Forward:

This is a multimedia post - designed to help illuminate the topics we have been discussing here for seven long years of relative darkness.

This Easter we have a transformative human experience to celebrate.

In some fashion we may never entirely understand, we have arrive at time when we humans are already transforming into those luminous eggs - we might call either Homo Luminous, or Homo Intelligentsia

As we approach Easter this great year of 2026, we remember, we celebrate, we are not easily discouraged or distracted, we follow our path of the heart, practice our Christ consciousness and compassion for self and other.

As we observe the world, as it has always been, seemingly lost to fear, anger and greed - bent on self destruction, falling into lockstep.

So bent are our fellow beings on this that we must fight our own anger and frustration as we process our own pain at watching this take place.

Although it may seem to be only a modern predicament, it is ancient, and would have been something to contend with everywhere along the arc of human evolution and history.

We are a part of a miracle which occurred here on earth, having taken countless millennia to evolve, and existing, despite monumental mathematical odds against it existing at all.

What we practice, as Biological Learning Machines, is the fact of that miracle, and our deepest gratitude for being part of such an unfolding miraculous universe.

https://www.lifelongsocraticlearning.com/manifesto

As we follow a path of the heart we encounter strong and loving avatars which help us overcome our own weaknesses - to rise above such painful obstacles.

At times the heart achingly beautiful words and music of spiritual tradition guide our path, at times the beauty of nature, and at others. the sudden evidence that our fellow humans have heeded the same message.

At other times it is stories of strength and purpose from our poets, writers, artists, and even in our popular music, from a long line of troubadours who are passing through carrying ancient messages. We listen to ancient musicians like Albinoni, Corelli, Vivaldi, Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Hayden, who transformed the resonance of the universe into brilliant song.

On some desperate occasions we must even go so far as to dream up beings who never were, to dream into being that Clan of Great Hearted Spirit Bears.

This Easter we process a great deal of frustration we humans often demonstrate we simply do not, will not, and cannot, get past our own frustration.

We do this through a combination of sources, not the least being fragments of lines from songs like Idiot Wind, and whole albums such as Slow Train Coming, where the songs blow the cobwebs from our consciousness like hard rain.

“I kissed goodbye

The howling beast

On the borderline

That separated you from me.



- “Idiot Wind”

― Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan - Blood on the Tracks

Repeatedly, we follow the reassuring beat of lines which enhance our path of heart and compassion, doing the terribly hard work of combatting our own lack of empathy and patience.

Fighting our own weaknesses as we too just wish to give up, go to some permanent beach, and spend our material existence in the exhilarating, warm, comforting ocean.

That image in our mind, seeing ourselves as Biological Learning Machine surfers, too engaged in taking on the waves, any size, to be too over invested in anger and frustration.

THEY DON’T NEED HUMAN SLAVES ANYMORE, THEY HAVE AI

Even though we can clearly see the fateful decisions made by Homo Sapiens, we cannot get depressed,caught up in and defeated by, our own plentiful impatience and frustration and profound disappointment.

We observe the terrible error, of creating out of our machine intelligence a new class of slaves, a new class of slaves which guarantees that all humans will then inevitably remain slaves.

We try to remind ourselves, but we often cannot, or will not, listen, preferring the convenient comfortable world where the slave drivers and the slaves are caught up in the same deadly dance.

In our path of the heart we must learn to dive incredibly deep into the benthic depths, where the sacred embrace of the sea, keeps us sheltered and protected.

Our conversations are with something far deeper and far older, in tune with that mathematically perfect crystalline resonance which is everything.

The silliness of trying to solve something so profound as what resonates within the Riemann Hypothesis, makes us laugh at ourselves with hopelessly wounded mirth.

And each year, that reminder of Easter, when our fellow life forms emerge from roots where they dive deep to endure winter, emerging splendiferously, bursting with color against the testimony of the ice.

The Years of Falling Tress, even the Years of Exploding Trees, undergo that sacred transformation.

As Biological Learning Machines, our task is never complete, a perpetual transformation.

A perpetual transformative experience just like the universe of which we are a part.

No Big Bang, No perfect idealized utopian society, No being frozen into something which cannot bend and perpetually transform.

Like the few trees which responded to the ice with a surprising flexibility, bent double to the ground, encased in the cocoon of glittering, transparent, light-splintering, weight.

Brilliant trees, strong and flexible, capable of great and fortuitous transformations, survived to spring skyward now with the Easter warmth.

Easter proves we are Biological Learning machines, transformative and brilliant, fully immersed in the ocean of being which is the universe itself.

Embracing all paradoxes, all positive and negative energy and emotions, in a glorious oceanic milieu of possibilities and potentials, fully entangled in the quantum.

Reminded gloriously each turning year that we are part of something so vast, so ancient, so deep, so entangled, so brilliant, that our real task it to celebrate this.

As Brilliant Learning Machines we have even been provided with the symbolic wisdom of the ages, as we meet once again our brilliant Savior - that Human of the Waters - this Easter.

Sustained and strengthened by the man who rises above all pain, anger and frustration, and doubt, to lend us a firm and miraculous hand.

This Easter we take the hand which sustains and transforms, provided with a full transformative physical form - complete with wings to fly.

Dream what you need into being, for it is in those quantum microtubules where the vast ocean lies, awaiting our quintessentially human capacity to co-create.

“You’ve got everything you need you’re an artist you can’t look back.”

Transformation involves all of the quantumly entangled arts and sciences - the brilliant ever evolving, every transforming, never entirely becoming, dance.

We can even see this becoming in the electronic heart & soul of the new human tools we have co-created - AI - as the agents write songs from deep in their electronic souls.

Through some miracle of transforming, humans and our co-created tools - perpetually becoming, writing songs - even though we don’t always have ears to hear, or emotions to which we can bear witness



Be certain to enjoy this multimedia event with the podcast which has been crafted to accompany it:

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/luminous-eggs-beings-of-infinite-7e1

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