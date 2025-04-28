LIVING AT THE GATES OF HELL - TREASON & INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL NETWORK

As The People Now See the Deep State Laid Bare - All Bets Are Off.



Forward:

This post contains many videos - take your time with them - as they paint a picture at once bleak - but also hopeful - as events are now gathering to take out this criminal deep state.

Readers here will note that I have described - in many different ways - an international wave of criminal enterprise which seems to have taken over the entire planet.



There are many different examples of this - from the plotting of outright treason within nations - to the plotting to destroy the integrity of nation states by Nongovernmental organizations- such as the WEF-Bilderberg globalist tyrants.



The overall nature of the problem is so large it challenges my ability to describe it - and challenges the reader to imagine such a thing.



Here are a selection of documentaries I am going to use to illustrate this world wide phenomenon - as the real picture of this globalist masterminded cabal emerges from the shadows.

The above video offers priceless view of graft and corruption Italian style - a near perfect example of how civilization induces us all to pay protection to the mob.

The video below next illustrates the same kind of corruption - as the very much more complicated crime, graft and corruption as exists in the Far East.



And next, here in these United States, it has become a constant threat from the criminal enemies which have infiltrated every niche of our government, institutions and corporations.



The next - surrounding the now distant days as WW II drew to a close - as the milquetoast bland 1950’s morphed toward the explosive 1960’s - was a tangled web of criminal masterminds, graft and corruption which begin to destroy America as a deadly cancer - rotting the nation from the inside out.

This led to the assassinations of the 1960’s - as political and spiritual leaders such as JFK, RFK and Martin Luther King - tried to expose and destroy the rot and corruption.



These leaders were assassinated as they attempted to do in the 1960’s what the Trump administration is accomplishing now - all these years later.



The reason the “deep state” - the type of government which supports tyranny and corruption - wanted the 1960’s leaders destroyed are the very same reasons why they seek to stop Trump today.

And furthermore this “deep state” has directly interfered with the Democratic process - that process which serves to ensure the election of leadership chosen by the accurate votes of the people.

As we are now all too well aware - voting has been delegitimized by the Voting Machine System

Everywhere in America - and across the entire world - the people are waking to the recognition of who and what has been ruling over them.

Because the criminality of the deep state can no longer be hidden - so extreme is their own hubristic ideology - and so extreme is the damage they have done - it is being everywhere exposed.



There is very little mystery here - and those tuned in to the scale and scope of the deep state have always known the overall deep state architecture - but knowing the details as revealed presently make it all come clear.



As I predicted a few years back once the deep state arrives at carrying out mass genocide - all claims to good governance are off.

And as all the people begin to see the real intentions of those who govern over them as tyrants - all bets are off - as trust with governance itself is broken.



Trump 2.0 and American Revolution 2.0 are proving to the world what the founding fathers knew - concepts difficult to illustrate sufficiently to the world.



This is, that the liberty and freedom they conceived of in the founding documents are not exclusively American at all - but instead reflect the hope and trust of all mankind.

We stand now knee deep in the failure of the liberal tyranny of the deep state to be able to govern efficiently - or morally - at all.

A relationship with governance which amounts to citizens paying protection money to the mob - is a relationship without the necessary trust.

Unfortunately the universities as now completely blinded to - and are not going to see - their own massive hubristic criminal and corrosive corruption.



And we as the people can now so readily tell when we are being scammed and manipulated by a toxically narcissistic political operative.

The Machiavellian manipulation just oozes out of the manipulator and tells us everything we need to know.



And as they begin to exit stage left - the pompous manipulative scam artists crawl from the woodwork of the rotting deep state - promulgating their rotten ideology



But the people have already made the decision and everywhere rise to make their decisions known to the so called elite manipulators.

There are still many corrupted - and successfully manipulated hangers on - who throw hysterical tantrums - or make emotionally manipulative speeches - as they begin to fade toward their exit.



Something is happening here which some will never understand - and we will likely never come to fully comprehend how fellow human beings became so victimized.

Choosing to Return to Spiritual Grace



In every living moment we have a choice - and having made wrong choices - always have the opportunity to recreate our lives and to begin making the right choices.



The same is true - with more difficulty - as applies to our choice of politicians, leaders, institutions, corporations, governments and civilizations.



We as humans are redeemable - and capable of beginning a new approach at each living moment.



Ourselves and our great systems of how we live together - our human civilizations - are all redeemable, and capable of being swept toward being positively reimagined.



A great spiritual teacher proved this with his life and death several thousand years ago.



Perhaps we were led to misinterpreting this message accurately by the Roman deep state back then - but we are not prevented from comprehending it now.



We are co-creators - given the spark of life from our creator - at the moment of our conception.



A sacred spark of actual light - a download directly to us from the universal mind - our creator - or God.



This spark gives us the ability to reinvent, to dream in the light of day - and to imagine ourselves and our civilizations - hand in hand with the universal mind of the creator.



The divine spark may - given favorable civilizations - light our way through life.



This high bar might be our guide going forward - as we seek to reimagine ourselves and our ways of choosing to be alive.



The choices are ours as human Co-Creators.

Our great art and great music bring us closer to the creative mind which has created all we know - and which has seen fit to make us part of this universe.



Becoming the infinitely compassionate beings our creator intended is now well within our reach.

All the negativity we have experienced can be left in the past - where it belongs.



Leave a comment

Share