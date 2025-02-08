From KW Norton Borders - situated on a small muddy river near Nashville where the North American River Otters and Great Blue Herons and Great Horned Owls are at play. -

There is more going on around here than may usually meet the eye.

I, for one, can barely manage to keep up with it all.

Warren Zevon may be the ultimate American songwriter when it comes to playing around with the idea of civilizational collapse.

Tales have been told that Dylan’s favorite song of Zevon’s is “Desperados Under the Eaves”.

For those of us who are not Great American Troubadours - it is likely the song “Lawyers, Guns and Money” - which first comes to mind.

Today on this fateful Saturday in February of 2025 perhaps it is “Wild Age” which seems particularly great.

For me personally it will be songs like “Mutineer” which grab my heart most fiercely - at least in my saner moments.

The favorite Zevon song of our household broken-hearted songwriter troubadour is the following - “Carmelita”:

One of my all time favorites of any artist is “Mohammed’s Radio” - and seems particularly applicable to this civilizational collapse - we find ourselves in this weekend.

But where do we begin and end with such an artist?

The riches seem well beyond quantifying.

But then we must begin and end somewhere.

Have a great weekend despite the really bad vibes going around these days.

Our human future is all about our conscious awareness.

