responsible for their own defense and for their own economic interests?



It would be amusing, if it were not already so tragic, that long slow delusional slide into irrelevance.



It is overwhelmingly true, that on live television, we see an entire generation of leaders fall prey to their own delusional belief systems, held hostage by their own inability to face the writing on the wall.



Demonstrating that the Ancient Old System of Globalist Ideology is dying in front of us, and on live television, and my thanks to that system for making such a spectacle a reality.



There is a stunning gap here, not only between fairy tale fantasies and rational, logical and intelligent engagement, but a stunning difference between modern humans and the old dinosaur humans.



And, of course, among these coddled, overprotected globalist leaders, those who prefer fairy tales to reality, both men and women are equally delusional.





In the video below, the poor woman who delivers this tantrum in technicolor on live TV offers a prime example as we feel her angry vituperative words being flung at the camera.

What is even more striking is the ability of Team Trump to remain calm, focused and on point as such geopolitically dangerous ignorance surrounds their intelligent statements.



We are witnessing something great and monumental taking place here and this marks a change we will not soon forget.



Like other great lynchpin moments of change in human history, we will remember where we were and how it felt as the ancient old system crumbled to insignificance in front of us.



To add much insult to the vast injury being sustained, we have Mark Carney bumbling and fumbling his way into what he believes is his own New World Order - one which favors him and his fellow 1% elite.

Standing against such epically presented nonsense is the elegantly presented, if uncomfortable, truth, that things have already changed in ways the competition may not be able to accept.

Unfortunately, for the stunned and delusional Ancient Old Word Order, the new Transformative New World Order is already in place and doing just fine.

But, never fear, the egocentric, delusional and destructive nonsense of the dying old order is on full display should we need this to remind us of the delusion of the old systems.

However, glimmers of real hope break through the darkness as we watch European leaders beginning to come to terms with that thread of truth, just this morning breaking thru the delusion

While balanced against these glimmers of hope, is a whole willingness to get lost again in the weeds, as the self-described “doom & gloom” panel goes and veers off the highway of reason and enes up smack dab in the proverbial weeds.

We have fellow human beings who are going delusional enough on live television that we fear for their long term mental health.

And perhaps to top it all off with a memento: a No Kings banner lit the sky over Davos where so many participants still have their kingdoms to serve and protect them.

THE TRANSFORMATIVE NEW WORLD ORDER RISES, AS THE ANCIENT OLD ORDER CRUMBLES INTO DUST

We witness this day the collapse of about 12,000 years or so of uncivilized human history as the old recursive loop of civilization crumbles into dust before our eyes.



From the beginning of this tawdry and degrading episode I have held to the observation that it is Communist China which has provided the style of governance the WEF prefers, an observation which has been right on.

The new civilization rising is free of the negative feedback loops which protected the old one and which guaranteed the repeated fall of every single civilization known to human history.



The Transformative New World Order is not caught in a negative recursive loop, but is exponentially diverse, and strengthened by optimistic and innovative and positive human engagement.



The Transformative New World Order detests the fawning lust for illegitimate power and wealth, and the intellectually bankrupt strategy which worships the idea that mankind is perfectible if we just send him to church enough times.



But especially, the Transformative New World Order detests the utopian illusion that if we mandate that mankind must share everything and have nothing via communism that we shall have reached the promised land.



The Transformative New World Order detests war and values peace, detests the idea that there be a 1% elite in charge of the masses as the 99%, detests inequality and ignorance.



The Transformative New World Order respects human ingenuity and creativity and seeks to encourage the maximum possible meritocratic ascendancy of the educated, knowledgeable individual.



The Transformative New World Order respects the fundamental teachings of both the American founding fathers and of the transformative wisdom to be attained through Christ Consciousness.



But, most of all, the Transformative New World Order sees that each individual, possessing those unalienable rights conferred by a creator, serves as the lynchpin to the whole system.



It is in this spiritually and culturally, critically important, recognition, that it is the individual, holding these unalienable rights, which takes fundamental precedence over that Divine Right Of Kings.



It has been No Kings all along, yet the inability to break free of the pretense that some individuals are better than other individuals, has prevailed.



Conclusions:



IN THE BEGINNING, FIND THE END; IN THE END, FIND THE BEGINNING.



There has been a particular symmetry to this tawdry and degrading chapter in human history.



This symmetry demanded, that as in any great mythological story, certain threads were present both in the beginning, and in the end.



The story when taken as a whole, from late 2019, through this present in early 2026, has some compelling elements of synchronicity.



From the day globalists held their little story-boarded “table top” exercise to commandeer a fake pandemic, to today, as Trump 2.0 absolutely stuns the delusional globalists into shock, the same threads ran through the maze.



Most of these elements were spiritual in nature which is why, from the beginning, I identified it as a kind of spiritual warfare.



The implications are truly earth shaking, as about 85% of the known world took the knee to the globalist 1%, believed the lies.

In doing so, they violated their own personal borders and bodily autonomy, to do things which were against their own personal health and well being.



In addition this 85% were eager, more than willing, to turn their inner fear and rage on the 15% of humans who did defend their personal boundaries and bodily autonomy.



We also have a large percentage of humans willing, even eager, to embrace the communism they say they hate the most, to actually err in believing that a Maoist Utopia is a superior way of achieving governance.



We have about 85% of the known world supporting the idea of kings, modern kings being the globalist 1% elite, rather than preferring the support of unalienable rights over this tyranny.



We have about 85% of the world preferring to be told what to do by a kingly global elite, taking precedence over preferring to engage their creator-given unalienable rights.





And we have about 85% of the known world preferring to act based on anger and hostility and hatred, rather than remain stoic and driven by the more spiritually powerful grace of compassion and kindness and common sense.



And the stunning preference for ignorance and stupidity over knowledge and wisdom.



The Transformative New World Order prefers to maximise the value of understanding that by seeking we shall find, and that by asking we shall be given.



Our new Transformative Education System will be driven by this simple and profound understanding.





Those who have been chosen, for whatever reasons, to lead this defeat of the Ancient Old Globalist Order and to preside over the bringing of the Transformative New World Order are under threat as the old dying order clings to power with a dead man’s grip.



These dying old creatures of the elite 1% are as irrelevant as the dinosaurs, as that incoming space rock took them out, and made way for the evolutionary rise of mammals.



These new guardians of the Transformative Empire are now what is relevant, as the age of a kingly 1% elite, passes into irrelevance, and as the new age of the unalienable rights of the individual human takes its place.

ASK AND YOU SHALL BE GIVEN, SEEK AND YOU WILL FIND.



This simple, but elegant verse, is quite often misunderstood as is illustrated in the footnote from a modern AI agent.

The seemingly simple, but quite complex, verse, demands that we as humans come to terms with both the value of Socratic-style education, and with the fundamental truth to be found through Christ Consciousness.



The Transformative New World Order recommends the mythologically, spiritually, and philosophically powerful approach to the understanding that there is far more to heaven and earth than have been contained within our philosophy.



The Transformative New World Order understands the concept, that by seeking to believe we know everything, we understand nothing.

And makes clear, that by admitting we know nothing, but seeking to find, we can come to discover that there is a whole quantum universe, within and without, to be discovered.



Ignorance is indeed dangerous to our individual, cultural, and spiritual and national, existence.



The Transformative New World Order already exists in the wisdom of our human hearts and minds, and exists everywhere across the Transformative universe.



