THE DEEP STATE PLOT - FROM 1963 - to 2025

The “deep state” plot to own and operate the world is so old - so much part of the system - that once we know the patterns we just see the overall pattern reflected in each step.

What we consider to be the system is impossibly old - and deeply connected to harmful human personality disorders - especially those connected to the Dark Triad - as the graphic shows.

For the first time in living memory - we have an American Government in power who shares our distaste for the corruption we have become accustomed to in governance.

We are extraordinarily fortunate to have Trump 2.0 in power - a survivor of repeated deep state attempts at both assassination and character assassination.

These pathological tendencies - which can be described as Machiavellian - correspond well to the mental model we term the “Deep State”.

The deep state is so pathological it only cares about justifying the means to the end - the end being infinite power - unbridled control - and obscene wealth.

Today - some sixty years after the JFK assassination- we have Trump 2.0 - the team desperately and methodically taking steps to dismember and defeat the deep state.

With information available today we can trace the so called deep state back about 12,000 years to the Neolithic of Western Europe after the last ice age.

But we are in a fortunate position - here in our advanced American Machiavellian deep state of 2025 - to be able to see through the chinks in the armor of this modern technocratic feudalist system.

Those of us who can claim to have sat as young teenagers and observed - horrified as our political hero’s were assassinated - knowing even as these warriors were martyred that it was the deep state at work.

The feudalism of the medieval deep state - the tactics which genius Machiavelli laid out in writing - were laid bare for us to understand.

However we were still children - our educations too sketchy to allow us to really comprehend the dynamics.

Children - traumatized - hurting - set on escaping our parents uptightness - our inherited WW II ideology.

As traumatized children of parents traumatized themselves by WW II we early on rejected parental wisdom to light out to forge our own paths.

But our children’s understanding was not sufficient to understand that even our heroes were compromised- in ways even these heroes didn’t comprehend.

And we, the Americans - just regarded as useful idiots - rubes - used by the deep state - expertly manipulated to achieve the deep state’s Machiavellian ends - the ends justifying the means.

We must remember that many - if not all - of the current Trump team members - experienced similar generational trauma.

It might be helpful to know that Howard Lutnick, United States secretary of commerce - suffered great losses on 9/11 - losing his business and most of his associates in the World Trade Center.

The sole force standing between ourselves - our families - our communities - our nation states remains POTUS Trump and the Trump 2.0 team.

Many strides are being taken to allow us to begin taking on the necessary tasks of citizens of a Democratic constitutional republic.

The unfolding writing on the wall includes the demonic webs of P. Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein - and what we might now call the Obama-Clinton deep state alliance.

If we begin to hold current law maker law-breakers - and elected representatives - responsible this will go along way toward sending the proper signals to future leaders.

Our American founding fathers were poetic realists and pragmatists - men who entertained many ancient and philosophical ideas related to governance.

Among them were brilliant polymaths who could span the intellectual frontiers of law, geopolitics, music and poetry.

They weren’t saints - and neither were they as owned by Satanic forces - as many would have us believe.

What we allow - is what the representatives will take - and get away with - with no compunction against aligning with criminal cartels to assist them in taking unlimited wealth and power.

The US Constitution and founding documents are meant to protect us from the over reach of government - more than anything else.

This is the proverbial bottom line - human nature isn’t going to magically align with our personal moral or spiritual code .

And the need for proper governance isn’t going to cease and instead foster some utopian paradise where in some idyllic fashion we can master the art of anarchy.

We have the opportunity now envision the patterns now - and be capable of filling in the missing blanks - with the help of those currently in government.

The Trump 2.0 team is in full support of the aims and genius of the founding ancestors and modern technology gives us exceptional communication ability.

We must remember that all the founding ancestors had was the printing press - memorable for the dissemination of information available at the time - but crude compared to today’s capabilities.

It was a far smaller more insular world back in 1776 - with only thirteen stars representing the thirteen former British colonies on the Betsy Ross flag - compared to the fifty states we have today.

Share

Leave a comment