Been saying it for 7 straight years: the elites betrayed the working class—through endless money printing, mass low-wage immigration crushing wages/housing, net-zero grift taxing energy while China builds coal plants, bureaucracy strangling home-building, and state overreach like freezing bank accounts during the Convoy.

Now watch Poilievre nail it (more or less) on Triggernometry:

The Johnny-come-latelys are finally catching up in 2026.

Better late than never... but credit where it’s due: some of us saw the betrayal coming when it was still ‘conspiracy’ talk.

Who’s with the early crew?

My sense it the elites will try to rewrite the history to make themselves look like heroes.

#CommonSense #Poilievre #WorkingClass”

