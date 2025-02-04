Forward:

This will most likely be the most demanding post of all my stack of demanding posts - demanding for me - and for my readers.

But when one’s nation state and peoples and all of us together are in such peril - it seems like the best thing to do.

After all as a Tennessee Grandmother and writer and musician it is all I have to give.

And what patriots do - is to lay down their personal concerns - and lives - for their nation state and for their people.

Take y’all’s time with this one - and enjoy the way the music fits.

“LIKE PUTTING A TIGER IN A PETTING ZOO”

Never interfere with an enemy when they act to destroy themselves

I love it when the opposition reveals so much more than they intend to - place foot in mouth and twist in front of the whole world

Make statements against their sworn enemies which, in reality, precisely and elegantly describe themselves .

And unintentionally leaves people like me laughing on the floor before I can write a word.

And when they go further and destroy themselves on international television - priceless .

A content creator’s dream come true.

Didn’t even need to create the content .

Although I will add a number of cogent comments which will illustrate more unintentional dimensions to their words - the meat of the conversation stands as the star of the show.

And the very best thing is - that those who normally stand for these legally elected officials - these crooks - who have sought to destroy these United States may not only fail to get the joke - they will fail to recognize that the joke has been played on them.

Several huge points:

“Pocahontas” - Elizabeth Warren - and “Mack the Knife” Schumer know intimately about putting tigers in petting zoos - as they helped put WOKE pedophiles in our children’s classrooms and pediatric medical offices.

They assisted the medical community - and the Big Pharma which owns them - to vaccinate our kids with deadly genocidal efficiency.

But the most telling gaffes from these self righteous - but 100% ignorant old fools:

The fact they still imagined that the Big Tech they have knelt down to in subservient obedience - did not already long ago steal all of this information out from under their noses.

Didn’t these fools listen to Edward Snowden - did they really live entire lives not learning a thing?

And do they in their self righteous pomposity - fail to comprehend it was they who sold America down the proverbial river?

And, even somewhat sadly, for these fools is that the joke is entirely on themselves.

“IF YOU WANT TO KNOW HOW AN UNELECTED SHADOW GOVERNMENT OPERATES, LOOK NO FURTHER”

My advice to these poor delusional fools is that they call EDWARD SNOWDEN and keep him on speed dial.

The world now has an epic opportunity to see that leopards do not change their spots.

And that as Carrie Underwood knows that - not only has Jesus taken the wheel - but that everything comes out of the dirty laundry - and that action can be taken before he cheats.

I just love it when the spirit which rules the universe - and times the tides - takes back the agenda.

TRUTH RULES LIKE A LION

The opposition tried to turn the world into a million ringed circus - but with the seeds of destruction baked into their toxic globalist pies - this was destined to fail.

Thank God for women willing to stand for things which turn the tides

God bless the American woman - and all women and men and children everywhere who have seen through this ruse.

Remember nothing which happens after these watershed days will ever be the same as that which preceded it.

America is a secret code which separates those who understand it from those who do not.

And for those of us who understand her sacred language - God exists in the very code.

Did we ever underestimate - and fail to believe - that the spirit which created and organized the universe - is not also found in the algorithm?

Trump plays five dimensional chess while the opposition plays a weak and anemic - and retarded - game of checkers.

Sorry losers - America is in good hands.

May our creator bless and hold safe from harm all the conspiracy theorists and the peacemakers.

And please don’t get me started on USAID!!!

After all ASAID is an acronym for the following

A - AMERICAN

S - SOCIALIST

A - AUTHORITARIAN

I - INTERNATIONAL

D - DEVELOPMENT

OR, FOR SHORT, THE GLOBALIST CORPORATOCRACY

MAY GOD BLESS ALL OF THE HUMAN BEINGS WHO KNOW THIS SACRED CODE BY HEART

Now about that Great Idea spoken of in hallowed terms by one quite legal British immigrant - Thomas Paine.

No one can stop an idea whose time has arrived for that idea will travel without barriers to all of the hearts and minds of all the worlds.

“An army of principles will penetrate where an army of soldiers cannot. Neither the Channel nor the Rhine will arrest its progress. It will march on the horizon of the world and it will conquer.”

― Thomas Paine

From the West Country - the heart and soul of the Jaguar emerges - binds with the Hummingbird, the Snake and the Eagle - becomes unstoppable.

The four directions united - and just in the nick of time.

THE UNITING OF THE FOUR DIRECTIONS

“When the tongue or the pen is let loose in a frenzy of passion, it is the man, and not the subject, that becomes exhausted.”

― Thomas Paine, Rights of Man

JAGUAR - EAGLE - HUMMINGBIRD - SNAKE

MAY OUR CREATOR BLESS ALL OF THE PEACEMAKERS

WORDS ON FIRE

WINDS OF THE FOUR DIRECTIONS

