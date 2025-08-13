MAKE THE WORLD GREAT AGAIN - CALLING ALL LIGHT BEARERS

Forward:

The formation of a hard shell seems to be one of nature’s many evolutionary strategies to protect against external threats.

We as humans do not have access to hard shells - so we form emotional and spiritual hard shells for protection - armor of sorts as protection from harmful connection with a Dark Triad environment.

This Dark Triad has often resided in our government and worms its way into our social and family lives as well - the source of much trauma.

This shell formation also hardens our own hearts - leaves us traumatized and broken - even unable to connect in a healthy way with the universe.

We now engage in beginning to shed the defensive shell many of us formed to repel the threats from the Dark Triad State - and even Dark Triad families.

We no longer require this defensive emotional shell - and it keeps us from being free to connect.

Time to cease being on the defensive - but recognize that being a light bearer is the ultimate power - and ultimate defense against the dark triad - where ever it is found.



Acceptance where there was defensiveness - faith where there was fear and doubt - compassion where there was hatred and division.



The Great Golden Age of Light Bearers.

Our Dark Triad Past - Post World War II Hegemonic Empires

Post WW II Paradigms Collapse - As America Takes Lead Role

THE LONG VIOLENT HISTORY

Few realize that the rise of hegemonic empires which took root and grew after WW II - were the result of a long violent history of a globalist authoritarian criminal elite with extremely deep roots.

The scheme was kept well hidden - disguised by lots of political snake oil - claiming to promote democracy and free speech - while doing the precise opposite.

The last thing these globalist authoritarians wanted was democracy and free speech.

Deception and manipulation of the people was their trademark - and fooling most of the people most of the time - their profession.

The model for hegemonic empires stemmed from the colossal Roman Empire - and the globalists never looked back.

Although economic and political dominance shifted the main thrust remained Eurocentric, Hegemonic - and Globalist Dark Triad in nature.

The psychological model - serving as the foundation for globalist hegemony - was pathological - with the proverbial “deep state” - in reality - being a Dark Triad State.

A Dark Triad State is based on leadership which exhibits the 3 major traits - narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy - not exactly a healthy mix.

We can observe that the world became increasingly more violent and ruled by criminals - and given to war for wars sake - over the intervening millennia from Ancient Rome to Post WW II.

A significant break in this pattern - one provided by the American founding fathers - as architects of the state as a Democratic constitutional republic - provided a welcome spark.

A spark of human intelligence - which stood in sharp opposition to the Dark Triad State.

A spark which opened the door for a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

A government which sought to rule by a set of laws - invested in a constitution - and not set forth by a criminal cabal of globalist Dark Triad autocrats.

The Globalist Hegemonic world fought hard to undermine these upstart Americans - and in less than a century after independence in 1776 managed to successfully infiltrate the young nation to ensure the Civil War.

The civil war brought back globalist-supported Dark Triad governance to America - a reality which ruled over American for one hundred and seventy five years from 1850-2025.

In January 2025 a new kind of leadership was voted into office in America - the Trump 2.0 administration - closely aligned with the goals and aspirations of the founders.

And furthermore an administration which does not see this as American exceptionalism - but as universal - a viable new model for governments everywhere to aspire to.

Convinced that this model represents the key to a new prosperity for all people - a truly humanistic globalist point of view - to contrast with the old hegemonic globalist view.

Rather than autocratic - the new leaders - work hard to listen to what the people had mandated and work diligently to carry these out.

For a world just waking from several millennia of nightmarish tyranny by Dark Triad plutocrats - this has been a massive shock.

The tale is told in the following video - for those who wish a quick review of how these changes have unfolded so far.

This represents such a radical and fundamental shift that much of the world still stands mired in opposition - still attached to the wreckage of the old system - clinging for dear life to whatever floating detritus survives the ongoing shipwreck.

The nations which now begin to command respect are those with leaders who are brave enough to stand for real freedom and democracy and free speech.

The losers are those with leaders who cling to the remnants of the old Dark Triad State model - and associated outmoded paradigms.

Those who have read my stack for years are well prepared to comprehend this massive operational shift in political, socioeconomic and spiritual dimensions.

MAY WE LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES - NO LONGER A CURSE

We are fortunate to live in such “interesting times” and although we have lived thru the curse implied by this phrase - we are now seeing the way the world turns toward the dawn - and is embracing a whole new plan for humanity.

Those of you who understand - who get this massive shift - are now the light bearers - those who represent the full import of what it has meant to carry a torch to illuminate - rather than to curse the darkness

The world now turns toward those who are light bearers - and depends on your vision - and stoic strength - to achieve the meritocracy already being built.

This meritocracy requires the stoic steadfast determination and vision of light bearers - as we must work together to build the reality - providing the light, rather than curse the darkness - building, rather than destroying - striving to be great, and not settling for mediocrity - building bridges for connection, rather than sowing division and hatred.

For this shift reflects - not the Roman Dark Triad - but the light from a man the Dark Triad State crucified millennia ago - and has worked to keep buried every day since.

But within the darkness of the Dark Triad State - the light of Christ consciousness still shines.

It is the light bearers who have understood that resurrection means Christ consciousness never died.

Knowing that Christ consciousness has remained alive in our hearts and minds - resurrected within each living and breathing nanosecond - the source of the light we light bearers bring - and source of the strength we manifest.

THE AGE OF THE LIGHT BEARERS - HARMONY OF CHRIST AWARENESS

Now is the time of the light bearers - the time when we build our civilization upon an invincible foundation - with our education and communication systems in support of a true meritocracy.

As human beings we will surge forward to throw off the chains of the Dark Triad remnants - and to rid ourselves of the fear and doubt we have suffered which prevented our rightful evolutionary future.

Our superpower is our power to achieve connection - to recognize we are not alone and are not limited by our own doubt and fear - but - on the contrary - are bounded only by the infinite compassionate grace which is the foundational principle of the entire universe.

You are not alone - you are a light bearer - shine your light for all the world to see.

Remember - as conscious life the universe - the conscious universe speaks and interprets through you.

OUR SUPERPOWER IS OUR ABILITY TO EVOLVE, ADAPT - AND CONNECT

EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATION - CONNECTIONS OF UNIVERSAL TRUTHS

An education and communication system for light bearers - lifelong learning and evolution - one which accepts only the limitations of mediocrity and never allows limitations on light bearers seeking meritocracy for the purpose of making this world great again.

Each individual a 100% original creation of the creator - with the unalienable rights instilled at the moment of conception - as the light enters - and creates yet another potential light bearer.

What government is for - is to protect and to enhance your right to become a light bearer.

What education and communication are for - are to echo the infinite compassionate intelligence - that which is the universe - and ourselves - as part of that universe.

As we learn to teach - and learn together of the beauty and magnificence of the universe - we will rapidly reach meritocracy.

This will reinforce - thru lifelong learning - that our consciousness is bounded only by our own tendencies to cave in to fear and doubt.

Question everything - but formulate questions which serve the evolution of light bearers.

Place responsibility on ourselves for everything - and remain stoic in the face of fear and doubt.

The creator would not have created individuals - if the intention was not to explode the limitations which keep us apart.

After all, there is no reason for discrete individual entities - unless the universe of quantum entanglements - conspires that connection if the way towards a meritorious evolution of life.

Use the superpower of connection - to erase the hegemonic power system which has dared - mistakenly - to tell us we were separate entities.

We are light bearers from conception - and the universe conspires to teach us we are not separate - but one - as discrete units - in an infinitely entangled whole universe.

Beautiful education - teaching and learning and communication - are the evolutionary mechanisms of the quantum universe.

Build bridges - span gaps - never take mediocrity for an answer - accept no limits on building connections- connecting is what we all seek - and is our superpower.

This is your meritocracy - light bearers - using your Christ consciousness to light the way.

LIGHT BEARERS - MAKING THE UNIVERSE GREAT AGAIN

Entering the halls of education and communication for light bearers - within which darkness is regarded as the contrast with which light can be appreciated.

When the student is ready - the teacher appears - and when the teacher is ready - the student appears.

A living & breathing system composed of education and communication - one which begins at conception and - never ending - is interconnected with the infinitely entangled quantum universe.

Darkness and light - the stellar entangled opposites - which create.

Bearing the light thru the darkness - the framework for a brilliant future.

A universe in which compassionate connections serve as the foundation for all we might perceive.

The Dark Triad State - part of the darkness - by which we could come to see the light.

Our burgeoning self created technology - not something to fear - other than the parts of it which echo the dark past of our Dark Triad State.

The newly created human tool - quantum computing - which provides the spark.

The spark which lights the brilliant rise of our vast interconnected and entangled compassionate meritocratic empire of truth telling - via communication and education.

Everything - literally everything - is as it needs to be.

It has always been sparks which light the way for human light bearers.

Imagine the early human who - by firelight - saw the shape of an arrowhead in a lump of stone.

Imagine the modern human who appreciates the ability of quantum computing to organize knowledge into a more coherent framework.

Imagine that the remnants of the Dark Triad are discarded.

Discarded as the detritus - from the quintessentially human process of shaping the world to fit this new paradigm.

From the spark which created the first stone tool - to the sparks which drives the infinite human journey of discovery - a journey which literally has no end.

As a fellow Substacker

informed us - light enters at conception.

In the end is the beginning - and in the beginning find the end.

The human journey is of endless discovery and endless creation and endless possibilities as each human now becomes the hero and heroine of their own destiny and creation.

Returning to share the discoveries with the entangled - interdependent - and interconnected ever-evolving living conscious creations of the quantum universe.

See the world as a blue and green conscious breathing jewel - an interconnected reflection of the spark of the living consciousness of the whole.

I cannot wait to see the unfolding of the systems of governance and education and communication - which we all create - from the humble beginnings of this spark.

