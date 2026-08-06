KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
19h

I really enjoyed this essay, and through the music we hear all that we have been seeing. I thoroughly appreciate your words and it is especially clarifying to hear the personal doomscrolling story! My youngest daughter weathered the gen Z darkness and has become truly healed through her own spirit, although she hasn't quite yet been able to credit the divine in her. She's young. She will 🎶🎵❤️

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