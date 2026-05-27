The Original X Post Which Triggered More Questions:

SCIENTISTS JUST USED A FEMTOSECOND LASER FLASH TO PUSH MAGNETISM INTO AN ENTIRELY NEW 3D STATE. In a fraction of a quadrillionth of a second, a burst of ultra-fast laser light forced magnetic structures to twist into complex three-dimensional shapes that normally never exist

Forward:

We might ask how KW Norton’s “The Architecture of Light: A Synthesis of Quantum Optics, Genetic Geometry, and the Informational Field” Corresponds to Rapidly Emergent New Science?

Well we might ask, what possible relevance this work could have on my theories about the foundational architecture of light, life and all matter?

The_Architecture_of_Light_FINAL.docx

I learned a basic thing from this experience, and that is: to ask the question, and the more questions we can ask about what we know nothing about, the better.

Not only is is the answer to human knowledge, human education and human philosophy and spirituality - but it also carries the answer to the dismantling of the autocratic framework of human civilization.

Thus, no matter what, we owe it to ourselves as human beings to ask questions about, and to learn about, and to write about, the things we will never completely understand.

And as far as what it has to do with what Bob Dylan wrote in his song Up To Me, it has quite a bit to do with it: as the whole point of the song is that it is up to each one of us.

Bob Dylan, Up To Me

“Now we heard the Sermon on the Mount, and I knew it was too complex / It didn’t amount to anything more than what the broken glass reflects.”

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Here is the link to the whole GroK exchange from this morning which is too long for most people to scroll through - explains the whole diabolical plot.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/647cdff5938f4297afad44ca6d2e70eb

What does this have to do with human freedom and personal agency and the whole point of being alive?

Quite a lot, as it turns out.

I have complete faith in fellow human beings to be able to ask the critical questions and to fearlessly follow the Socratic method of both education and communication.

I know that we will all find in this what I have found, which is that this Socratic Method serves as an anti-tyranny engine.

There is no possible way that the autocratic nature of our civilizations will hold up under dedicated Socratic human engagement:

https://theshatteredprism.com/socratic-system

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