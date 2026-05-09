THE UNASKED QUESTION - PERMISSION GRANTED TO ASK

Allowing ourselves to ask the unasked questions offers permission to others to ask their unasked questions- to such a profound degree the power of the Socratic method is to give permission:

Below I share a post by a fellow substack writer, Shady, whose shared, live experience seems to ask many, many unanswered questions:

It is the responsibility of the Socratic guide, not teachers, but guide, to hear the questions within a narrative and to give permission to others to ask the unasked questions.

We have many languages to ask our questions in, but it is not until we learn to lose our frightened selves, giving permission to our enlightened selves, that the most important questions can be asked.

Whether it is musicians, other creative artists, politicians and scientists and engineers, or ordinary Tennessee grandmothers, or the Great Spirit Bears formulating the questions, does not matter.

Here, those transiting this great evolutionary metamorphosis into Homo Luminous, will find as many musical Socratic methods that may be applicable as any one person may handle:

https://youtube.com/@nemanjaradulofficial?si=ovSWIlwyuCU32uQt

This only a spare summary of the ways music gives us to pose and to understand our questions.

Today marks the occasion when we give the Spirit Bears permission to speak in music.

The most important permission is to give ourselves permission to let go of things we no longer need - things which no longer serve our evolutionary grace:

I wondered why I was born at the wrong time - but then suddenly I wasn't.

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