These are curious times, and apparently many people I did not expect to see, are embracing how God’s plans often operate in mysterious ways, and often include people we would not expect.

Even my current home ground of NashVegas seems to be jumping on this particular bandwagon.

LOST TO BE FOUND, BROKEN TO BE HEALED



When spirit moves it ripples like the shell of the wind, not to be denied.



However the spirit arrives, it doesn’t take no for an answer.



For this force of nature we call God, is far more powerful in the quantum sense, than perhaps we have been willing to recognize.



Even the geopolitical sphere is listening, and it mandates that we pay careful attention.

My marketing consultants have approved this blending of the spirtitual with the geopolitical.



MARCO RUBIO MORE OR LESS VERIFIES THE COUP D’ETAT WHICH DESTROYED AMERICA, SO TRUMP 2.0 COULD RESCUE IT



Because Rubio is an amazingly talented world leader, and not an ordinary grandmother like me, there are things he cannot just come out and say, but he does beat around the proverbial diplomatic bush very nicely.



The best thing about the Trump 2.0 team is the absolute determination to be transparent.

Such a simple thing, this transparency, but oh so complicated and revelatory in practice.

Predictably the old dying world of pretentious stuffed shirts cannot stand, and likely will not survive, this plain spoke American transparency.



What these stuffed old straw men & straw women cannot understand, or comprehend or appreciate, is that the world of citizens they serve absolutely loves transparancy.



One does not have to be an American to love this, but if you are a Tennessee grandmother, whose blood runs red white and blue, it is pride and admiration one feels.



As Thomas Paine pointed out, one does not have to be an American to love Republicanism in government, as the desire for freedom and personal agency runs through every human heart.



What no real healthy human being has ever desired or supported is totalitarianism.



Fortunately, or unfortunately, for us freedom fighters we have plenty of totalitarianism to defeat.



And, to our eternal shock and disbelie, it is our former allies, whom have fallen to totalitarianism, all the while posing as freedom fighters.

But we must stop to wonder if those age old desires for control and efficiency have not once again led European leaders down the garden path.



Among these EU leaders there seems to be a kind of hallucination that this is 1933, rather than 2026 - terribly mistaken in believing that real totalitarianism remains possible.



Paradoxically, the internet, devised by the military industrial complex to keep us all in chains, has instead now demonstrated its capacity to bring democratized information and real free speech into the hands of everyone.



Just as tyrants cannot keep ‘em down on the farm once they have seen Paris, they cannot keep the 99% majority in enslaved ignorance once they have discovered free speech and truth in the form of information.





What happens is that once the necessary information is out of the box human intelligence recognizes the patterns and processes this incoming information into truth.

When someone so demonic and wrong as HRC comes along to speak the same old warmongering lies the world has already moved on beyond and summarily rejects such nonsense.

It is epic to see WOKE HRC’s utter lack of integrity and incompetence as she tries to rebrand the Ukraine war as a human rights issue, as if we all did not already know the truth of the matter.





The intelligent and adequately informed world has already moved on, already knows what Oliver Stone pointed out to us decades ago, already understands that the efforts of Trump 2.0 to bring peace thru strength is already in place, and that truth is preferred over lies by the majority.

But to question the unquestionable authority of the intelligence which owns and operates the quantum universe - is simply not wise and is certainly not possible.

Even in across the plastic, and formerly WOKE, badlands of Nashville - when the spirit moves it simply cannot be questioned or resisted.

