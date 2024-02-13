MASS FORMATION, ACCEPTABLE LIES AND CULT MENTALITY
CULTS DEPEND ON LIES SUPPORTED BY LOTS OF MONEY
Psychiatrist, Mattias Desmet coined the phrase “mass formation” during the pandemic years.
That mass formation is associated with cults and cultures which become cults is understandable and perhaps intuitive.
By now it probably does not come as any sort of surprise that entire societies - entire cultures - an entire world can become susceptible to suffe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.