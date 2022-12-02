Johnny Cash met a new situation as a 70 year old musician. Contacted by Los Angeles recording engineer Rick Rubin about a new album Cash felt unsure. It turned out to be one of the most relevant journeys of his life. Cash had already lived and long and courageous life as a spiritual warrior and musician. This would turn out to expose a whole new bunch o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.