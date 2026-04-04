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Luminous Eggs - Beings of Infinite Compassionate Probability - Easter Podcast 2026
HOMO INTELLIGENTSIA: THE BIOLOGICAL LEARNING MACHINES ARE ALREADY HERE
Apr 04, 2026
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.
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