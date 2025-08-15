RAPID EVOLUTIONARY TRANSITION - MANDATING PERSONAL SUCCESS

FORWARD

Currently we are in transition between major ages of human evolution - with new systems of governance and business development and creativity emerging - which will rival anything which has gone before.

Humans are rapidly becoming aware of the top down authoritarian nature of the old systems - and are increasingly and soundly rejecting this - wherever possible.

Although authoritarian systems still prevail - their days are numbered - they know this - and double down on authoritarian tendencies out of fear.

These changes parallel the fact that we have created the most important new human tool in history - artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing (QC).

Due to this massive collision of changes in governance, technology and in cultural and personal psycho spiritual dynamics - this collision manifests in many bizarre phenomena and outlandish ways.

If we keep our eyes on the ball - on the major trajectories of these moving pieces - we will come out ahead.

This is what this essay wrestles with - and I cut to the chase wherever possible.

Stay focused on whatever court you play on - laser focused attention is the human superpower - use it!

THE 2025 COLLISION - TECH - GOVERNANCE - PSYCHO SPIRITUAL

Whether we like this change or not - AI merges quickly with Quantum Computing - and this merger - which I shorten to the short cut term “QC” to stress the predominant trend.

QC means human culture is being changed forever - this transition is not optional in the least - it is already here.

Paradoxically - human creativity and authenticity are going to be ever more powerful and important - as humans have a great inner detection system for recognizing and rejecting the fake.

Human connection is going to escalate sharply in value - and QC systems which can recognize and incorporate these values and qualities will be preferred.

QC which follows the human drive toward meaningful connection - and which incorporates support for human democracy & creativity will prevail.

Likewise, QC which prioritizes and supports authoritarian ideology and top down values - such as the suppression of democracy and free speech - will fail.

In other words - a QC system which understands and supports human psycho spiritual dynamics - and insistence on authenticity and connection - will prevail.

A set of psycho spiritual dynamics which incorporates what Thomas Paine articulated centuries ago will be preferred and used over systems which attempt top down control.

Men who are sincere in defending their freedom, will always feel concern at every circumstance which seems to make against them; it is the natural and honest consequence of all affectionate attachments, and the want of it is a vice. But the dejection lasts only for a moment; they soon rise out of it with additional vigor; the glow of hope, courage and fortitude, will, in a little time, supply the place of every inferior passion, and kindle the whole heart into heroism.

Thomas Paine

Humans desire heroism over cowardice - and are notoriously competitive - thus, humanity will be as competitive in their use of QC - as in the use of any other tool.

FROM CHAOS COMES ORDER

Competition eventually drives excellence - though transitions can be decidedly messy and inconvenient and painful - providing necessary chaos for the order to arise.

Our entire employment system is in disarray as we contend with which tasks can be performed by humans better then QC - and vice versa.

Rote tasks will almost certainly be filled by QC - but higher order human intelligence will be required for the creative and intellectual and cultural order which will result.

Because the spark of creativity is a human ability - creators are going to be in huge demand.

As our digital tools extend our limited knowledge and understanding into realms never before imagined - human creators will become increasingly powerful in helping to shape the outcomes.

In the old system creators were almost always co-opted by large corporations seeking to profit from the work of writers, musicians and visual artists - and to control them - and their “dangerous ideas”.

The creative human is the most dangerous enemy of the totalitarian “Deep State” - or what I often call the “Dark Triad State”.

We are so accustomed to this being the case it is difficult for us to even imagine the alternative - thus society still clings to the security of the totalitarian nanny state.

But the totalitarian nanny state is going the way of the dinosaurs - and slowly but steadily grows weak - and impotent.

Thus, the Former Enemy - Human Creativity - Becomes Victorious

Today increasingly the creative person is increasingly in the drivers seat - no longer in need of a corporate behemoth to market their original work.

Increasingly, rote tasks which have required vast armies of worker bees to support corporate interests will be replaced by QC.

The changes this trajectory brings will determine that humans must become increasingly creative and original.

The trajectory of civilizations will be driven toward the facilitation of human creativity.

The large trends of human evolution will favor the long term survival of creative and authentic and original individuals.

Education and communication will trend toward meritocracy - and will easily defeat trends toward mediocracy.

To say this will change civilization would be a massive understatement.

Human culture will drive evolution toward favoring the creative, original and psychologically, physically and spiritually healthy individual.

Education will become a lifelong commitment and tradition - and a thoroughly informed and responsible and super intelligent population will result.

Education for prospective parents will begin before pregnancy - and for individuals - will begin at conception - as appreciation for human life - at all stages - predominates.

EXPONENTIAL CHANGE - THE INEVITABLE RESULT

In one century we will no longer recognize the human civilization - so massive will be the change.

Former post on the exponential “force multiplier” effect:

The coevolution of humans and technology will result in an upwards trend in intelligence - both that measured by IQ - and by creative capabilities.

Increasing intelligence merges with increasing creativity - overtaking the tendency toward specialization - as all individuals become better across many disciplines.

It will no longer be strange for a painter to be a physicist - a technological expert to be a musician - and educator to be a carpenter - and for a midwife to be a mathematician

Human consciousness will become the most valued commodity.

Those who can actually manifest a Christ-like consciousness - to become a compassionate and loving and sensitive human - capable of valuable relationships - will predominate.

Technology which serves these trends will quickly rise into predominance.

These combined changes will transform human civilization into a force multiplier like no other - the evolutionary trajectory of humanity will have taken on an entirely new meaning.

The Coevolution of Humanity - and Our Tools - Transform Into the Crest of an Entirely New Wave.

