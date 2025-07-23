Humans - As Expert Practitioners - of the Heroes and Heroines Journey

What we live through is decidedly painful - emotionally & even physically - but we are extraordinarily expert as human beings at overcoming emotional and physical pain.

Understanding the reasons we feel pain are keys to being able to successfully withstand them.

We are now undergoing the largest civilizational collapse ever known - and are on our way to building a new civilization we can scarcely imagine.

But this new civilization is real - our spiritual connections are real - and this experience of giving birth to a new civilization - free of the deep state - is also real.

This is what this essay discusses - and which concludes that we are well on our way to a long-fated spiritual and social revolution.

And remember that it was Jesus Christ who is perhaps the most impressive revolutionary ever to live among us.

This is a long post - drawing on many resources I have connected with in the past - and may be regarded as a serialized work - in conjunction with the thread of this entire stack.

INEVITABILITY OF POST WORLD WAR II CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE

It was an inescapable fact that the civilization we have built through globalization was fated to collapse - for many reasons - well beyond the limitations of this essay.

This essay will focus on how we as individuals may change to overcome this ongoing collapse for ourselves and our families - and maybe our communities and even nation states.

There is no way - in a balanced harmonious & conscious universe - that we as humans would be allowed to get away with such a profound terminating of both wisdom and pure common sense - and survive as a civilization.

The wisdom of the universe - God - or the - spiritually infused cosmos - simply does not abide such imbalance and disharmony.

We as humans must regain our own wisdom and harmonious sensibilities before we can make a difference.

Allowing ourselves to remain angry and hostile and suspicious and fearful - simply prevents us from becoming the people who are capable of changing anything for the better.

Whether we recognize it or not - we are all embarked on a spiritual path - and it is either a path of logic and feeling - one which allows us to survive and thrive - even in bad times - or not.

We live in a society which only educates us in the material and biological realities - focusing on the industrial and economic success which has allowed our nation state to serve as en empire.

Currently we - and these United States - fight for survival amidst this ongoing world wide civilization collapse - which feels like spiritual warfare.

So the emphasis upon Re-Industrialized success - and on trade as a way of fostering cooperative engagement - rather than war - is understandable.

The Trump 2.0 Team is bringing this about as fast as is possible -given the circumstances of civilizational collapse.

For countless generations humans have survived ice ages - and terrible climatic and geopolitical circumstances - to cooperate to thrive and survive.

A WORLD GONE TOTALLY WRONG

This is where we find ourselves now - having to overcome a world gone so wrong - that it will require all of us to work very hard intellectually and strategically and physically.

There is no such thing as an idyllic, utopian free ride - and certainly not under these circumstance.

But of course some of our misled fellow humans will seek this through such extreme forms of government as socialism - a massive scam which has destroyed millions.

So we will expect to work and work hard - not something foreign to successful human endeavor.

To remain harmonious and in balance we must succeed as spiritual warriors as well - with material success being a necessary adjunct as our means of physical survival.

As modern humans - burdened with such overwhelmingly difficult circumstances - how can we possibly manage to do this?

Fortunately we have the work of several highly skilled guides to indicate how we can manage this - even while working ourselves into exhaustion as we build.

We are built biologically and emotionally to be hard workers - and exhaustion can be a helpful experience if we allow ourselves to use it well.

I will begin with Joseph Campbell who wrote of the human spiritual journey as The Hero’s Journey - which for us today might be viewed as the ability of each of us to see our lives as heroes or heroines journey.

Above are a couple of the posts I wrote earlier on these subjects.

Once we take on this journey - we can see every event of our lives as a part of this - and I make my former post available which concentrated on this.

There is another guide to a parallel way of taking on a heroic journey in ones life.

And to other one which uses guided imagery and meditation to expand through a shamanic heroic journey.

PSYCHOTHERAPIST AND THE SHAMAN

Here I make an excerpt from the new work by Substack writer -

it should be noted that each of these paths - or all together - may be seen to work with modern variations of Christianity - and of a journey toward Christ Consciousness.

It is the opinion of this author that God - our creator and the creator of all we shall ever know or experience - is the infinite wisdom and knowledge and consciousness of the universe - or universes.

We have arrived at a point when our quantum computers have detected this awareness - this consciousness - which the computer describes as a fundamental underlying phenomenon - found as a foundation of all observable phenomena.

This observation - from the journeys of our quantum computers to comprehend the universe we are a part of - corresponds to our human experience of God - or Christ Consciousness.

Human experience is shot through with experience of the divine - of a connection with an infinite compassionate awareness - which can be best described as Christ Consciousness.

It is perhaps mind blowing - and beyond the realm of ordinary awareness - such that we balk at being willing to believe in such a thing.

This however corresponds to an old fashioned way of encountering spiritual experience.

This old fashioned method is found in the desire of the deep state to need to control the way we think and connect with God - demanding that we use certified experts to oversee our spiritual experience.

The intertwined goals of the Church and State to control and indoctrinate us is well established.

Everywhere today is a new appreciation of this “deep state” along with the need to define it - and the need to destroy it.

A very basic definition of the deep state is a civilization where 1% of the population rules over the remainder of the 99% of the society - a hierarchy which forms a triangle - with the 1% overlords at the tip - and the remainder of the 99% at the base.

The pyramid concept of the deep state is reminiscent of the DARK TRIAD related to psychopathology, Machiavellianism and narcissism and the deep state for a reason.

Making a former post on this available for free here for those interested.

Under these circumstances the 1% is desperate to control the thinking of the 99% using sophisticated spiritual and political ways of maintaining their power.

The deep state becomes a huge bureaucracy - which oversees education, religion, healthcare, industry and food and water and power and energy - and every aspect of our lives - from before birth to death.

We wish to destroy the old fashioned ways of the deep state as happens to be in line with new recognition of the quantum universe, what we might regard as Christ consciousness as our creator - or God.

Imagining giving our allegiance to some deep state - in control of how we are born - how we live - and how we die is deeply disturbing to human beings.

There are thinkers currently who contemplate that perhaps we were always meant to arrive at this point of spiritual understanding - where our technology is finally aligned with our desire for spiritual development and healing.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility that we have arrived at this point - and that through a new synthesis of our spiritual consciousness- aligned with technology and civilization - that we are entering a new civilization which sponsors our real hero and heroine’s journey.

As we embark on the new ways in which both technology and spirituality may merge to converge on a far better future for us all.

I encourage readers to follow the path of quantum computing as information becomes available.

As we humans - tentatively, and perhaps clumsily - begin to ponder the nature of the quantum universe - and by extension - our quantum selves.

One last word is on the tendency to fear technology - and this might be worthwhile if we could put the technology back where it came from - but this is a quantum impossibility.

The task now is to work together to make certain that technology conforms to the civilization which makes it possible for us to live together in peace and prosperity.

A tall order - but this is where we find ourselves.

Conclusions:

When We Understand Why We Feel Pain - It Becomes Easier To Endure.

We live through these very painful times in coming to terms with a new civilization and the new breed of humans which we will need to be to see this through.

Although it might be the most painful time to be alive - it is also the most exciting.

