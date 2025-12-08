MAJOR GEOPOLITICAL SHIFT AS AMERICA TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR AMERICA



CIVILIZATIONAL ERASURE IS A REAL THING - BUT EUROPE SEEMS TO PREFER DELUSION



FORWARD:

As evidenced by the sober, attenuated and wise National Security Strategy of the United States of America - November 2025 - we have much to look forward to as we work together to return this America to the land of freedom, personal agency and equal opportunity.



Instead of celebrating this, much of the world prefers to detract from it, and resort to fear and loathing of such a strong and respectable stance.

This essay begins to describe some of the unhealthy reasons why this might be the case, and seeks to propose a possible cultural and personal mind set which may offer further insight.

This writer is no sort of professional, is unqualified to offer any kind of advice - thus everything discussed here needs to be taken with the appropriate grains of salt.

I speak as an ordinary American grandmother, with all the power vested in me as an American citizen - nothing less and nothing more.

There are a lot of footnotes but the really important footnote is the first one.

The others may be quickly scrolled through.

WHAT SEEMS TO BE WRONG WITH EVERYONE?

As America begins to take back constitutional control from the loss of control she suffered at the hands of globalist inspired politicians and the damage from WOKE ideologies - the world reels back in shock.



Under Trump - under the express direction of the American people - America snaps out of these nightmare years when a socialist nightmare ideology infiltrated the nation.



It amazes me that the world cannot seem to wake from this self created nightmare they appear to have brought on themselves.



Is self delusion and self sabotage so ingrained in our societies that mental health is no longer attainable - are we that far gone?



Has it become impossible for the average citizen to comprehend their own self interest?



Are “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and “Russia, Russia, Russia” so firmly engrained in the public consciousness that the mental instability associated with these has become endemic?



Have we become so delusional that we cannot recognize who serves our own best interests?



I suppose these years of staring into screens and of being manipulated by serial liars on the internet has played a primary role in creating marginalized communities.



Marginalized communities whose members cannot see past the echo chamber they are caught within.



It is so Pavlovian - as if these delusional individuals are reacting to dog whistle commands - so completely overtaken by socialist WOKE propaganda they have lost all perspective.

COULD COVID-19 HAVE BEEN USED AS PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE?



So Pavlovian is this contingent - perhaps as much as 80% of the world - that they unwittingly responded to the COVID-19 pre planned epidemic as if there really was a pandemic and as if their lives were actually threatened.



For the record, if there had been a real deadly pandemic, all measures used for COVID would have failed - and we would all be dead and gone.

But we know that it was a preplanned episode - using a weaponized virus - and responding with a scientifically preposterous and dangerous vaccine.



The fact is the globalists ran a successful dog whistle campaign to scare the living daylights out of the world - which was frighteningly successful.

In the following section and in the footnotes find several considerations of what might be affecting so many people.

MASS PSYCHOSIS OR MASS DELUSIONAL STATES



Once people are dog whistled to have that kind of fear it is hard to heal such affliction - as self awareness, self esteem and self actualization fail and cause free floating anxiety.



This free floating anxiety forces the individual to double down on what little confidence they have left in their belief systems.



In important ways, the belief system they identify with becomes their primary source of self identification - where an attack on the belief system becomes an attack on their person.



This explains the complete lack of ability to engage with ideas which they believe are contrary to their tightly held belief system.



The fear and anxiety so great, and the ideology so utterly entwined with self identity - the individual has no choice but to block out opposing points of view.



In psychological terms the person comes to reject any opposing points of view - even when the opposing ideas happen to represent person’s own self interest.



This delusional state becomes so strong, the individual automatically rejects more rational and intelligent ideas - preferring the security they associate with the delusional ideas.



The person’s whole personality becomes a delusional closed recursive loop - focused on alleviating the free form floating anxiety thru doubling down on their beliefs.



The person’s whole existence is reduced to strengthening these beliefs - thus their preference for social relationships which safely remain inside their echo chamber.



When we look at geopolitical figures and celebrities who behave this way we have difficulty believing that well educated and talented individuals can be reduced to such a state.



Among our own friends and families we may watch with dismay as formerly rational and emotionally intelligent people become victims of such a state.



We feel helpless to make a difference as we are studiously ignored and even angrily dismissed and condemned for attempting to break thru the protective echo chamber.



We know the situation has reached a geopolitical breaking point when whole governments, whole medical, educational and religious institutions become trapped in this delusional echo chamber.



As whole nation states become trapped - as in some member states of the European Union, for instance - we watch in dismay as those capable of reason and emotional intelligence - are firmly and angrily rejected.



We watch as the Trump administration uses reason and common sense only to be firmly and consistently and deliberately attacked and rejected.



This is the time when we need have a heightened sense of what circumstances we are dealing with - and how dangerous our position.



Our ability to use common sense and rational discourse to counter such delusion represents a threat and the people we are trying to reach may be simply incapable of responding appropriately.



Such threatened individuals double down towards war - as the beliefs they are protecting - are no longer abstract - but have come to be synonymous with their own survival and self preservation.



Reason cannot break through delusion - as the fear and anger and direct threats to self preservation which reason represents are overwhelming.



Once a person so deeply self identifies with a belief structure - any threat to that belief structure is viewed as a deadly threat to survival.



We seem to have arrived at the point when globalist forces may have become capable - thru the auspices of the techno feudalism and the internet - to have used the equivalent of dog whistles - to render a large part of the population delusional.



And perhaps not just a little delusional - but maybe fatally delusional.

Maybe a psychological place where no therapy - or even antipsychotic drugs - might make a difference.



We must assume the reason this WOKE socialism appears crazy - is because it is crazy.

SOME INDIVIDUALS ARE MORE RESISTANT TO PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE



It must be the case that some of us are not as susceptible to the tactics of psychological warfare as are others.

The reasons why this may be the case are well beyond this essay but we might now survey the personal actions we might take to work against this dangerous situation.

As we stare across the pond at our brothers and sisters who refuse to listen to reason, and as we stare in dismay at family and friends who seem lost to us, and as we listen to MSM which persists in maintaining the crazy talk - we must double down.



And that doubling down means we listen with great attention to whatever still small voice of reason and uplifting spiritual truth still remains to us.



We turn to whatever cultural sanity still remains to us - and allow that cultural sanity to stand as our communication.



As we turn to great music, great literature and drama, and towards the beauty and uplifting cultural awareness of Christmas, we might strengthen our own faith and understanding.



We might understand that there are fellow humans who are lost to us - and embrace the things we must find to uphold whatever reason and emotional intelligence remains to us.



Undoubtedly, this has been a war for hearts and minds - and the enemy forces have taken a great many from us.



As the whole delusional house of cards begins coming apart this is the time we are most likely to become victims ourselves.



We cannot fight the inevitable - but we can look to the things which remain to us - and strengthen our own sensibilities and our own spiritual defences.



The chasm which now divides us from the terminally WOKE may be vast and unbridgeable.



We have been observers as psychological and spiritual warfare has been used to divide and conquer us - and now we must live with the results.



For those of us who remain, it is up to us to decide whether we will prevail, how we will prevail, and how we will strengthen our own sensibilities to ensure survival.



For in a psycho-spiritual war the enemy measures success by the number of hearts and minds they take.



The weapons of choice in such a conflict appear to be the same weapons of psychological-spiritual protection we abandoned as a culture back in Rome.



As this civilizational collapse reminds us so much of the Fall of Rome, we may remind ourselves of that still small voice.

Reinforce that inner core of spiritual strength, which helps protect us from embracing delusion.



As this house of cards civilization comes apart around us we are reminded of the inner strength which serves as our protection.



It is only ourselves, and those who can still listen, that we have some hope of reaching.



In this great 20th and 21st century war in for our hearts and minds - some of us seem to have prevailed.



In the coming days we might refuse to allow ourselves to forget this.



We have already seen that these WOKE globalists will stop at nothing, their intention to take everything.



Those who win this ongoing war may drape themselves in spiritual protection and will stand as witnesses - bearing the dissolution and dissonance with inner harmony.



It is Christ consciousness which wins this war - the ability to remain stoic and strong in wisdom and compassion.



We might resolve to become the strong, stoic spirits which delusional beings cannot destroy so easily.



This is the time to learn what things may be strengthened.

A time to learn and to deploy the elements which will assist us in helping us build back towards a civilization we can all live in.



These times which serve as a monument to what happens when psychopathic leaders try to own and operate the planet by using ideological capture to control us.



We observe the widespread destruction of hearts and minds - knowing that psycho spiritual warfare has been successfully used against us for millennia.



We come to understand which systems will withstand such attacks and serve as protection.



We come to understand these unalienable rights - as given us by our creator - and know that only by gaining our permission may these be taken from us.



We resolve to strengthen that form of government which strengthens this freedom and personal agency - and which commits to the achievement of that elusive and meritorious goal we call Christ consciousness.

Above all, we learn that we live in a nation which does not intend to continue to fall victim to any of the victimizers.

PEACE THRU STRENGTH

