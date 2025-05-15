Forward:

Many of us are appalled - and rightfully so - as a certain portion of the population just does not get what is happening - as the majority favors a huge change in how we choose to be governed.

We seem to have grown up enough to be able to see the difference between governance by an elite class legislating our morality - and governance by elected representatives who support healthy growth and prosperity.

But we must remember that a huge number of people still cling desperately to the past - to the old style of governing by paternalistic overseeing of our human behavior.

Despite the fact we will explore here that this form of government never worked or made for any sort of successful nation state - humans do not like change - especially the blistering pace of current change.

The truth is that these people will be left behind - as over the hill as the form of government they support.

LEGISLATING PURITANICAL MORALITY - GOVERNING BY WITCH TRIALS

These United States of America - as a former colony of England - probably should have learned long ago - from its own experience that the nation state’s desire to legislate morality simply does not work - unless the goal is to promote war and discontent.

Conversations like the following take on an old fashioned attachment to the past where legislating morality - patriarchal old ideas such as “thou shalt” and “thou shalt not” - often with holier-than-thou aggression - take precedence.

The original thirteen British-American colonies were involved in wars from the outset - a fact of life which scarcely changed in the years since.

The pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock as representatives of the British King and the corporate state of the times - the East India Company - were rightfully seen as invaders by the native peoples.

The old fashioned patriarchal system failed so many times across such large areas of the planet - that it is a wonder this nation building and empire building lasted as long as it did.

Furthermore fated attempts to legislate morality among its own citizens backfired terribly as the paternalistic Pilgrim Fathers - experimented with trying this on their own people - an episode known as the Salem Witch Trials.

In time the British empire’s nasty habit of legislating morality would cause the empire to lose a revolutionary war to the citizens of the first thirteen British colonies.

Eventually the American empire itself would fall victim to endless wars where Americans took over other nations to see that the American brand of paternalistic expectations were managed and carried out.

And now, as we know - with perfect hindsight - the globalist-WEF-cabal of paternalistic empire building bureaucrats literally took over the US government - requiring a complete outsider such as Trump to be elected to save the American nation from itself.

Purely and simply - in retrospect - the old ideas - based on the old system of governance - where one percent of the population rules over the remaining ninety nine percent - simply ran out of the common sense it never possessed in the first place.

This makes businessman - and veteran of New York City commercial real estate upheavals - Donald J. Trump - the sole leader capable of rooting out the old system and rendering it harmless.

The built in systemic failures of the old system created Trump as surely as it created nothing but war and violence and mayhem and discontent for itself.

If Trump had not appeared on the scene someone surely would have needed to create him - so necessary was an individual leader such as this the key to the missing link of forward momentum toward peace.

The planet was on the verge of blowing itself into kingdom come when Trump - fortified and seasoned from surviving the difficulties of his first term - his ongoing legal battles - and several assassination attempts - was swept into his second term.

The second term - where, lessons learned - he surrounded himself with fellow strong survivors of the American political battles of the twenty first century - a cabinet which outclasses any historical cabinet.

The Trump 2.0 cabinet is a polished crew of veteran survivors of the old system - not about to be patient at colonialist nation and empire building and legislation of morality.

They would take the world on its own terms - and without dictating from an imperialist elitist model which legislated morality would simply use emotionally mature adult reciprocity to carve out an interdependent peaceful method of working together.

Gone would be the old system which seemed to end in some colorful but eventually bloody assortment of witch trials - or dissident burnings - or drugging of populations - and led always to wars and revolutions.

So called deep states - paternalistic nanny states seemed to have one purpose - a purpose of killing as many of the ninety nine percent of the populace under the state’s rule as was humanly possible.

As long time liberal - turned MAGA Conservative Steve Bannon says - “It is all about using your human agency”

This point is so overlooked - this individual human agency is the lynchpin upon which the founding documents of the USA rest.

The whole Declaration of Independence rests on the recognition of unalienable rights - rights conferred by our creator - which no government or earthly agent has the right to remove or to grant.

Ostensibly this is the crux - the foundation - of any liberal democracy - and the lynchpin of any claim to liberty, freedom or human rights.

So desperately have the paternalistic moralists failed - that to have a chance to keep the peace in today’s world the world we must become a defensive armed camp in order to grow out of the habit of waging perpetual war for perpetual peace.

While this seems to be counter intuitive - it is not in the least - and represents the only way to keep humans raised to kill each other to the absolute minimum.

By keeping homicidal war to a minimum - and minds and emotions focused on trade and wealth building - the world gains at least a temporary breathing space to evolve out of such a diabolical system.

Thus the foundation of any liberal Democracy worth consideration rests on trade and commerce in the modern world.

Healthy boundaries need to be held by both individuals and nations to protect us all from the residual government overreach which is and has always been our worst enemy.

Paternalistic Colonialist Outdated Styles of Governance

The old style of governing by a bureaucratic nanny state begins to die and wither away - as modern evolutionary - and revolutionary - politicians promote economic progress, well being - and the common good.

Governing by witch trials - and by burning dissidents at the stake - or by hanging them at the Tower of London - never did work out too well.

And heaven knows both the modern opioid crisis and the ancient opioid drugging of China - never promoted anything positive whatsoever.

Our human evolution now depends upon an economically healthy society with plentiful opportunities to reach personal and cultural states of excellence.

Our future as human beings depends upon becoming a meritocracy - over the old style human culture steeped in mediocracy.

Share

Leave a comment