From KW Norton Borders - from our little river in the hills outside NashVegas - bringing sincere wishes to everybody for one Great Damn Week ahead.

Our family has survived the Great Viral Plague going round this year and we are happy to see Spring appearing on the nearer horizon.

Plenty of reason for sorrow - but we have our task as apocaloptomists - and must live up to this title we wear.

I really do live in an old house we turned into a hand built recording studio - and really do have a day job as a Seamstress for the Band.

Many thanks to all the minstrels and troubadours - and all the graceful immortals - who grace our doorstep - and who drink our coffee.

I know none of the musicians - or music - I share here - just a fan - the best thing to be.

Some music for the heart and mind:

