KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
3h

Thank you again KW for a most important post.

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1 reply by KW NORTON
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
8h

Very thoughtful indeed.

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