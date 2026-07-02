There is nothing random about prime numbers. There is nothing random about anything.

Believing anything is random is a failure to understand anything - but especially pertaining to quantum and the Riemann Hypothesis.

Seems like strange thing to obsess over, right? Some incomprehensible math problem which no one has managed to solve?

Wrong - on all counts- turns out that mathematics, and the laws of nature (physics), and the dynamics and worthiness of human society, all interconnect.

Also there is nothing random about the laws of thermodynamics which literally pertain to everything.

Natural laws are irrevocable laws.

Information is energy, processed by intelligent beings or entities into comprehensible patterns which can then be communicated.

Thus mathematics, physics, human civilization, individual health and well being are all completely interconnected.

The task now is to weave this information into what is going to be called The Thermodynamics of Truth - Finding the Deep Meaning.

The ebook and the paperback of my latest book: Gravity’s Compassionate Quantum Angels are now available on Amazon.

The Thermodynamics of Truth is in the early stages of writing.

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