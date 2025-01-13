World Economic Forum’s Brand of Utopia

As we become more familiar with what the 1% so-called elites have planned for us all as their rapidly approaching utopia - it all seems innocuous and even - as advertised - a more sane way to live - free of the jumbled mess of traffic and modern life we put up with today.

Until, that is, we recognize that the intentions of these 1% overlords are not benevolent or in any way honorable.

These modern day WEF hooligans are about as benevolent as the most rapaciously minded gang of pirates.

The way of appropriating the will of the people to go along with their demonic schemes is to destroy and burn out the inconvenient dwellings, cars, roads, and infrastructure of the people.

They do mean to make Los Angeles - and all the major cities of the world - free of cars - and free of the inconvenient will of the people - by 2030.

A Guide To 15-Minute Cities

After reading and researching a bit about these idyllic “15-minute” - or “smart” - or “C40” - cities it all seems like a great idea.

Like with any other manipulative techniques used by the 1% to take absolute power - and to own it all for themselves - the WEF’ers are very good at manipulative language and slick advertising.

Hiding their iron fists in their velvet gloves of pretty language and pleasing advertising - the actual agenda is well hidden from the sight or awareness of the ordinary citizen.

In The U.S., Atlanta and Los Angeles Trail Behind The study shows that two major cities in the U.S. stand out for being very far behind the ideal of a 15-minute city—Atlanta and Los Angeles. On the other hand, many places in New York, San Francisco, and Milwaukee are well within the 15-minute rule. Manhattan was always going to fare well. As one of the densest parts of the U.S., its residents benefit from easy access to a multitude of services.

Anyone with a few brain cells knows that New York, San Francisco, and Milwaukee - are among the most downtrodden, miserable and ruined cities of the world.

For whatever psychosocial reasons the denizens of these US cities are more amenable to putting up with the leftist governments and politicians who have ruined these cities.

CALIFORNIA - THE FAILED STATE

It is a practical impossibility to avoid coming to the conclusion that California is already a failed state - the chances that people will rebuild after these disastrous fires - is highly unlikely.

The great fires of 2025 in California - which are not yet over - will cause unforeseen and dramatic repercussions throughout the US and the World.

Los Angeles is currently being battered and burned into submission.

And only time will tell us what is in store for other US cities - and citizens - who do not wish to comply.

In yet another article Seattle and Portland - and Chicago and Philadelphia are among the US cities rated most highly by the 15-minute city yardstick.

Nashville is well under way to becoming a high-density “paradise” of 15-minute city enclaves - as the metropolis prepares to become the health care and technological management mecca of Larry Ellison and Oracle.

A slightly less laudatory view of giving up car ownership is presented by the National Motorists Association Blog.

The curious and informed reader will easily find a wealth of material which casts a very jaundiced eye on the WEF - and all of the world leaders and intellectuals who are associated with them.

And as we would expect the mainstream media cannot praise the WEF enough - relegating all criticism of the WEF and their 15-minute cities to the conspiracy theory trash heaps.

And anyone caught in the mess of traffic which stalks all of our major cities might truly hope the WEF is accurate in their 2030 timeline.

And on the other hand - the iron fisted one in that velvet glove - one only has to be in Lost Angeles currently to see how that utopian scheme is going.

And, as always, may our creator bless all those who are trying to bring balance - and harmony and peace - to our falling and failing civilizations.