Light Workers - Overcoming Doubt & Pain As Presented By the Black Pilled
Part Of A Light Worker's Journey
Light workers must expect to be countered with the doubt and pain others experience as they transit with us through this same world where we are constantly tested by these pitfalls.
But if we are not careful - especially in times like the present - our own work may be affected by the black pilled doom scrolling offered by others.
Being Black Pilled is the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.