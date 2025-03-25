Here we are almost April 2025 and barely a word is heard on the silent ongoing genocide from the Covid vaccines.

Today we have yet another set of concerns related to the vaccines from Substacker

:

IMMEDIATE AND DECISIVE ACTION REQUIRED

Unfortunately nothing has changed since the first writing.

The globalists - apparently sincere I their goals - to decrease the world population by ninety five percent are currently winning.

But beware - the current genocide is not working fast enough for them. Do whatever you can to stop them today.

REPUBLISHING A POST I wrote back in September of 2023. With yet another great body of work reflected in the following interview.

SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME & REPRODUCTIVE CAPACITY DECLINE

Figures related to the great epidemic of “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS) are even more “interesting” and tragic when viewed through the lens of the big downturn in population as noted over two years ago.

The positive and negatives of population decline has been written about repeatedly. It is nothing at all new. What is new are looming concerns over a sharp decrease currently in the world’s population.

But there are far more reasons to consider these trends in all the many manifestations in the wake of the Covid 19 epidemic and the Covid 19 vaccines.

In a 2023 Scientific American Article we can see a determined effort to see the positive against a background that does not appear to be all that positive. Experts have waxed rhapsodic about the presumed benefits of population decline. Eugenics is a popular topic among current so called world elites.

There are many different ways of practicing eugenics and the elites seem busy practicing as many as possible at one time.

While a decrease in population may well be beneficial to many it can have other less well understood repercussions.

What is more important than the number of our species is the general health of the population. A species with large death rates and an associated decline in reproductive health can crash a population and cause extinction if it is rapid enough.

At the very least such associated events will cause a large genetic bottleneck going forward. The major double edged sword with genetic bottlenecks is the severe loss of diversity in the smaller population that results.

In one of the simplest and most straight forward explanations we can see how this may be a big problem for us.

Combine the potential effects of the genetic bottlenecks with the following Twin Towers of population decline and we can begin to see a larger problem.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)

One of the indicators of the problem we are facing is the specter of what we may observe and define as Sudden Adult Unexpected Death Syndrome. While I cannot link all of the many articles on this subject I link one of the latest ones.

Reproductive Capacity Decline (RCD)

A twin threat is presented by the sudden drop we have seen in male and female fertility and in both successful pregnancies and in healthy surviving neonates.

The Twin Towers represented by these combined threats - especially when superimposed on the background of global instability are vast.

The looming powder keg represented by these threats is largely unexplored in the current context of our current political and health related gestalt.

They remain yet an additional threat superimposed on an already troubling background. The indications are terribly concerning.

