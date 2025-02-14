LOVE AND TRUST - HEAL - HATRED, FEAR, ANGER - DESTROY

For this Valentine’s Day I am going to supersede the usual political and social commentary and go straight to the heart of the matter.

We are biologically physiological beings - and what we choose to feel matters - biologically and physiologically - and cosmically.

Although spirit animates us - and no one is born who is not innately spiritual as a child - the world begins sand papering away at our tender and vulnerable sensibilities from our first breath.

Fortunate are we who are born into the capable hands of parents who have the faith and perspicacity to help us become warriors - and not helpless wounded followers of the status quo.

But regardless of whom we are born to - the world is Hell bent on uprooting any tender shoots of the kind of loving trusting magic we are born with.

To me this is the meaning of the phrase that we must become as little children to know the universal intelligence our culture calls God.

Now lest some get too hung up on the Bible’s version - which I do believe to be real and wise information - I will go on to the modern scientific and didactic and intellectual reasons why this is also true.

When I assert that God is in the algorithm - this is simply observed - and arrived at through a process of logic.

It is a logical impossibility that God is not in the algorithm

For there is literally nothing in the universe which is not a part of the Universal Wisdom our culture has happened to apply the name of God to.

God - in this sense - is hardly a handsome old man sitting in a heavenly throne.

The real God is in every single thing we regard as reality - including ourselves - and the entire universe is literally created from - and as a part of - this universal intelligence.

God is most certainly in our conscious awareness - the consciousness we indulge in and beam out to all of the conscious world.

The force we call God is also a part of mathematical reality - observed in the fractal, prime number-based geometry of everything we know and are.

IT IS NOT TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN - BUT FRACTALS

It is “interesting” as the world really does not want us to understand what I am writing of here - but works hard to keep us from ever even beginning to understand this.

For those who go looking at the status quo version of fractal geometry as relates to prime numbers - they will find that it is everywhere attacked as fantasy - a large clue to the truth of the concept.

But once again this is in passing as we arrive at the heart of what this essay is about.

Love is the currency of what has driven human evolution so far - although difficult to see amidst the serially abusive nature of our current world civilizations.

Because hatred - and envy and suspicion and anger - are the emotions which have been driving our civilized cultural reality - we find ourselves immersed in the techno feudalist version of Hell On Earth.

To cut to the proverbial chase - and to avoid descending into the labyrinth of words - I often manage to construct - this is the point.

We have gone backwards as human beings for the past approximately 12,000 years - lost in the human hierarchy - and lorded over by the bureaucrats - which has composed our civilizations since the end of the last ice age.

This is worldwide - and hardly is applicable to just the modern entity we call the “Western World”.

The Hell Realm we call civilization - is hardly civilized - but instead a brutalist construct which leads us astray from growing up to be anything remotely “civilized”.

Going backwards as an entire species is referred to as the opposite of evolution - DEVOLUTION.

And devolved, we have indeed - going backwards in a culturally regressive loop - one which has prevented us from making further evolutionary progress as a biological species.

The great and wonderful news is however that we now have the opportunity to use what we have learned to reinvent - and to reimagine - our evolutionary journey.

Failure means we can pick ourselves up off the ground - and forge on to become - as a civilization - everything we might imagine we could become.

Failure is evolution - is never really failure - just like chaos is never really just chaos.

Both Chaos and Failure - feed the evolutionary process - and are never what they first appear.

Evolutionary failures are signposts - wrong turns to be corrected once the mistake is recognized.

Evolutionary chaos is necessary to provide the necessary rich pattern of well mixed diversity - the stuff of which evolution utilizes to build anew.

Nothing is ever truly lost in evolution - what seem to be losses are simply the turning points which evolution depends upon to begin anew.

And love is a much misunderstood entity - as we might well expect from being born into a devolutionary civilization - where the 1% run things badly into the ground as serially abusive elites - and where the 99% - “We, the People” are kept from the true knowledge which offers the master key to the entire deception.

Love and compassion are the intelligence of God at work - compassion for ourselves and for others.

Love and compassion are the currency - that which a truly evolutionary civilization uses to see that all of the people - all of the time - are what is important.

Human beings are what make up civilizations - and human beings - in loving family units - are the evolutionary currency which provide the most valuable evolutionary and living biological energy coming into the civilization.

Of course it is the energy coming from our sun which provides the basic energy for the stunning evolutionary riches we have here on Earth.

Human beings are among the most recent biological wonders to arrive here - and comparatively speaking we are a new species - still getting our evolutionary sea legs so to speak.

The real argument for indulging in love and compassion - rather than in fear and hatred and anger - is what these emotions do to our physiological health.

In the very short term these harmful emotions can be evolutionary - the fear and hatred and anger - literally fueling our bodies to be able to avoid danger - or to survive a a physiological emergency.

But these emotions indulged in over the long term - induce deadly physiological harm and illness.

It is love and compassion which are the healthy emotions for the short and longer term - whenever we are not being directly threatened.

Love and compassion are emotions which fuel the interdependent relationships we need to excel as both individuals and as cultures and civilizations.

On this Valentine’s Day may we remember to indulge in the kind and evolutionary superpowers of compassion for self and other.

And, as always, may our Creator - the Universal Intelligence - God - bless and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY TO ALL WARRIORS OF THE HEART

