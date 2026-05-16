PART ONE:

PERSONAL LIFE EXPERIENCE DEMANDS SOCRATIC STYLE EDUCATION

FORWARD:

As a self directed, inner directed individual, growing up and being educated in a top down outer directed culture, I had to wrestle with the friction between my own autonomy and the dictatorial tendencies educated into me by cultural factors.

This experience has given me an education as an older adult in the kind of learning methods which support the emergence of an autonomous self directed individual.

This self guided learning was reinforced by my earlier midlife experience in the study and facilitation of reinforcing autonomy in childbirth.

I created, developed and taught a three month long seminar for prospective parents which brought out the inner directed wisdom in highly educated parents.

My classes attracted physicians, attorneys, computer engineers, and well known music industry moguls to which I presented experiential learning which helped them break free of outer directed dogma which governed childbirth at the time.

These classes provided a deep learning experience which countered negative stereotypes concerning child bearing and parenting.

It was deeply Socratic, in the sense that the information presented, inspired the framing and asking of essential questions which brought forth an inner instinctive appreciation for autonomous self actualization in the parents.

The results were spectacular, demonstrating that this Socratic method enabled my students to achieve more positive and self directed autonomy, even under the stress of labor and delivery in highly structured medicalized environments.

The experience lent me a glimpse of how powerful education could be, providing, even under the most difficult and painful circumstances, to bring forth inner directed autonomy.

Highly stressed prospective parents, at the peak of their professional careers, arrived at class feeling overwhelmed and left feeling less stressed and anxious - more self governed.

All of this arose from my roots in the academic sciences, but without formal education in education as a childbirth educator or as an educator of any kind.

I became an educator from the necessity to become one as dictated by life experience.

Necessitating the spontaneous arising of:

Self Governance in Living Systems & the Restoration of Individual Sovereignty to Education.

Early learning supported by self development through music and nature.

Early childhood education to support maximum development of a strong inner directed self which maximizes capacity for self governance

Independent learning, free of cultural constraints, in humans and machines

Breaking free of top down determinants of selfhood by allowing maximum flexibility and self directed learning

The Spontaneous Demand for Socratic-Style Education

We live in an increasingly complex society which demands inner directed self sovereignty to successfully navigate, yet our education systems are built upon outer directed, top down imperialism which creates outer directed, less autonomous, individuals.

In my work I innovate by seeking to imagine an education system which maximizes individual self-governance and which encourages self-directed learning.

We live in an outer directed civilization, one which selects for individuals incapable of self governance, and yet we have a strong desire for self-made, self-actualized, self-governing, fully autonomous, inner-directed individuals.

Education thus must provide for a clean break between the inflexible nature of the old system and a new system which provides for self determination from an early age.

Knowing that children begin learning from conception, such a system might include strategies to bypass the earliest possible negativity through the contamination of language, by using music to break the linguistic chain.

In doing so we allow both the unborn child, and the parents, the opportunity to break free of the top down symbolism inherent in language.

To reinforce a clean break from the chain of negativity, prenatal education is offered to parents, education which offers guidance in how to facilitate self-determination in the child and family.

Parents are guided to ask Socratic questions which lead to the enacting of self actualization.

Music, interaction with the solace of the natural world, and well constructed prenatal education may be used as a guide toward self-actualization in both parents and child.

It has been shown that the teaching of prenatal self determination in parents supports the facilitation of self determination in the newborn.

PART II

Jeffersonian Governance: Taking Back National Sovereignty, Individual Sovereignty, Thru Socratic Education

It is well and good to speak of using music (restructuring language) & direct experience with nature (restructuring psychosocial experience) as methods of retraining a civilization to become healthy, but how does it actually work in practice?

And how does such a system restore Jeffersonian Governance and Economics?

First and foremost, it restructures the human ecosystem to focus on the independent sovereign development and evolution of the individual.

In so doing it inverts the unhealthy focus on the collective, which removes sovereignty from the individual, and in so doing underwrites authoritarianism.

It prevents resources from being diverted into economic structures which remove power from the individual to serve the supposed power and majesty of the state.

The subversion of the individual to support megalithic banking and governmental institutions, is cut off at the roots, the roots which serve the power and majesty of the individual.

By guiding individual participation into such joyful and spontaneous pursuits as music and nature, the inversion of individual sovereignty, to take back ownership of wealth, power and control, is restored.

We have already explained the way these actions restore health to the body and mind thru changing the way direct experience serves these vital aspects of individual development.

Grassroots Sovereignty Over Top Down Authoritarianism

Most critically, they serve to override the tendency to force individuals into relationships which destroy individual sovereignty.

Instead of supporting the value of the individual as a drone in a huge human hierarchy, it supports the value of the individual as a sovereign, joyful, spontaneous, fully autonomous, and fully self-actualized, fully engaged, fully conscious and aware biological human being.

Socratic education shifts the focus onto creating an intelligent civilization via the process of supporting the intelligent individual - restoring health and wealth to both the individual, and ultimately, to the whole society.

Resources are no longer diverted to institutions which create a centralized, dictatorial bureaucracy, instead resources are restored to the decentralized individual, family and local communities.

It is where new thinking in governance and technology intersects with new thinking in education and in human development where the true capability of these are revealed.

Thinkers who urge a new resurgence of individual sovereignty thru governance, policy, and education intersect to drive new focus toward a restoration of self-governance.

Although the American founders put forth the idea of national & individual sovereignty centuries ago, an infrastructure was not yet in place to adequately support such an enterprise.

Today we have the infrastructure available, through technologies which are capable of underwriting such lofty achievements.

These ideas require a substrate such as we have today, which can both place the concepts directly into the individual hands - and create the infrastructure to build them.

Thus we have the basic concepts of Jeffersonian theory now underwritten by our infrastructure:

via the virtually instant communication of ideas via the internet

via the cross pollination available thru true worldwide communication

supported by our now Differently Abled Intelligence (DIA) technology, facilitating the Socratic democratization of education.

All of these intersect to restore individual health and sovereignty thru creative participation.

All of these intersect to naturally facilitate creative freedom, innovation and leadership - those very factors which serve human intelligence on a civilizational scale.

The difference now, is that otherwise ordinary individuals are proving the theoretical basis by managing to convert theory to reality in real time - truly demonstrating the value.

Difficult to sell a whole new way of rebuilding both individuals and civilizations without the ability to prove these in real time.

The next step will be to create the new structures for actualizing the process at the local level, which will demonstrate that humans actually are Biological Learning Machines.

It may well be that the sovereignty of individual learning is also applied to the training of our artificial intelligence, via the already promising training system pursued by such innovators as Ineffable Intelligence.

We are speaking here about a methodology which allows civilization to break free of negative patterns which have reinforced authoritarianism for millennia.

We are developing strategies for building true human intelligence, that which prevents the development of strategies for building human ignorance.

We discover that ancient wisdom such as that of Christ consciousness, and such as philosophical wisdom which demands human liberty, may be brought to life in real time.

Finally we break the mold which has gripped human civilization: forcing it into patterns of boom and bust, building civilizations which fail spectacularly and regularly, which underwrite human hierarchies over systems of freedom and liberty,