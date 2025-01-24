As Trump flies forward - carrying out the mandate the American People have given him - a moment to catch up to the rapid changes of this day.

The American People stand against the reflexive killing of our unborn children - and seek to draw the line between medically indicated abortion and abortion on demand.

The American People stand against being governed by what amounts to an international criminal conspiracy.

There is a smaller but powerful contingent of American People - who have been terribly overwhelmed by mainstream media - and literally brainwashed by propaganda.

These people seem to have lost sight of the original ideas which the founding fathers put forth - to live in support of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

And to stand against what has happened - which is infiltration of our own government by international globalist forces - those allied with the tyranny of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and BlackRock

And seeking to bring a very belated help to our fellow Americans who have been caught in the consequences of Hurricane Helene.

And Trump is also visiting Los Angeles today to do what can be done for those caught in the wildfires of Southern California.

This is American leadership as I have not seen it in a lifetime - and action being taken which has needed to be taken for many generations.

In a Constitutional Democracy - or Constitutional Republic - the majority - right or wrong - takes the nation in the direction it will go.

This is what has happened - for better or for worse - the people of these United States have voted for the anti-tyranny agenda of Trump.

Unless - and until - we come up with a better plan - this is the “Constitutional Democracy” - or “Constitutional Republic” - we are stuck with.

The majority of American People know the USA has been increasingly under occupation by WEF associated globalist forces for about eighty or more years - therefore it has not really been a Constitutional Democracy - or Constitutional anything - for generations.

The American People seek to return to the Great Idea of what the founding fathers intended - a Constitutional Republic.

There is much more on these topics in my Substack and I cannot address everything in one essay.

May our creator bless the American People - as they - and their leaders - attempt the impossible.

