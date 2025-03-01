Forward:

Today I am keeping this short - as my energy is in short supply - just getting over a monumental several weeks of flu.

Also because I really want to get the information out to readers which is shared in the attached videos.

I urge everyone to pay close attention to what is being communicated here - as it is very good news for Americans and for the world at large.

The crisis we are living through seems to have the whole world in shock - the ice cold water dash which sobers the mind.

For the past five years we writers have been remarking that we could not make this stuff up - it seems the stuff of wild science fiction or of a big overdone international spy caper story.

Today I am going to suggest that unless we treat the current news as if it were just one huge overwritten blockbuster of an international thriller - we are not understanding what is going on.

As I have written before we are living through a total war - a spiritual war - a cultural war - and plenty of real actual shooting wars.

But it is the spiritual war which seems to demand the lion’s share of our attention - as if we who are living in these times - are meant to confront the biggest lies of our civilizations - and to confront what it means to begin the process of telling the truth - to ourselves and to others.

Daily we are confronted with the way in which this truth telling is now affecting the world - as the old ways of power brokering by leaders and governments breaks down.

The old ways break down because they work against our own spiritual power as human beings - make a dirty joke out of those Creator-conferred unalienable rights spoken of in the Bill of Rights.

The fact is that our current American leaders were voted into office to begin breaking down the lies and to begin telling the truth.

For the first time in history - American leaders are carrying out a campaign to actually accomplish what the people voted them into office to achieve.

We should not find it odd that it is in America where this is happening - as the very roots of America stem from a deep dissatisfaction with government - and a rejection of the rule of a one percent elite over the ninety nine percent as citizens.

Government of the people, by the people and for the people is what these United States of America was founded to accomplish - as a way of standing as a nation state against tyranny.

The only people who have reason to fear the administration now in office - very likely have good reasons to be afraid.

Truth is being told - as America experiences discovering the reasons why our founding ancestors became Americans in the first place.

Share

Leave a comment