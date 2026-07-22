Yesterday afternoon I learned of the LBNL’s recent breakthroughs in quantum computing, a series of laboratory proved insights which strengthen my own work over the past years as a citizen scientist.

The LBNL has not as of this writing remarked on the significance of this data to the Riemann.

This post is part of that story and links to the fascinating discoveries which point to how matter is formed - and also correspond to the citizen science theories I have developed over the last seven years.

For those who want a short survey of these findings - see the audio and video resources below.

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For those who wish to know more about how the work of a citizen scientist meets with the work of nationally and academically recognized research see the following link. https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/lbnl-confluence

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