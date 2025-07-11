LITTLE MAN’S & WOMAN’S DISEASE AND OPEN SEASON ON TRUMP 2.0

Readers here need no further convincing that we are in extremely dangerous territory in these United States and across the world as we find ourselves in a last ditch battle to defeat tyranny and to achieve the actual governance “of the people, by the people and for the people”.

We are surrounded by many who have suffered personally from the globalist socialist ideology - and who cave in to all kinds of personal failings - failings which defeat positive attempts to live together peaceably - and in health and in abundance.

This is not new whatsoever but it is exacerbated by technological achievements such as social media - intensifying harmful ideologies and spiritually defeating thoughts.

Here we are at the advent of finally understanding the concept of quantum consciousness - the Christ consciousness which serves as the foundation for all of the universe - and we stand defeated by widespread spiritual weakness.

What we term colloquially as “little man’s” and “little woman’s” disease is a manifestation of spiritual weakness - not physical size - which destroys our social fabric if tolerated.

As the American founders described - one of the greatest and formidable challenges is precisely the danger that public opinion itself might fall prey to ideology which destroys the system of Democratic constitutional republics.

And as we might expect - the wisdom of the founding fathers here is impeccable - and well beyond reproach.

And although this is beyond reproach it is everywhere under attack.

This essay takes the liberty of diving into some pithy prime modern examples exemplifying these all too prevalent human weaknesses.

Weak humans with bad cases of little person’s disease are having a field day with standing up to the Trump steamroller and they just can’t get over the chance to toot their own little ego horns in open season on Trump 2.0

And those under investigation by the Trump team are - as per usual accusing Trump 2.0 with the very same tactics they used - weaponizing the legal system to target political enemies.

The problem is that the globalist ideologues - of which Brennan is a prime example - aimed to undermine the integrity of the American system of democratic governance.

I saved the most delusional WOKE style shill for last.

I agree with Burns on much of what he says - but in the end his willingness to shill for WOKE liberal socialist ideology ruins any attempts he makes to spout the actual principles of the American founding fathers.

Here we have Ken Burns holding the Revolutionary War up to its proper place as what it was - a civil war between Englishmen - and who accurately sees the vast differences between New Hampshire residents and Georgia residents today as evidence of the ongoing division.

Unfortunately Burns undermines his own credibility as any sort of spokesperson for any valuable credibility - by using the great principles of the founding fathers to advertise for his personal platform and source of income - the American Public Broadcasting System.

Shamelessly shilling for WOKE liberals - and in behalf of his own private taxpayer-funded broadcasting network - PBS.

TRUMP 2.0 WINS SUPPORT OF PATRIOTS WHILE BEING SABOTAGED

While Trump 2.0 achieves daily wins to lift us back towards freedom and liberty - people like the examples here just shill shamelessly for WOKE socialist liberalism.

As Thomas Paine wrote eloquently - the American cause is not exclusively American - but represents the cause of all human hearts.

And we stand now at a great synthesis of modern science and spirituality - at the new frontiers of quantum computing and of quantum Consciousness.

What knowledge of the quantum universe tells us is that we are beings - created by the the quantum consciousness that is the universal wisdom.

As humans we are co-creators - working with the profound infinite compassionate intelligence which is the universe to co-create the most intelligent and beautiful civilization possible.

Until all human beings are free - none of us is free.

Until all civilizations are civilized - none of us is civilized.

Civilized - means to be able to govern ourselves as a democratic constitutional republic.

Civilized means we are all educated co-equally - with the same compassionate attention paid to the life of each and every citizen from conception to old age.

It means there are no least among us - only the hero and heroines in this journey we all make.

WOKE ideology leads toward tyranny - towards that authoritarianism which Burns clearly despises.

It means that allowing tyranny and authoritarianism to exist are the greatest of crimes - and that the system devised by the founding fathers remains the light in the hearts of all humans .

And that light of freedom, justice and the pursuit of happiness is the lamp which has lit the hearts of us as co-creating humans since the dawn of time.

These are the goals which inspire the Trump administration today - and which serve to inspire us all toward the ongoing process of achieving this America.

The office of the presidency is an executive position - charged with carrying out the often impossible task of managing all of the affairs of state - of keeping both the electorate and the world happy with the results - as a flawed - and all too human - human being.

A task which is carried out while fighting tyranny as it threatens to swamp the ship of state and drive it onto the rocks as so much flotsam and jetsam.

Our greatest task as Americans is to begin building together the greatest possible system of education - not a top down didactic authoritarian system which favors tyranny.

A system which seeks to achieve the impossible - falls short - but never gives up on development of a system which sees - the human - from conception on - as the most important and powerful beneficiaries and co-creators - of that system

We can finally observe together that it is our spiritually gifted intelligence - our very human capacity to understand and to know and to operate from that vast compassionate Christ consciousness - that infinite wisdom which represents the real wisdom of the universe - which is most valuable.

We achieve this America - this city on the hill - this great civilization- by teaching and by exemplifying the principles of this American from conception onwards.

No child is unwanted - no human being is less important than another - all industry or technology made as beautiful and meritorious as possible.

No government service should be other a great privilege and service - and a task carried out with the highest fidelity to the principles held by that society.

Profit from government service - its own reward - the highest possible achievement - with zero leeway existing for grifting and corruption.

Public service as the opportunity to carry out legislative and executive and judicial duties which live up to the principles at all times.

Let any slightest indication of taking unfair advantage be subject to being charged with treason - and immediate banishment from the council.

War comes to be seen as the ultimate unforgivable failure of government service and of diplomatic duties - necessitating the immediate dismissal and banishment of anyone involved.

The citizenry - busy with lifelong education - and attention to health and wealth and abundance - has zero tolerance for those who use the honor of high office for self promotion.

The failure to serve the public trust - and to uphold values and principles - is quite simply treason.

If the founding fathers were here today they would see war as the greatest failure - and education - honorable public service - and the pursuit of liberty and happiness as the worthy goal.

WOKE GLOBALIST SOCIALIST IDEOLOGY DESTROYS PUBLIC TRUST

Now, unfortunately, Ken Burns destroys his own argument by claiming that PBS Is blameless and stainless in this case.

The pulling of government funding from PBS - done because the USA has suffered ideological capture from socialist propaganda - and from the promotion of actual harmful WOKE ideology which undermines the health and well being of fellow Americans.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/ending-taxpayer-subsidization-of-biased-media/

This removal of public taxpayer funding also relates to some transgender ideologies which are seen by the American people as directly responsible for increased sexual grooming of children and of promoting the medical trauma and mutilation of such children.

This is one of the most basic confusions in public life today and can only be ameliorated by the kind of education system we discuss above.

The teaching of how such ideologies as socialism and transgender ideology undermine the public trust - and undermine the health and wealth and well being of all citizens is only achievable through a thorough discussion of human biology and of how the system of governance devised by he founding fathers works.

If the founding fathers were here among us today they would have no problems arguing effectively against where this grifting and shilling philosophy of those like Burns leads to.

Ending such an argument with a cheap advertisement for taxpayer funded mass media - a mass media which often reflects philosophy which undermines said taxpayers - is just a very bad optic.

Saving PBS - not coincidentally Burn’s own paycheck comes from - is perhaps the work of a shameless self promoter - and does not belong in the same venue as speaking to the values and principles - this highest bar of meritocracy - set forth by the revolutionary founding fathers.

And as the cabal of traitors to the American principles of governance continue to work toward distinctly anti-American values and principles - many actual achievements toward this end are occurring.

As the traitors commit treason and as the patriots carry on the fight against tyranny we are indeed now within reach of seeing the Trump 2.0 team achieve their agenda of Peace thru Strength.

Stay tuned, as July 2025 is turning out to be a great month in human history.

Just yesterday we saw many elements falling into place which indicate the fall of the globalist socialist cabal.

We may be on the verge of a Nuremberg 2.0 to charge and prosecute those traitors against humanity who engineered the COVID genocide.

We observe the political defeat of such globalist traitors as those who have carried on Trump Derangement Syndrome and Anti- Russia syndrome across Europe.

In the coming days we will see Trump 2.0 bring Russia - and many others - to the table as fellow humans come to agree on Peace thru Strength.

May our creator continue to bless all of the peacemakers - as they gather together to return peace, justice, liberty - perhaps even the pursuit of happiness to this badly broken world.

