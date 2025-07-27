Joe Rogan & Tulsi Gabbard Share the Last Words on Barack Hussein Obama
How a Psychopathic Community Organizer - Became A Totalitarian
It is no longer any secret that B.H. Obama is alleged to have become one of the most despicable serial manipulators and most infamous traitors in world history.
Rogan and Gabbard engaged in a session of putting this circus into words for the benefit of all of us.
The tale of how this man seems to have morphed from community organizer - to Traitor in Chief - is a cautionary tale among all cautionary tales.
Perhaps this man - and those who supported him - will go down in history as what happens to those who contract sacred oaths to protect and defend the constitution and trust of we as Americans - and then proceed to betray that trust with impunity.
As always may our creator bless and keep all the peacemakers safe from harm.
