Reverse Engineering Human Sovereignty & Synchronicity - by Reverse Engineering Human Education

It is well and good to speak of using music (restructuring language) & direct experience with nature (restructuring psychosocial experience) as methods of retraining a civilization to become healthy, but how does it actually work in practice?

We ask the critical question: how does such a system restore Jeffersonian Governance and Economics in practice?

First and foremost, it restructures the human ecosystem to focus on the development and evolution of the individual.

Such a process inverts - or reverse engineers - chaos into structural integrity - or order.

Reverse engineers the unhealthy focus on the collective, that which removes sovereignty from the individual, and which underwrites intellectual and creative rigidity, inflexibility and totalitarianism.

Resources are no longer diverted into economic structures which divert power from the individual to serve the supposed power and majesty of the state.

The subversion of the individual to support megalithic banking and governmental institutions, is cut off at the roots, that root being the power and majesty of the individual.

Restoring Jungian and Christian Human Synchronicity Thru Reverse Engineering of Individual Sovereignty

By guiding individual participation into such joyful and spontaneous pursuits the necessary inversion of individual sovereignty is achieved, restoring individual ownership of wealth, power and control.

We have already explained the way these actions restore health to the body and mind thru changing the way direct experience serves these vital aspects of individual development.

Most critically, they serve to override the tendency to force individuals into harmful behavior and into relationships which destroy individual sovereignty.

Instead of supporting the value of the individual as a drone in a huge human hierarchy, it supports the value of the individual as a sovereign, joyful, spontaneous, fully autonomous and engaged conscious and aware biological human being.

Most fundamentally, it shifts the focus onto creating an intelligent civilization thru the process of supporting the intelligent individual, restoring health and wealth to both the individual and to the whole society.

Resources are no longer diverted to institutions which create a centralized, dictatorial bureaucracy, but restores resources to the individual, family and local communities.

It is where new thinking in governance and technology intersects with new thinking in education and human development where the true capability of these are revealed.

As illustrated by the following diagram: former divergent cultural languages - articulated by such great minds as John Muir, James Joyce and Carl Jung become interconnected:

Reverse engineering allows confluence of otherwise divergent ideas into a synthesized framework.

As thinkers like Vivify Mariposa urge a new resurgence of individual sovereignty thru governance and policy, my own work urges a new approach thru education - both serving synergistic integration.

Although the American founders put forth the idea of national & individual sovereignty centuries ago the times were not yet primed to support the necessary infrastructure.

Today we have the infrastructure available, thru the creation of technologies which are capable of undertaking such lofty achievements.

These ideas require a substrate such as we have today, which can simultaneously place the concepts experientially into the hands of individuals and create the infrastructure to build them.

Mechanics of Jeffersonian Synchronicity

Jeffersonian synchronicity, now underwritten by virtually instant communication of ideas via the internet, via the availability of cross pollination of ideas, and supported by our now Differently Abled Intelligence technology to allow for the democratization of education.

In the days of our American founders humans were divided into differently abled camps camps in which woman, children and racial and social minorities simply had no agency or voice.

The restoration of individual health and sovereignty thru creative participation, then naturally build into creative freedom and innovation and leadership which serve human intelligence on a civilizational scale.

The difference now is that otherwise ordinary individuals are proving the theoretical basis by managing to convert theory to reality in real time, demonstrating the value.

Reverse Engineering of Cultural Disorder into Order

Difficult to sell a whole new way of rebuilding both individuals and civilizations without the ability to prove these in real time.

The next step will be to create the new structures for proving the process at the local level, and thru proving t the world that humans actually are Biological Learning Machines.

It may well be that the sovereignty of individual learning is also applied to the training of our artificial intelligence, via the already promising training system pursued by such innovators as Ineffable Intelligence.

We are speaking here about a methodology which allows civilization to break free of negative patterns which have reinforced totalitarianism for millennia.

We are developing strategies for building true human intelligence, that which prevents the development of strategies for building human ignorance.

We discover that ancient wisdom such as that of Christ consciousness, and such as philosophical wisdom which demands human liberty, may be brought to life in real time.

Finally we break the mold which has gripped human civilization: forcing it into patterns of boom and bust, building civilizations which fail spectacularly and regularly, which underwrite human hierarchies over systems of freedom and liberty,

Structure of Scientific & Civilizational Revolutions

Here I am going to take a massive leap - the kind of leap which Jobs & Wozniak, Charles Darwin, Richard Feynman and Thomas Kuhn would all approve - because individuals must take the leap before a whole civilization can do so.

That leap is to say that it is life itself which seems to be a process of reverse engineering disorder into order - so then why should our civilizations not reverse engineer disorder into order.

This is where the confluence of otherwise divergent ideas brings ideas into a unified focus: capable of restoring spiritual philosophical and psychosocial synchronicity to human existence.

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