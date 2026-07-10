ITS NOT ABOUT CLAUDE

Here we are - strung out between two incompatible extremes:

A universal collapse into uncertainty with a reality which doesn’t even bother to appear until we measure it & which depends upon spiritual doom, decay and recursion

A reality which exists and which we can both measure and explain and explore to our heart’s content & which depends upon spiritual light, wellbeing and expansion.

As the techno-Fabulists are fond of reminding us - humanity is forking - indicative of rapid evolutionary change.

The true fork is the spiritually foundational one: determined by which version of human reality we subscribe to.

Whether “Claude” thinks or does not think, is far less important than knowing if humans think or don’t think

How does the syllogism go?

U BROKE IT, U FIX IT.

What sort of humanity would call their supreme creative genius CLAUDE?

My next book is going to explain the Riemann Hypothesis- basic mathematics - in 35 easy lessons - by using a song.

Although the working title is THE BOUNDLESS ARCHITECTURE, the down home title is BASIC QUANTUM MATHEMATICS.

I BRING YOU THE HUMAN STYLE GRADUATE DEGREE IN MATHEMATICS

Designed for those who may have believed that Bell’s Theorem is a phone company and that quantum is a term for some awful incurable medical malady.

My book The Boundless Architecture: Quantum Math & the Fractal Infinite Golden Mean has gone live overnight, in the most unexpected of places: https://a.co/d/0fWgaIG7

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Additional resources available on request and at: https://homoluminous.us/basic-quantum-mathematics