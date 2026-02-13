MAINTAINING PERSONAL AND SPIRITUAL AND NATIONAL BOUNDARIES AGAINST TYRANNY

TYRANNY OF DEEP STATE GRIDIRON SUPER BOWL MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX



Should it be surprising that the fight for the deep state, as pitted against the Trump 2.0 Team America, would take place on the cultural battlefield?



Not at all, since the fight to free America from the deep state, has been waged on the cult battlefield all along.



The following video is illustrative of how the fight to capture our hearts and minds takes place most powerfully at the level of our popular culture.

Here we have the synergistic weaponization of both our sexuality and our personal safety in one televised display.



A display designed to weaponize the way our desire for healthy sexuality, personal safety, and citizenship are co-opted to conjure support for the deep state.



It doesn’t take much imagination to see the way a powerfully sexualized display, combined with the perfectly timed display of military power, and the raw physicality of gridiron drama, were used to grab hold of our hearts and minds.



As an infamous general once crudely intoned: “Grab em by the balls and their hearts and minds will follow”.



But here we have graduated to a CIA/DARPA level of Madison Avenue level slickness, designed to bypass our usual personal boundaries, and go directly for the psychosocial juggler.



Although it takes on a particularly Americanized form in the Super Bowl, similar attempts to commandeer our hearts and minds by authoritarian control are done in unique cultural ways across the world.

All this within a cultural war, one which rivals all possible cultural war, where globalist cartels, in league with certain foreign governments, have taken the side of the New World Order, as the deep state.

And to stretch the description further as a cultural war, the battles are shaped as a religious battle between organized religions and as a deeper spiritual battle taking place within each of us.



As a battle between major religions, it is framed as a battle between Islam and Christianity.

Even within Christianity, the Vatican, and other Christian denominations are pitted against each other in a framework of cultural warfare.

And interestingly enough, takes the shape of the deliberate invasion of Christian sovereign nations via the use of illegal immigration by Islamists, and even Jihadism.



The use of weaponized immigration is a favorite tactic of globalist totalitarians, one of the many ways of breaking down a nation’s cultural identity, to soften them up for ideological capture.



After all, a divided people, weakened by decades of cultural warfare, are far more easily ruled over than a cohesive, healthy population, united by common affection and by cultural identity.

The many forms this kind of cultural warfare takes on is massively confusing and destabilizing, especially to those who are unprepared for the many complicated tactics used against them.

Here we circle back once again to the need for education of citizens, to be prepared to identify and defeat tyranny, and to be prepared to take on self governance and self determination.



The cultural battle includes many journalists who serve as well disguised controlled opposition, those who try hard to toss more incendiary grenades into the mix, such as the anti-Jewish sentiment, even pro-Islamist and pro-Jihadist sentiments, which are so prevalent.

Superimposed on this is the even more incendiary grenade of sexualized violence against target populations.

We might well ask what our personal defenses are against such demonic creatures who would invade both our national and personal sovereignty with such deadly force.



To find our personal defenses we must first see the need to set both national and personal boundaries as protection.



We are reminded that COVID-19 was part of this campaign to ensure the ideological capture of our hearts and minds - breaching our right to both bodily autonomy and personal sovereignty.



Once we have allowed our defenses to break down via an underhanded attempt to weaponize our reaction to a proposed epidemic, using medical tyranny, it is easier to breach them in other respects.



It is our duty and responsibility to shore up our own personal defenses by understanding that we have a human right to protect ourselves.

In America we have a form of governance, founded upon such things a our unalienable human rights as conferred by our creator, to shore up our spiritual defenses.



This is strengthened by both our spiritual and national authority, especially in America, where our heritage is bolstered by an independent mind set, and by a spiritual heritage based on Christ consciousness.



It is the gritty synergistic strength of both of these together which bolster our stoicism and our spiritual authority to furnish personal protection.



We have the example of Jesus, who, although violated by Roman totalitarianism, maintained his spiritual integrity through acceptance, forgiveness and compassion for himself and for others.



In short, we have been colonized by globalist colonialist forces who will literally do anything to breach our personal, spiritual and national defenses.



Our personal defenses are primarily spiritual and philosophical.



Our personal and national defense is to support the Trump 2.0 Team America, who is making remarkable progress towards restoring our national sovereignty.



For it is where the rubber meets the road, where personal sovereignty meets national sovereignty, where the true defense against tyranny lies.

Things have changed, as the world population became triggered to begin to face up to tyranny via the medicalized tyranny of the COVID-19 epidemic and toxic vaccines.

DR Jay Bhattacharya on American Thought Leaders gives a super overview of what has changed under Trump 2.0 at the NIH:

