Looming Twin Towers of Population Decline & Reproductive Capacity Decline. A TWO MONTH UPDATE.
The Rise Of A Superimposed Threat May Herald A Human Genetic Bottleneck
IMMEDIATE AND DECISIVE ACTION REQUIRED
Unfortunately nothing has changed since the first writing.the globalists - apparently sincere I their goals - to decrease the world population by ninety five percent are currently winning.
But beware - the current genocide is not working fast enough for them. Do whatever you can to stop them today.
REPUBLISHING A POS…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.