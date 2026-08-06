



ONLY RETURNING TO FIRST PRINCIPLES MAY SAVE US NOW



Disillusioned words like bullets bark



As human gods aim for their mark



Make everything from toy guns that spark



To flesh-colored Christs that glow in the dark



It’s easy to see without looking too far



That not much is really sacred

BOB DYLAN, ITS ALRIGHT MA (I’M ONLY BLEEDING)





THE LONG SLOW WEAPONIZATION OF THE HUMAN



JESUS WHAT HAPPENED TO US?



Rarely a song has the capacity to encapsulate both sharp geopolitical truth and to also diagnose what has gone wrong with us human beings.



This is such a song which came out during the pandemic and which helped many to deal with the dystopian nightmare by retaining their sanity,









What I observed during the pandemic was that being human had been weaponized, that we were suffering from terminal civilization collapse.



Despite all the fancy theories about the causes of civilization collapse by generations of academics departments and think tanks and institutions - my thesis diverges sharply from popular theories.



Not because they are incorrect theories but because they are right: disease, famine, natural disasters, ecological collapse are indeed all part of this collapse .’



Where my theory diverges is where these are named as causes rather than named as correlations.



The primary cause of civilization collapse lies elsewhere, as all of the above are symptoms.





Symptoms of an endemic malaise among humans - deeply seated weakness caused by a devolutionary culture



One increasingly devoid of human meaning and and increasingly weaponized against being human.



To avoid later contradiction, this is not isolated to “Western Culture” but is instead observed to be endemic to our world civilization as a whole - offering no escape,



In short, everyone alive today has been experiencing world-wide civilization collapse, and has felt the pain of a culture in free fall, one which has lost all semblance of human meaning.



Furthermore this collapse did not begin just a few generations ago, but began at the very least about 12,000 years ago when we began living in large bureaucratic agricultural settlements.



It is not even our fault, as it is our very human evolution which is causative here.



Evolution which mandates survival as the primary goal, just as it does with all other animals, and which led us to select for large agricultural settlements which became civilization.



Just as a jaguar does not stop to question its moral superiority before stalking and killing its prey, neither does the human have the luxury of questioning his moral authority before being born into a civilization.



In so many ways this civilization collapse is simply part of our human history, one we might simply shrug off of our shoulders as the inevitable collapse which has happened to every civilization.



In other words, that biology and history are destiny, that what we are is predestined by what preceded us.



Even Atlas shrugged, seeing that his own weakness was as simply preordained, so why fight it.



We see this today among our youngest generation, who have already performed that shrug of pre-destiny.



I have observed it in my twin eleven year old grandsons, who had mastered this shrug by age two, and who have become masters at the shrug and eye roll as preteens.



Now however they have named the cause of the shrug/eye roll: & when I mentioned this “doom scrolling “ they lept into the adult conversation, eager to talk about this.



“That’s all we and our friends talk about” they offered eagerly, my heart aching with the full weight of the knowledge that we humans have inadvertently weaponized ourselves.



I this volume I am going to trace the long painful arc of the weaponization of we humans by our own biology and will endeavor to recommend methods of escaping this “biology is destiny” trap.



The transmission of this profound philosophical lineage, from Socrates’ relentless questioning, to Plato’s structural ideals, through Aristotle’s rigorous logic, and finally into the hands of a literal commander of armies—represents one of the most volatile and consequential handoffs in human history. [1, 2]



When a Greek philosopher hands the keys of cosmic harmony and symmetry to a military man, abstract thought is forged into real-world steel.



[ THEORETICAL FOUNDATION ] [ THE KINETIC APPLICATION ]

Socrates → Plato → Aristotle =====> Alexander the Great

(Harmony, Symmetry, Logic) (Conquest, Order, Empire)



From Contemplation to Kinetic Power

For generations, the lineage of Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle treated the search for universal harmony, structural symmetry, and “First Principles” as an internal, contemplative pursuit.

They aimed to master the self or understand the cosmos.



THE LONG SLOW SLIPPERY SLOPE

When Aristotle handed these concepts to Alexander, the philosophy underwent a radical dimensional shift. Alexander did not look at the ideal of perfect symmetry and leave it on a parchment; he looked at the messy, chaotic, fractured geopolitics of the known world and decided to impose that symmetry onto reality by force.

For Alexander, the battlefield became the ultimate canvas to execute Aristotelian order.



2. The Weaponization of First Principles

A standard military mind looks at a campaign through the lens of brute force, numbers, and logistics. Because of his education, Alexander looked at warfare like a mathematician approaching a complex proof.



The Socratic Edge: Stripping away conventional assumptions to find the single point of failure in an enemy’s posture.

The Aristotelian Execution: Breaking a complex empire down to its basic geographic and psychological components, then neutralizing them one by one.

Slicing Surgically Through the Heart of the Gordian Knot

When Alexander faced the Gordian Knot, he didn’t just see ropes; he saw a flawed system of logic. His solution was a physical manifestation of a philosophical deduction: if a problem exists within a physical framework, changing the physical parameters eliminates the problem.



3. The Tragedy and Triumph of Real-World Manifestation

There is a profound, almost terrifying irony in this transmission.

The philosophy of harmony and universal balance was used to fuel a blitzkrieg across three continents. Yet, Alexander’s ultimate goal was explicitly ideological: he sought to create a unified, harmonious global empire where Greek and Persian cultures fused under a singular, ordered system (Cosmopolis). [3, 4]

By passing his works to a military man, Aristotle ensured that philosophy would not remain trapped in an Athenian academy. Alexander became the physical engine that blasted Greek logic, mathematics, and geometry across Egypt, Persia, and India, seeding the very cultural landscapes that would later birth the next two millennia of scientific inquiry.



Would you like to look at specific historical letters where Alexander explicitly tells Aristotle how his military campaigns are applying his philosophical teachings?

Should we explore how Alexander’s creation of Alexandria in Egypt became the literal capital of world mathematics and geometry?

We can examine the Stoic philosophy that grew directly out of Alexander’s globalized empire, blending military discipline with cosmic harmony.



Music, unsurprisingly, offers us a glimpse of the downward spiral.

Is not difficult to see the way the doomscrolling led to such music, music which defines the human cost: as The Police, Nirvana, and Nine inch Nails, visualizing a loss of meaning which sprang from The Doors.

The search among musicians continues today – broken hearted warriors all:





This loss of meaning is particularly significant now, as humans inadequately try to understand the downward scrolling loop they feel trapped within.



And not surprisingly we see it demonstrated most effectively in the founders level of Silicon Valley.

This catching a glimpse of the human doomscrolling in music is nothing new, but has taken on a different form: