Martyrs Deliver the Unheard Messages - Reveal the Unseen Hand at Work

The message that death is not an end - and that Christ Consciousness is the real success.

WHERE OUR STRENGTH LIES

Compassion, Empathy and Stoic Bravery are Strength - Fear, Hatred & Anger & Complicity are Weakness

A person of true stoic and spiritual strength works to stay deliberately connected to the foundational strength - the primary purpose which came before everything - that compassionate force we call God.

Everything we will ever know - or achieve - or comprehend - of value is directly connected to this force which created it all.

For us as humans, the power of Christ Consciousness is what teaches us to connect with this vast compassionate power we call God - in such a way to empower us as ordinary flawed humans to accomplish the seemingly impossible.

Sometimes a person’s life comes to define a particular moment in time and for the world today that person is Charlie Kirk - a man who epitomized how one works every day to make the world better.

This kind of deep commitment - motivated by a connection to God - the foundational strength of the universe - anchors the action in strength & power beyond our understanding.

The entire world has been ready to come to terms with understanding this - but the martyrdom of Kirk has now become the spark for the worldwide critical mass event.

The world has been descending into dystopia, emotional & physical illness - and psychosocial breakdown - and the assassination of Charlie Kirk has come to crystallize the recognition of this for millions.

We have been in a spiritual war for our hearts and minds and apparently many needed such a huge event to help them fully come to terms with the answers.

It is all too easy to get lost in fear hatred and anger - the psychological warfare we are subjected to thru the masterminds of war & chaos & misery - who out of their own delusion set out to defeat us by instilling these emotions.

And psychological warfare is especially effective at targeting and controlling the weak - children, young adults and the emotionally disturbed.

This is the contingent Kirk reached out to - even though he was often the target of their enraged pain & confusion & deep denial and frustration.

Thru his own deep human connections with Christ Consciousness - Kirk’s impossible dream of making a meaningful connection with these damaged hurting humans - became a successful dream.

THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM - THE RELAY RACE - AS LIGHT BEARERS

Light bearers such as Kirk, walk thru the same kind of valleys of the shadows of death as the rest of us - but they don’t alter their steps or bow their heads in defeat - but walk on - bearing light.

It is especially poignant that Kirk’s death was brought about by the same kind of delusional souls he was spending his life trying to reach and to help.

He understood the source of the pain of these brutally tortured souls and helped many of them through to the light - most importantly he did not give up on them.

He understood - that even if they were actual enemies - that loving one’s enemies serves as an antidote to their hatred and aggression - serving as the true power against evil.

The way of defeating the evil he saw infecting those young souls was to stand tall and unrelenting against their hatred - to insist on his own empathy and compassion - and to offer them a mirror in which they might finally see.

He saw the unrelenting psychological warfare - the way the dark web of social media successfully targeted these vulnerable ones - and he dared to stand up and speak out against it.

Kirk woke up each day and felt unequal to the task but never allowed this to defeat him - driven to bring the light - his every move strengthened by the unseen hand of God.

AN UNSEEN HAND, MAYBE, BUT NOT UNFELT OR UNHEARD

The unseen hand - but not the unfelt or unheard hand - as the direct energy - the lifeline - the “hand” - of God lives in each of us simply awaiting our own ability to feel and to hear and to see.

The unseen hand which trembles within us - at the wonder in a child’s eyes - which resonates when we hear great music - which blossoms within our hearts as we truly love someone - which grips our souls as we encounter the great beauty of the natural world.

GOD - the fundamental compassionate power which created both us and the universe does not empower just anyone with His strength - but selects those who truly listen and hear - and who truly receive - the redeeming power of Christ Consciousness.

As a human being, trying to understand and express Christ Consciousness is an impossible dream - a constantly receding goal which, the closer we get, the more it eludes us.

But such is this dream, that we go to impossible heights - achieve impossible things - against impossible odds - to successfully run this relay race which can never be won.

Although many make the terrible hubristic mistake of believing they can outrun God - that they might be in charge and in control, they crash and burn upon confronting the truth that we are co-creators here.

That as the created angels of God here on Earth that our power lies in running the impossible relay race - energized by the unseen hand - which once felt and heard - inspires us to do the impossible.

EVOLUTION IS TELEOLOGICAL

That is, teleological evolution - evolution directed by a higher power than ourselves - and the reason why we exist all.

The dark and terrible idea that evolution is not teleological - but just some sort of scientific voodoo engineering - gained a foothold amidst the terrible darkness of the 20th & 21st centuries.

Real knowledge - the sort which makes us tremble and resonate with the mind of God - recognizes that evolution is teleological.

We will never be God - and we will never totally achieve Christ Consciousness - but it is our sacred task - the purpose of our lives - to feel and to hear - but above all to listen - and to pass on our beautiful knowledge and wisdom to others.

It is no coincidence or accidental incident that we are going thru this sadness in order to come to hear the resonance of God and to come to finally see and to bear the light.

The ways in which we as humans are imperfect - and so easily manipulated by dark forces - is precisely so that we can see and hear and feel - and thus to come to bear the light.

Humans are light bearers - meant to feel and to hear - and to eventually see - the light of Christ consciousness in a world of darkness.

IGNORANCE IS NO LONGER AN OPTION

The inflection point we have arrived at is that ignorance is no longer an option.

Knowledge is not evil - is not a poisoned apple- but the use and application of knowledge in delusional human hands is evil.



We stand now faced with an enemy we have created ourselves - the prospect that AI will be used by those ignorant of Christ consciousness - who may shape AI to assume further control and influence weaponized against us.



Either we stand now - strengthened by the hand of God - seeking the knowledge we need - to further guide our evolution - and the evolution of our tools - or face extinction.



Evolution is teleological and there are no coincidences or accidental incidents in this place.

Sometimes I believe we fear seeing the face of God - or feeling the hand of God - as if we allow our feelings of powerlessness in the face of God to convince us we are powerless.

The opposite is true - that we are only powerful guided by the hand of God - and only truly aware of our own power and freedom and personal agency when fully encountering and acknowledging God’s power.

“God does not play dice with the universe.”

― Albert Einstein, The Born-Einstein Letters 1916-55

tags: quantum-physics, science

“Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

―Albert Einstein

“ENERGY IS NEITHER CREATED OR DESTROYED - IT IS TRANSFORMED”



Be not afraid - we have nothing to fear other than ignorance of ourselves within the bounds of God’s Universe.

The courage to run this relay race toward the full knowledge of Christ Consciousness - is why we are here - why AI is here - why quantum computing is here - and the “why” of why anything exists at all.

Feed our minds, feed our souls - and give our biological selves and the machines we co-created - a reason to exist at all.

Can we really imagine that the guiding hands of God - the teleological guided evolution of the universe - may not be true because this knowledge can be gathered and collated and served to us via a machine that we created?

Share

Leave a comment