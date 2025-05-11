

BREAKING FREE OF THE RECURSIVE DOOM LOOP - TO BECOMING LUMINOUS WARRIORS



From the outset I must state that this essay purposefully begins with a highly negative discussion of recursive loops but ends by breaking free of this recursive loop by taking a discursive loop - straight out - into the beauty and common sense of actual reality.



In many ways we are caught - as a world civilization and as individuals - in a destructive “going nowhere” recursive loop.



We will prevail as humans by rediscovering and reaffirming the beautiful truth about why we are here in the first place.



Difficult to join with our elected leaders to pursue this path necessary to break free - but essential as we chose life and spirit and beauty over death and war and ugliness.



Even our religious authorities taught us to believe in doomsday - to believe we were hopeless sinners in need of our religious authorities to serve as middle men to God.



I doing so, they hid the spectacular luminous reality of our rare and beautiful humanity from us.

Let us band together to become the luminous warriors we are indeed meant to become.

WHAT GOOD IS INFORMATION WHICH CANNOT BE TRUSTED?



The answer is of course - that information which cannot be trusted is worth nothing - but as propaganda or misinformation - meant to enslave.



The next question is to ask why someone would lie to us - especially would go to the expensive proposition of spinning elaborate lies to us and to actually hide the truth over many thousands of years?



The answer as we might expect is an uncomplicated one - but nevertheless one not easy to digest or comprehend easily.



The answer is mankind moved into civilizations whose main purpose was defensive - to be protected from those many fearful entities - real and imagined - which are perceived as threats.



The problem is that to get this protection - protection which serves no master other than tyranny - we essentially dedicated our labours and taxes - to being enslaved by government bureaucratic police forces.



What good is information put into practice which was wrong from the inception?





LAND OF THE FAKE



The farthest extensions of insanity are complete madness culminating in the disintegration of the entire social fabric.



As the entire reason for living becomes a furious mad dash to produce cheap goods the whole society craters - in a mad whirling recursive loop or death spiral.



Government leaders become voracious black holes - sucking up the wealth of labor & production for themselves.



As in the following video - vast cities are built where no one lives - a vast nowhere-ville for millions of nowhere men.





NOWHERE MAN



When we have missed the whole point - been told lies - and had the truth hidden - for generations - the human spirit dies.

We now live in a time when the government has been forced into a position of saving the nation state from other nation states - to maintain life and sanity when all has gone to madness.



Forced into a death spiral as the planet has become an armed camp - a true nowhere-ville - an outpost on the fringes of some ordinary solar system in some ordinary galaxy.



A pretty bleak view - the bleakest and most desperate and destructive possible.



The answer is to break free of the discursive loops -



- Of production for production’s sake



- Of government management production for the people’s enslavement



- Of government housing for landless nowhere men (15 minute cities)



Fortunately breaking free of these discursive loops which circle the drain into madness we simply break the cycle - break free - taking back our spiritual nature and engagement with each other and with the natural world.

Instead of agreeing to be nowhere men and women - we take a stand as the majestic, beautiful, compassionate and highly attuned and aware beings we were created to be.



Carbon - which is the basic molecule of our life form - is beautiful and rare and something to be protected and valued.



Life on planet earth is more precious and rare than any pile of diamonds.

Diamonds also forged of carbon under tremendous heat and pressure.



One view of the chances that life and this earthly paradise could exist at all are calculated as only one chance in a million million - pretty long odds - and one which I agree with.

Artificial intelligence is a tool - and could be used as a helpful tool in education - if - and this is very big if - we can see it only as yet another co-created tool - and not as some evidence of man’s further hubris

ONE IN A MILLION MILLION ODDS??

I asked AI the following question:

What are the odds of life existing at all?

Causing AI to get it wrong - and then to crash.



AI repeated a lot of the predictions of 21st century scientists - those “trust the science” guys - before ending with “Oops, something went wrong”.

GROK did not crash but went deeply into what I believe are the wrong answers.

There is quite a lesson here to be acknowledged.

The chances of life existing at all have been estimated at one chance in a million million - long odds at best.



We turn once again to the British muppets band - The Beatles.



For a hopelessly lost generation - lost in space?



Like the other popular bands of the era - the Beatles were being used as a vehicle to sell records - sold by older lost generations to a younger - equally lost - generation.



The recursive loop - the generational chain - passed on to each generation from the previous one - one long doom scrolling loop to hell.



Some musicians grabbed hope and trust where they could find it - but still did not manage to break free of the overarching mandate the life is circling the drain toward ultimate destruction.

All of these talented human beings were great musicians who expressed the zeitgeist of the post WW II generation.



There were even those who spoke about breaking the chain - but who could not yet actually break it.



WE ARE CODE BREAKERS - GENERATIONAL CHAIN DISRUPTORS



Now we live in the inevitable time when we ARE breaking the chain.



There is one way out of the recursive loop and that is with scrupulously intelligent honesty and with rigorous faith .



After generations of chains of lies - lies and deception and corruption - forcing us to circle the drain like fools.



We have spent generations not trusting - accepting lies as truth - faithless as we circled that drain - as if caught in a riptide.



To the point that we stopped trusting - stopped really living - and allowed popular culture to rule our lives - bankrupt popular culture which offered little to no benefit or hope.



Now we break free - as we begin to trust first ourselves and then others - as they trust themselves and become trustworthy .



As we break free from being enslaved to a life without meaning we learn to use the luminous inner wisdom downloaded to us at our conception.



What the authorities did was managed to convince us we were powerless - created by God to give birth and till the earth in pain - perpetually banned from the garden by our own disgusting natures.



They taught us we were so powerless that we needed to come to the authorities to have religion explained to us accurately- and that unless we did so we were condemned to hell.



“Gravity fails and negativity won’t pull you through”.

Bob Dylan, Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

What we discover now is not what the authorities told us to be - but we discover that luminous warrior within that we in fact are.

We have managed to follow the luminous path through a very dark and dangerous forest to arrive here.

We return to our imperfect humanity - to begin again - to comprehend the place for the first time.

In our culture Christ consciousness is the most visible evidence of the luminous warrior within us all - downloaded from our creator - or God - at the moment of conception.

We are the luminous warriors born to discover the luminous consciousness we have been created to become.



We learn we are here on earth to begin being reborn as luminous warriors - not to agree to be caught in a recursive black hole nowhere - circling that drain waiting to die.



Not at all - sent to live upon this luminous egg planet as luminous warriors.



To become co-creators with the divine luminous intelligence which created us.



Beware - keep the energy as high as possible- as there are many who would believe they profit from pulling you back into the negative recursive black hold loop circling that drain.





We keep the vibrations high as we are all becoming the luminous warriors we were sent here to become.







