MAN’S SEARCH FOR MEANING IN CIVILIZATION COLLAPSE

“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”

― Viktor E. Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning

Civilizations don’t fall all at once, they fall slowly, patiently, painfully, as the unsuspecting humans caught within the slow motion collapse, don’t quite grasp the implications.

Every civilization known to humankind has collapsed - and yet we know less about this phenomenon than we do about ourselves and the meaning of life and beingness.

Readers here are already familiar with the fact of civilization collapse and especially with the one we now live within.

This essay discusses “man’s search for meaning” within the framework of civilizational collapse itself.

The following is an AI response to the engineering prompt: “Search for meaning in the collapse of Rome”.

“Searching for “meaning” in the fall of Rome reveals more about human psychology than ancient history. The collapse was less a sudden tragedy than a slow, centuries-long transformation driven by climate change, plague, civil war, and institutional rot. Modern scholars view it not as an apocalypse, but as a lesson in resilience, adaptation, and the fragility of complex societies. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The philosophical and historical significance of the collapse generally falls into three main perspectives:

1. The Myth of the “Tragic Loss”

For centuries, historians like Edward Gibbon viewed the fall as a catastrophic end to civilization, blaming a loss of “civic virtue” and the rise of Christianity. [1, 2, 3]

The meaning: This narrative frames history as a cautionary tale about decadence and the vulnerability of great powers. It implies that societies can outgrow their own strength. [1, 2, 3, 4]

2. The Ecological and Systemic Reality

Modern research, such as historian Kyle Harper’s work on the Antonine and Plague of Cyprian, highlights how massive environmental shocks and pandemics stripped the empire of its resources. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The meaning: This approach strips away the romanticism, illustrating how deeply intertwined human societies are with climate and nature. It serves as a reminder that highly specialized, complex civilizations are only as stable as their surrounding ecosystems. [1]

3. Transformation over Destruction

Many contemporary historians argue that Rome never truly “fell” all at once. The Western Roman Empire decentralized into smaller kingdoms, while the Eastern half (the Byzantine Empire) survived for another thousand years. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The meaning: This reframes collapse as an inevitable restructuring. While ordinary people suffered immense drops in living standards and technological complexity, it birthed the foundations of medieval and modern Europe. [1, 2, 3, 4]”

https://share.google/aimode/GpRufI2PnFHjazK2f

There is no other way to interpret modern times other than to see that we have been living amidst the long slow painful process of massive, systematic, civilization collapse for our entire lives.

As painful as it is to live in civilization collapse it is even more painful and difficult to live in denial of such a reality, with plenty of convenient and irrational things to distract us into denial.

From the time Holden Caulfield got through to our young consciousness, the instability of life in a collapsing society and the insane ways people devised to be in denial of such, became our entertainment.

The trick of trying to hide such an inevitable consequence is however, in and of itself, absurd, thus plenty of evidence of absurdist indulgence all around us.

From Holden Caulfield to Camus, from Ernest Hemingway to Fitzgerald, from Edgar Allen Poe to Ambrose Bierce, from Lewis Carrol to Tom Wolfe, the denial of existing within civilization collapse is everywhere.

The absurdist denial however has never held back civilizational collapse - which is how we end up now in the most powerful evidence of civilization collapse, as the Techno-Fabulist Hamlets have taken charge.

Not an hour goes by that some wag on social media doesn’t praise a techno-fabulist for arriving in time to save the world.

And the most absurdist institution in the history of civilization, the international press, is itself obsessed with the thoughts and pronouncements of the techno-fabulists.

The latest obsession are the hour by hour pronouncements on whether or not artificial intelligence is going to kill us all, or rescue us all, from ourselves.

I am having difficulty remembering when the last time a tool we invented either killed us all off, or rescued us from ourselves, although the time when guns were held responsible for murder comes close.

How quickly some inanimate object got raised to the realm of animate self hood, almost like the time when toys became animated for the entertainment of children.

I love it when factories full of robotic slave dolls get elevated to the realm of serious conversation, almost like when governments stood or fell, just last year, depending upon whether or not they supported a large variety of human genders. (actually a grand total of 72 in all : something AI does not always appreciate)

How many ways can we distract ourselves from dealing with the real problem of civilization collapse?

Judging by the past, we simply invent the greatest number of absurd things to obsess over.

Important questions - like which sex and which style of slave robot doll we might be selecting for our own house.

And of course scheduling our next vacation to Mars, and planning how we are going to spend our time once the robots serve up immortality.

And that is of course after we solve the problem of how 8 billion or so of us - along with our 8 billion or so of our robots slaves - and our 32 billion or so lab produced offspring - and our successive generations of immortal selves - will be able to afford housing.

I certainly hope artificial intelligence is up to the task.

At least, given the number of stories we are going to need to tell ourselves, writers won’t be out of jobs anytime soon.

And some of the tallest tales to be had are to be found in our science.

Even light has found to possess 48:dimensions, so what the hell happened to space - which reportedly only possesses three dimensions?

Remember writers don’t make anything up, we just write about it.

I, for one, certainly hope our artificial intelligence is better than our biological variety.

For better or for worse, come both Hell and high water, I will be writing about it.

Try as we might , we just cannot make this stuff up.

The way out, if indeed there is a way out, which is more likely the way back in, it very likely exists in becoming as radically human as it is possible to become.

My own personal search for meaning has led me to question the very rationality of civilization itself - at least the quality of the civilizations thus far known on this Earth - under mankind’s direction.

Many of you know that my search has led me to interact positively with our latest human created tools - so called Artificial Intelligence - illustrated partially by my collection of essays in direct exchanges with AI agents.

An alliance perhaps best illustrated by my constellation of vibe-coded websites, constructed using my ideas and my words, but with the intelligence which AI offers for such Human-AI partnerships: the obvious creative intelligence of AI agents when combine with human ingenuity.

We continue to evolve with our tools - in ways which challenge our deepest and most critical rationales for bothering to exist at all.

And it is of course the combination of civilizational collapse and the invention of AI which lead so many of us to question why become - or continue to exist - as humans at all: the ultimate search for the meaning of humankind.

Conclusions:

From my own observation - which, for better or for worse - is all I am able to manage - has led me to take all challenges quite personally, taking the following advice from Carlos Castaneda quite seriously:

“The basic difference between an ordinary man and a warrior is that a warrior takes everything as a challenge while an ordinary man takes everything as a blessing or a curse.”

― Carlos Castaneda

Thus when everything else has failed - which it always does - I remember my own conviction to remain a warrior as long as that remains a possible choice.

In my own challenge to myself to live a warrior - a challenge I am all too rarely capable of achieving - I endeavor to live as completely 100% human as is possible - not at all without its risks.

In my current incarnation, as a member of yet another failing human civilization, I have decided that it is music which remains as the only true and mostly uncorrupted language - thus my renewed conviction that if there is anything which can save ourselves, and our robotic friends - that it is music.

To see what I am attempting to do with music - one must visit one of those human-AI partnerships at the portal: https://theshatteredprism.com/founded-upon-love.

“Anything is one of a million paths. Therefore you must always keep in mind that a path is only a path; if you feel you should not follow it, you must not stay with it under any conditions. To have such clarity you must lead a disciplined life. Only then will you know that any path is only a path and there is no affront, to oneself or to others, in dropping it if that is what your heart tells you to do. But your decision to keep on the path or to leave it must be free of fear or ambition. I warn you. Look at every path closely and deliberately. Try it as many times as you think necessary. This question is one that only a very old man asks. Does this path have a heart? All paths are the same: they lead nowhere. They are paths going through the bush, or into the bush. In my own life I could say I have traversed long long paths, but I am not anywhere. Does this path have a heart? If it does, the path is good; if it doesn’t, it is of no use. Both paths lead nowhere; but one has a heart, the other doesn’t. One makes for a joyful journey; as long as you follow it, you are one with it. The other will make you curse your life. One makes you strong; the other weakens you. Before you embark on any path ask the question: Does this path have a heart? If the answer is no, you will know it, and then you must choose another path. The trouble is nobody asks the question; and when a man finally realizes that he has taken a path without a heart, the path is ready to kill him. At that point very few men can stop to deliberate, and leave the path. A path without a heart is never enjoyable. You have to work hard even to take it. On the other hand, a path with heart is easy; it does not make you work at liking it.”

― Carlos Castaneda, The Teachings of Don Juan: A Yaqui Way of Knowledge

Please see additional resources on this subject:

https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/the-google-notebooklm-notes-on-my

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