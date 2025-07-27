It is no longer any secret that B.H. Obama is alleged to have become one of the most despicable serial manipulators and most infamous traitors in world history.

Rogan and Gabbard engaged in a session of putting this circus into words for the benefit of all of us.

The tale of how this man seems to have morphed from community organizer - to Traitor in Chief - is a cautionary tale among all cautionary tales.

Perhaps this man - and those who supported him - will go down in history as what happens to those who contract sacred oaths to protect and defend the constitution and trust of we as Americans - and then proceed to betray that trust with impunity.

As always may our creator bless and keep all the peacemakers safe from harm.

