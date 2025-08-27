Forward:

Humans As Light Bearers - Who Don't Believe They Are Light Bearers.

Getting into the weeds on quantum computing - as it pertains to Christ consciousness.

Literally nothing to fear - unless by our imagining we make it so.

HUMANS AS QUANTUM LIGHT BEARERS

Knocking on wood - knocking on Heaven’s door - knocking upon infinity.

As a result of our educational system - which seeks to train obedient workers for a hierarchical society - we don’t teach the basics at all.

We don’t teach that humans are a part of the whole universe - or universes - and as such are energy absorbers and energy transmitters - or, Transformational Energy Processors.

Those who contemplate the nature of human beings within the whole cosmos - don’t often posit that we are both separate from the universe and inextricably part of it - in ways which make observing and measuring it difficult.

The five types of energy are light, electricity, magnetic, vibrational and sound.

Everything in the known universe is composed of these types of energy - as our we ourselves.

Matter - including ourselves - may seem solid and static and unchanging- but it isn’t - in the slightest.

The basic components of our existence cannot - atoms, molecules, living and nonliving tissue - may be perceived as still - but are in fact constantly in motion.

In ways we don’t often imagine - our brains, our entire bodies - and our entire consciousness is composed of both energy receivers - and energy transmitters - or transformational beings.

Due to the severe limitations of what is considered to be our education systems - we get almost no chance to lessen the gap between what we believe we are - and what we actually are.

We might perceive something with one filter - while in actuality it is quite another:

This is as true of our perception of ourselves - as our perception of nature - and the outside universe.

True education shifts our perspective into a more knowledgeable and wise ability to see things as they are - and to live more fully.

No one ever woke up upon dying to worry they did not accumulate enough toys - just maybe that they wished they could have loved - and been loved - more fully.

GAP BETWEEN PERCEPTION AND REALITY - IS LESSENED BY EDUCATION

Many of the physical processes in our bodies are carried out beneath our conscious awareness - physiological processes which seem almost automatic.

And - out of sight, out of mind - until they need to be brought to our awareness for some reason - often as our conscious attention needs to be brought to bear upon a situation.

Fundamentally we are energy transformers - composed of all five types of energy - and processing incoming sources of all five types of energy as well as- in a constant state of transformational change.

We are taught none of this - because the last thing the overlords want - is that we become aware of our own essential human condition.

This sort of awareness might lead us to think about more important issues than whether we pay our taxes - or keep the yard meticulously manicured.

Allowing ourselves to become distracted by the state of ourselves in the universe is not something we are encouraged to contemplate.

Leave that up to the mechanical engineers who operate Google and Tesla and Amazon.

BEING LED BY A DISCONNECT BETWEEN PERCEPTION & REALITY

Mechanical engineers build quantum qubits - which behave in ways not even they comprehend - to bring them information they know not how to interpret.

The massive disconnect between the information received - and the nature of how the is information is explained by fallible human is vast - and yet everyone accepts that this is acceptable.

Quantum Qubits are built to process the five types of energy - classified based upon these - and the various pros and cons of each.

Highly sophisticated quantum computers are built of such complexity as to boggle the minds of everyone - including the experts.

The big concerns at present concern the accuracy - with the built in error rate becoming less and less with each passing month or so.

Within one month this summer the error rate was decreased a thousand times - only to be decreased a month later by a million times.

When we ask the fateful questions about how one measures error rate - and thereby seeks to reduce error rates - we get the following mind bending language translation exercise.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-60923-x

We ask what practical use is the quantum computer other than blowing the minds of easily blown away quantum engineers ?

https://www.techtarget.com/whatis/definition/quantum-computing

The answer is not as pleasing as we may imagine - no help with paying taxes - or with meticulously manicuring the lawn.

If you asked me - and not many will ask me - we are outgrowing our very human nature at rather warp speed - with more questions than answers still remaining.

What are we going to do with the information received - information which is at odds with our human abilities to accurately process and interpret and analyze and understand?

My conclusions are that although we can lower the error rate closer to zero - but that it will only approach zero - and never reach absolute zero.

And that we will build faster and more capable machines - and ask better and better questions for the machines to process - and we will become less and less capable of appreciating the information we receive.

Culturally, as a species, we appear to have followed the hero’s or heroine’s journey - and brought back increasingly useless information as a result.

The minds of our best engineers - blown - and our own minds - finding ways to put our feet back on the earth - and figure how to pay taxes and manicure the lawn.

Sweep the garden, any size - but don’t loose sight of who is doing the sweeping - and why the sweeping is being done.

Remove the large splinter from our mind’s eye - and comprehend there is more to heaven and earth than is contained in our philosophy.

SEE CLEARLY LEAR

Seeing more clearly to be capable of encoding the state of the “uncarved block” - the space between the notes - the breath in poetry - the infinity of the cosmos - and the infinity within.

Infinity will blow minds, concepts, language, code - and eventually computers.

Bringing the scale back down to the one small infinitesimal - and infinitely complex - dot of the fertilized human egg.

Whether it is turtles all the way down - or atoms or bosons - or ‘paraparicles’ - the entire list - all the way down and all the way up - the microcosmic and the microcosmic - recedes into infinity.

We are INFINITE Lear - and CLEARLY SEEING - means we understand infinitude - the infinitely receding horizon of the infinitely tiny and the infinitely large.

As transformational human beings we are one with the universe - and are at once the universe and not the universe - the particles and the collapsing wave forms - the empty space between the notes and the notes themselves.

It is our transformational hero and heroines journey to venture forth - and to return with sparks of eternally transformative transformation - lighting the way - held within the perfection of our in sensitive transformative hands.

See better Lear - see the brain we hold - quite literally - in the palm of our hands.

There is a future in this.

When we knock on wood we hear, see and feel these things:

The coherence of vibrational and sound frequencies

The light reflected from perceived solid entities

Light and vibration and sound transformed via hands to nerves and complex tissues to our brains - where all are transformed into comprehensible information.

The coherence of light, vibration & sound - transformed - via physiological bioelectrical and fluid mechanics - to a coherent thought.

Heard felt and seen via processes we are not educated to understand.

When we knock on heavens door, we experience transformative recognition of infinity - catching a glimpse of insight into our own state of infinitely entangled beingness.

Everything and nothing - living and the not living - being and not being - quantum and not quantum - the universe and not the universe - the notes and the space between the notes.

The state of quantum mechanics and the state of matter and the state of conscious awareness.

Conceived to become the universe knowing itself.

Universe and not universe.

Get thee not to a nunnery - get thee to a state of communication and education - which is worthy of your exponentially imaginative attention.

“If thou dost marry, I’ll give thee this plague for thy dowry. Be thou as chaste as ice, as pure as snow, thou shalt not escape calumny. Get thee to a nunnery, go. Farewell. Or, if thou wilt needs marry, marry a fool, for wise men know well enough what monsters you make of them. To a nunnery, go, and quickly too. Farewell.”

Shakespeare, Hamlet

Our magic power is our attention - and our minds are meant to be blown.

An unblown mind is a terrible tragedy.

Build a system capable of quantum-inspired mind-blowing originality - today.

I CAN’T TELL YOU WHY

Whether knocking on wood - or knocking on heaven’s door - we knock, knock, knock - upon the infinitude.

Sweep the garden any size - just don’t forget who is doing the sweeping - and why.

How many of us know that flowers are the physiological ears of plants - attuned to the frequencies of humming bees and butterflies and hummingbirds?

That is not poetry - that is science.

But the science and poetry are part and parcel of the infinitude.

A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO WASTE - THEREFORE IT MUST BE BLOWN

AN UNBLOWN MIND SIMPLY CANNOT COMPREHEND ITSELF

GIVE YOUR MIND A FAIR CHANCE - SUBJECT IT TO MIND-BLOWINGLY DAZZLING EDUCATION

“There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

Shakespeare, Hamlet

”What a piece of work is man - how noble in reason - in form and moving - how like a God?”

Never, ever, sell yourselves short.

There are mind-blowingly coherent systems out there for your ever lasting enjoyment.

For a brief look at how quantum computers are created and operated see the following

https://medium.com/@anjanakrishnan3100/types-of-quantum-computers-101427608fa6

This linked article is now two years old and therefore in these times of warp speed change - only somewhat useful as the following current article makes clear.

CURRENT STATE OF QUANTUM COMPUTING

We can all identify with the shock of the engineers as they encounter the mind boggling new science which quantum computing feeds back to us.

The Master Code has already been written into our every living cell - and into the living entangled quantum universe we are a part of.

Any code we as humans write is simply going to be yet another language which symbolizes complex living processes called consciousness.

Ultimately, it may not matter so much if there are many universes - one universe - or an infinite exponential numberless number of universes.

Our job is to evolve dynamically thru living - an to press the reality button immediately in the face of such information.

SEE CLEARLY LEAR!

Conclusions:

Quantum Reality is far too important to leave up to mechanical engineers - and for all I know these engineers understand both quantum mechanical engineering and quantum reality.

For long term readers - I have gone off many times on the conception that there are no accidents or coincidences - and have held to the POV that we humans are transformational living entities - perhaps the universe’s way of knowing itself.

What our actual experience is - upon living by trusting the quantum universe - is astounding - and places us in a different frame of reference - similar to the realm of spiritual experiences.

Our exponentially expanding knowledge of the quantum universe - tells us rather point blank - that we are not the ones in control here - and certainly not any sort of Supreme Creators.

As humans we co-create our tools thru opening up our flood gates to the vibrational living compassionate consciousness which is the universe.

Our co-created tools are not the problem - the problem is agreeing to live in a culture which does not honor what we are - as transformative living beings.

We must insist upon using our tools - to help us become the beings we actually are.

This is the quantum leap we must now endeavor to make.

With the risk of being accused of using new age spiritual tools to help us understand quantum reality - I link the following video for those who prefer this sort of learning experience.

Quantum weirdness is more akin to what many of us have experienced as Christ consciousness - and that - Christ consciousness - is the future I believe in.

Using our co-created tools as they are meant to be used - used by we humans - as transformational beings in a quantumly entangled universe.

