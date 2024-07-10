LIFE IS LIGHT - LIFE IS ENERGY - LIFE IS THE UNIVERSE'S WAY OF KNOWING ITSELF
Are We Hackable Humans or Teachable Humans??
YOU AS A HUMAN ARE QUITE LITERALLY THE ENERGY OF THE UNIVERSE MADE FLESH
Thank you to the beautiful post from DR MARGARET ARANDA - which inspired me to write further on the subject.
Back in the dark ages of the 20th century when I was quite determinedly headed toward medical school I had an epiphany that I should not go into medicine.
In a blinding recogni…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.